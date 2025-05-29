OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ascends to elite global ranks with Tripadvisor ‘Best of the Best’ 2025

Famous of its unique offerings and rich ecosystem, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has paved its position among the world’s most exceptional luxury private island by securing a coveted place in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025. This prestigious recognition, awarded to only the top one percent of hospitality providers globally, serves as testament to the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences that blend Maldivian charm with world-class service.

The resort’s acclaimed INDULGENCE™ Plan continues to set the standard for comprehensive luxury in the archipelago, offering guests unlimited access to premium amenities including an extensive selection of fine spirits, and gourmet dining across seven specialty restaurants. Architectural marvels such as the iconic underwater restaurant M6m, provide breath-taking settings for memorable moments, while the resort’s spacious villas offering direct beach and lagoon access and unparalleled view of the Indian Ocean.

Culinary excellence forms the cornerstone of the OZEN LIFE MAADHOO experience, with innovative dining concepts that showcase the region’s finest ingredients. The resort’s culinary team collaborates with Michelin-starred guest chefs for exclusive events, while its hydroponic garden ensures the freshest zero-mile produce features prominently across menus. Wine enthusiasts can embark on curated tasting journeys featuring rare vintages, guided by the resort’s expert sommeliers.

Wellness takes centre stage with ELE|NA Elements of Nature Spa, where traditional wellness programmes complement cutting-edge treatments in spectacular overwater pavilions with glass floor panels. The resort’s dedication to holistic wellbeing extends to bespoke fitness regimes designed by experts, ensuring guests can maintain their wellness routines amidst paradise.

This latest accolade builds upon an impressive collection of recent honours, including the 2024 World Travel Awards for Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort and Travel Time Awards for Best Romantic Resort in the Maldives and recognition by the resort’s commitment to sustainable tourism has been further validated by three consecutive years of Green Globe Certification, underscoring its leadership in environmentally responsible hospitality.

What truly sets OZEN LIFE MAADHOO apart is its unique combination of exceptional offerings – from being the first underwater restaurant in the South Malé Atoll and first indoor hydroponic garden in the Maldives, to its industry-leading INDULGENCE™ Plan that encompasses premium liquor labels and 250 wine selections. The resort’s marine conservation initiatives by the resident Marine Biologists, including coral propagation programmes, demonstrate its deep connection to the local ecosystem, while its 5-star PADI dive centre offers benefitted access to the region’s most spectacular underwater wonders.

As part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, OZEN LIFE MAADHOO continues to redefine the boundaries of luxury hospitality, offering discerning travellers an unforgettable blend of comprehensive indulgence, sustainable innovation, and authentic Maldivian charm. With its latest recognition placing it among the world’s absolute finest resorts, the property reaffirms its position as the premier choice for those seeking the ultimate Indian Ocean escape.