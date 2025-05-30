Awards
2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards: Kagi Maldives ranks in top 10% globally
Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, an exquisite destination renowned for its commitment to luxury, wellness, and authentic Maldivian hospitality, has earned a coveted spot in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, ranking among the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s ongoing dedication to providing guests with exceptional experiences and impeccable service, solidifying its position as one of the most sought-after wellness and boutique retreats in the Maldives.
The 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the world’s best hotels, recognizing those that consistently receive outstanding reviews and ratings from guests. Kagi Maldives’ inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality guest experiences, particularly in the realms of personalized wellness, holistic spa treatments, and rejuvenating escapes in a pristine, tranquil environment.
Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts, the company behind Kagi Maldives, expressed his pride in the achievement: “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams,” said Solah. “To have our properties recognised by travellers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement. It reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays and ensure our guests’ experiences are truly one of a kind.”
Kagi Maldives has earned multiple accolades in previous years, cementing its place as a destination that continually exceeds guest expectations. This latest recognition follows the resort’s receipt of Travellers’ Choice Award Winner titles in 2023 and 2022, both for ranking in the top 10% of hotels worldwide, based on exceptional guest feedback.
Located on a secluded, tranquil tip of North Malé Atoll, Kagi Maldives provides the perfect balance of serenity and luxury, designed for discerning travellers who seek relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic wellbeing. The resort’s remarkable setting is a true escape, offering guests pristine white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and lush tropical greenery.
At the heart of Kagi Maldives is its world- class Baani Spa, offering holistic wellness journeys inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices and a focus on mind, body, and spirit rejuvenation. The resort’s wellness philosophy promotes mental clarity, physical vitality, and emotional wellbeing, with a menu of therapies and treatments that incorporate organic ingredients sourced from the island’s natural surroundings. Whether welcoming guests with a traditional Maldivian gesture or tailoring activities to their personal preferences, Kagi Maldives team is dedicated to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere for every traveller.
“We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from our guests,” said Areef Ahmed, General Manager. “This acknowledgment is not just about the resort, but about our amazing team, whose commitment to excellence ensures that every guest leaves Kagi Maldives with memories to cherish for a lifetime.”
As Kagi Maldives continues to evolve and refine its offerings, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide enriching experiences that promote both luxury and wellbeing. Looking forward, the resort will continue to set new benchmarks in the Maldives’ wellness tourism sector, attracting discerning travellers seeking the perfect combination of rejuvenation, adventure, and relaxation.
Past Accolades:
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2023 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for excellent guest reviews.
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner, 2022 – Ranked among the top 10% of hotels worldwide for consistently receiving great user reviews.
TripAdvisor names Meeru Maldives a top 10% hotel worldwide for 2025
Meeru Maldives Resort Island is honoured to be named among the Top 10% of Hotels Worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, an accolade that reaffirms the resort’s long-standing reputation as one of the Maldives’ most cherished holiday destinations. Known for its scenic beauty, heartfelt hospitality, and wide range of facilities, Meeru continues to win the hearts of guests from around the globe.
A favourite across generations of travellers, Meeru Maldives has been a sanctuary for honeymooners, families, solo travellers, and repeat visitors alike, offering something truly special for everyone.
“Meeru’s legacy of warm hospitality and immersive experiences has stood the test of time. We are delighted to once again be recognised by our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts.
Celebrating more than 40 years of uninterrupted service excellence, Meeru has become a household name in the Maldives tourism industry. The resort offers 284 rooms, stunning beaches, an island museum, engaging weekly entertainment, and curated experiences for romance, adventure, and relaxation.
Meeru Maldives Resort Island has consistently maintained a high standard of guest satisfaction, which has led to numerous recognitions by the world’s largest travel review platform, TripAdvisor. Past accolades include:
- TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2025 & 2024 – Top 10% of hotels worldwide
- Travellers’ Choice Award Winner 2023 – Recognised for consistently excellent guest reviews
- TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence – 2019, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 (UK)
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2012 – UK
- Travellers’ Choice Award 2009 – UK – Top 10 Best Hotel for Romance – Asia
These recognitions highlight Meeru’s ability to consistently deliver quality and value while evolving to meet the changing needs of modern travellers.
Meeru is more than just a beach destination it’s a simplistic and luxurious journey into the soul of the Maldives. Guests are invited to explore not only nature but also the island’s history, culture and heritage through unique offerings such as the Meeru Museum, which showcases island traditions and cultural artefacts.
From romantic candle-lit dinners on the beach to engaging weekly entertainment, kids’ activities, spa treatments, and thrilling water sports, Meeru curates every stay to suit a wide spectrum of guests. The island’s thoughtful layout allows both serenity-seekers and adventure-lovers to find their perfect corner of paradise.
“At Meeru, we don’t just create holidays – we create memories that guests carry for a lifetime,” said Ali Shifaz, General Manager of Meeru Maldives Resort Island. “Being recognised once again in the Travellers’ Choice Awards is a true honour, and a tribute to every team member who pours their heart into making Meeru a second home for so many. These awards are more than just accolades – they are a reflection of the connections we’ve built over the years, and the joy we’ve shared with guests from around the world.”
As Meeru embraces the future, sustainability remains at the core of its vision. From eco-friendly practices and marine conservation efforts to community engagement and green innovations, the resort remains committed to preserving the very environment that makes it so special.
With its blend of nature, culture, and warm-hearted hospitality, Meeru Maldives Resort Island continues to thrive as a beacon of authentic Maldivian experiences in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape.
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025
Famous of its unique offerings and rich ecosystem, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has paved its position among the world’s most exceptional luxury private island by securing a coveted place in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025. This prestigious recognition, awarded to only the top one percent of hospitality providers globally, serves as testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences that blend Maldivian charm with world-class service.
The resort’s acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan continues to set the standard for comprehensive luxury in the archipelago, offering guests unlimited access to premium amenities including an extensive selection of fine spirits, and gourmet dining across seven specialty restaurants. Architectural marvels such as the iconic underwater restaurant M6m, provide breath-taking settings for memorable moments, while the resort’s spacious villas offering direct beach and lagoon access and unparalleled view of the Indian Ocean.
Culinary excellence forms the cornerstone of the OZEN LIFE MAADHOO experience, with innovative dining concepts that showcase the region’s finest ingredients. The resort’s culinary team collaborates with Michelin-starred guest chefs for exclusive events, while its hydroponic garden ensures the freshest zero-mile produce features prominently across menus. Wine enthusiasts can embark on curated tasting journeys featuring rare vintages, guided by the resort’s expert sommeliers.
Wellness takes centre stage with ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa, where traditional wellness programmes complement cutting-edge treatments in spectacular overwater pavilions with glass floor panels. The resort’s dedication to holistic wellbeing extends to bespoke fitness regimes designed by experts, ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routines amidst paradise.
This latest accolade builds upon an impressive collection of recent honours, including the 2024 World Travel Awards for Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort and Travel Time Awards for Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives and recognition by the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism has been further validated by three consecutive years of Green Globe Certification, underscoring its leadership in environmentally responsible hospitality.
What truly sets OZEN LIFE MAADHOO apart is its unique combination of exceptional offerings – from being the first underwater restaurant in the South Malé Atoll and first indoor hydroponic garden in the Maldives, to its industry-leading INDULGENCE™ Plan that encompasses premium liquor labels and 250 wine selections. The resort’s marine conservation initiatives by the resident Marine Biologists, including coral propagation programmes, demonstrate its deep connection to the local ecosystem, while its 5-star PADI dive centre offers benefitted access to the region’s most spectacular underwater wonders.
As part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury hospitality, offering discerning travellers an unforgettable blend of comprehensive indulgence, sustainable innovation, and authentic Maldivian charm. With its latest recognition placing it among the world’s absolute finest resorts, the property reaffirms its position as the premier choice for those seeking the ultimate Indian Ocean escape.
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
When your guests do the talking, you know you’re doing something right. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is proud to share that three of its resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, and RAAYA by Atmosphere, have earned prestigious accolades in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates its guests’ appreciation, with VARU, Kanifushi, and RAAYA earning top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Nestled in the North-Western edge of Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere blends contemporary design with tropical flair. Recognised globally in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025, the resort ranks among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere says “There’s a rhythm to island life here at VARU, and it is music to our guests’ hearts, every single day. That melody is made possible by a team that moves in perfect harmony, always two steps ahead with a smile”.
One of the Maldives’ first premium all-inclusive resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive villas and exceptional culinary experiences. This year, it also wins the Best of the Best award, ranking among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. “At Kanifushi, we craft a blissfully tropical escape where every detail matters, from thrilling water sports to unforgettable dining experiences. Behind it all is a passionate crew of stars who turn service into an art form”, says Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the brand’s newest island escape, has quickly climbed the ranks, now recognised as in Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, ranking among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor. “We opened our doors with stories waiting to be written. And it seems our guests are writing some of the best chapters yet. Every page is crafted with heart by a dream team who give our story its soul”, says Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.
These accolades reflect not just exceptional service, but a deep commitment to creating unforgettable moments — all inspired by the Joy of Giving. From ever-evolving spa menus and innovative dining concepts to daily rituals and seasonal celebrations, the guest experience is constantly refreshed with thoughtful detail and creativity.
Take, for instance, the upcoming immersive wine events this August, in partnership with South Africa’s acclaimed Glenelly Estate, bringing the elegance of Stellenbosch to the Maldives. Held from 10–12 August at RAAYA and 14–16 August at VARU, these experiences are complimentary for in-house guests with pre-booking, under the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan™ and VARU Plan™.
For lovers of exceptional cuisine, Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to shine, particularly during its much-anticipated annual ‘Just Veg’ Festival in October. Curated by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio, this vibrant celebration of plant-based dining elevates vegetarian cuisine to a truly gourmet affair.
At Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, joy lies in the journey, thoughtfully woven into every detail of the stay with heartfelt care.
