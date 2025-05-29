Awards
OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025
Famous of its unique offerings and rich ecosystem, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has paved its position among the world’s most exceptional luxury private island by securing a coveted place in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025. This prestigious recognition, awarded to only the top one percent of hospitality providers globally, serves as testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences that blend Maldivian charm with world-class service.
The resort’s acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan continues to set the standard for comprehensive luxury in the archipelago, offering guests unlimited access to premium amenities including an extensive selection of fine spirits, and gourmet dining across seven specialty restaurants. Architectural marvels such as the iconic underwater restaurant M6m, provide breath-taking settings for memorable moments, while the resort’s spacious villas offering direct beach and lagoon access and unparalleled view of the Indian Ocean.
Culinary excellence forms the cornerstone of the OZEN LIFE MAADHOO experience, with innovative dining concepts that showcase the region’s finest ingredients. The resort’s culinary team collaborates with Michelin-starred guest chefs for exclusive events, while its hydroponic garden ensures the freshest zero-mile produce features prominently across menus. Wine enthusiasts can embark on curated tasting journeys featuring rare vintages, guided by the resort’s expert sommeliers.
Wellness takes centre stage with ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa, where traditional wellness programmes complement cutting-edge treatments in spectacular overwater pavilions with glass floor panels. The resort’s dedication to holistic wellbeing extends to bespoke fitness regimes designed by experts, ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routines amidst paradise.
This latest accolade builds upon an impressive collection of recent honours, including the 2024 World Travel Awards for Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort and Travel Time Awards for Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives and recognition by the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism has been further validated by three consecutive years of Green Globe Certification, underscoring its leadership in environmentally responsible hospitality.
What truly sets OZEN LIFE MAADHOO apart is its unique combination of exceptional offerings – from being the first underwater restaurant in the South Malé Atoll and first indoor hydroponic garden in the Maldives, to its industry-leading INDULGENCE™ Plan that encompasses premium liquor labels and 250 wine selections. The resort’s marine conservation initiatives by the resident Marine Biologists, including coral propagation programmes, demonstrate its deep connection to the local ecosystem, while its 5-star PADI dive centre offers benefitted access to the region’s most spectacular underwater wonders.
As part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury hospitality, offering discerning travellers an unforgettable blend of comprehensive indulgence, sustainable innovation, and authentic Maldivian charm. With its latest recognition placing it among the world’s absolute finest resorts, the property reaffirms its position as the premier choice for those seeking the ultimate Indian Ocean escape.
Awards
Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts shine in Tripadvisor’s 2025 awards
When your guests do the talking, you know you’re doing something right. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts is proud to share that three of its resorts, VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, and RAAYA by Atmosphere, have earned prestigious accolades in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts celebrates its guests’ appreciation, with VARU, Kanifushi, and RAAYA earning top honours in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Nestled in the North-Western edge of Malé Atoll, VARU by Atmosphere blends contemporary design with tropical flair. Recognised globally in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025, the resort ranks among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. Mei P. Pun, General Manager at VARU by Atmosphere says “There’s a rhythm to island life here at VARU, and it is music to our guests’ hearts, every single day. That melody is made possible by a team that moves in perfect harmony, always two steps ahead with a smile”.
One of the Maldives’ first premium all-inclusive resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive villas and exceptional culinary experiences. This year, it also wins the Best of the Best award, ranking among the top 1% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. “At Kanifushi, we craft a blissfully tropical escape where every detail matters, from thrilling water sports to unforgettable dining experiences. Behind it all is a passionate crew of stars who turn service into an art form”, says Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, the brand’s newest island escape, has quickly climbed the ranks, now recognised as in Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025, ranking among the top 10% of global listings on Tripadvisor. “We opened our doors with stories waiting to be written. And it seems our guests are writing some of the best chapters yet. Every page is crafted with heart by a dream team who give our story its soul”, says Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.
These accolades reflect not just exceptional service, but a deep commitment to creating unforgettable moments — all inspired by the Joy of Giving. From ever-evolving spa menus and innovative dining concepts to daily rituals and seasonal celebrations, the guest experience is constantly refreshed with thoughtful detail and creativity.
Take, for instance, the upcoming immersive wine events this August, in partnership with South Africa’s acclaimed Glenelly Estate, bringing the elegance of Stellenbosch to the Maldives. Held from 10–12 August at RAAYA and 14–16 August at VARU, these experiences are complimentary for in-house guests with pre-booking, under the fully inclusive RAAYA Plan™ and VARU Plan™.
For lovers of exceptional cuisine, Atmosphere Kanifushi continues to shine, particularly during its much-anticipated annual ‘Just Veg’ Festival in October. Curated by renowned Italian Chef Fabrizio, this vibrant celebration of plant-based dining elevates vegetarian cuisine to a truly gourmet affair.
At Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, joy lies in the journey, thoughtfully woven into every detail of the stay with heartfelt care.
Awards
Vilamendhoo Island Resort: A 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice winner
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, a leading luxury resort in the Maldives, has earned an esteemed position in the top 10% of hotels worldwide according to the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This recognition is a testament to the resort’s continued excellence in hospitality, sustainability, and guest experience, making it a premier destination for travelers seeking a tropical escape in the Indian Ocean.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards, are among the most prestigious awards in the travel industry, honoring the best hotels, resorts, and destinations based on millions of traveler reviews, opinions, and ratings on TripAdvisor. Vilamendhoo’s placement in the top 10% reflects its consistent commitment to offering unparalleled service, exceptional facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere that continues to inspire travelers from around the globe.
“It’s an incredible honor for Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa to be recognized in the top 10% of hotels worldwide,” said Mohamed Zahir, General Manager of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa. “This award is not just a reflection of our natural surroundings and luxurious amenities but a direct result of the dedication and passion displayed by our team. Each member of our team is committed to providing personalized service and creating memorable experiences for our guests.”
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa is known for its vibrant house reef, which draws nature lovers and marine enthusiasts alike. The resort’s eco-conscious practices, coupled with its commitment to sustainability, have played a vital role in maintaining the natural beauty of the island and ensuring that guests can connect with nature in an authentic way.
“We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt reviews from our guests,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Executive Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts. “This multitude of awards is a testament to the passion, dedication, and exceptional service delivered daily by our resort teams. To have our properties recognized by travelers from around the world consecutively year after year is a remarkable achievement and reflects our ongoing mission to craft unforgettable Maldivian holidays.”
Located in the scenic South Ari Atoll, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa offers a luxurious retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With a stunning house reef that surrounds the island, it is a haven for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts. The resort’s idyllic beaches, azure waters, and lush vegetation create an unforgettable tropical experience that combines natural beauty with ultimate comfort.
Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa has a long-standing reputation for excellence, as evidenced by its numerous accolades over the years. The resort has been a consistent winner of the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, with recognition in 2024, 2023, 2021, and 2020 for its outstanding service and guest experiences. This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service and guest satisfaction.
In addition to being a recipient of the Travellers’ Choice Award, Vilamendhoo has also earned the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame in 2019, a prestigious recognition given to businesses that have earned five consecutive Certificate of Excellence Awards. Other past accolades from TripAdvisor include:
- 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award Winner
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame
- 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award
- 2016-2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2014-2012 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards (UK)
- 2013 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice – Top Hotels & Luxury Hotels
These accolades highlight Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa’s dedication to consistently providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for its guests year after year.
Discover paradise at Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa in the Maldives. With its pristine beaches, azure waters, and luxurious accommodations, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect retreat for relaxation and oceanic exploration. Nestled in the South Ari Atoll, this resort follows the cherished ‘One Island, One Resort’ concept, providing guests with a true tropical escape. Experience the magic of the Maldives with a scenic 25-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, and indulge in 184 rooms adorned in natural island style.
Awards
Kudadoo Maldives secures top 1% global ranking with prestigious TripAdvisor award
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi has been named a ‘Best of the Best’ winner in the prestigious 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This elite honour places Kudadoo among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, a distinction earned through consistently outstanding guest reviews and ratings over the past year.
Building on its legacy of excellence, Kudadoo also secured the #18 position in Asia’s Small & Boutique Hotels category, recognised for its unparalleled approach to ultra-luxury hospitality, eco-conscious ethos, and personalized all-inclusive experiences that redefine exclusivity.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, emphasised that every detail at Kudadoo is designed with purpose to offer unparalleled freedom, tranquil privacy, and an intimate connection to nature. He stated that receiving the ‘Best of the Best’ award once again validates the resort’s commitment to exceptional, conscious luxury, crediting the dedicated team and loyal guests for inspiring continuous elevation of the experience.
Designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Yuji Yamazaki, Kudadoo is a fully solar-powered sanctuary crafted for effortless luxury and meaningful indulgence. The island is home to just 15 exclusive Ocean Residences, each positioned above the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean, offering a personalized escape with 24/7 private butler service.
Guests at Kudadoo can enjoy a wide range of curated experiences, from swimming with manta rays to bespoke beachside barbecues, tailored to meet the desires of discerning visitors—many of whom return year after year for the resort’s signature blend of serenity, sophistication, and sustainability.
Mohamed Solah, CEO of Crown & Champa Resorts, the management company behind Kudadoo, remarked that the award celebrates the essence of what the resort offers: freedom, privacy, and pure indulgence. He noted that being recognised by global travellers year after year is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the passion, dedication, and outstanding service delivered by the resort’s teams daily.
Kudadoo is accessible via a scenic seaplane journey or a domestic flight followed by a speedboat transfer, ensuring a seamless and stress-free transition into paradise.
This milestone adds to Kudadoo’s growing list of accolades, including its status as a 2024 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner, which placed the resort among the top 10% of hospitality businesses worldwide. With an unwavering focus on innovation, wellbeing, and elevated service, Kudadoo continues to set the standard for private island living in the Maldives.
