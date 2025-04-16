Family
Refined island Easter celebration at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru
This Easter, guests at Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru are invited to celebrate the season with a curated mix of seaside tradition and tropical charm.
At Dhawa Ihuru, families can enjoy relaxed beachfront festivities including egg hunts, face painting, interactive cooking for little ones, and more.
Across the lagoon, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers understated elegance with Easter-themed beachfront barbecues, Maldivian traditions and a seasonal culinary Sakura Signature Omakase at its award-winning overwater restaurant, Madi Hiyaa.
From playful mornings to candlelit dinners by the sea, Easter is reimagined in a setting that is both vibrant and serene.
Experience the Original Maldives in barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a secluded tropical sanctuary for the senses in North Malé Atoll, just 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport. Its 48 newly refurbished all-pool villas blend Maldivian heritage with sustainable design. At the heart of its sustainability commitment, the Marine Lab has been a pioneer of ocean stewardship since 2004. Savour a Dine-Around gourmet experience across three exceptional restaurants: Sangu Garden, Saffron, award-winning Madi Hiyaa, elevated by the beachfront Naiboli bar. Vabbinfaru is also home to the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa and offers the exclusive Twin-Island experience at sister property Dhawa Ihuru.
Unwind in style at the all-inclusive Dhawa Ihuru in the Maldives. Set on North Malé Atoll, just a swift 25 minutes complimentary speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru is a distinct island retreat of its own, where abundant nature, local culture and warm hospitality meet with stylish comfort and modern design, ideal for the new generation of independent travellers.
Oaga Art Resort’s Easter celebration: Case of Detective Kuku
Oaga Art Resort is set to transform the Easter holiday into an extraordinary artistic and cultural experience with Easter Week taking place from April 15th to 22nd, 2025. This meticulously crafted event promises a fusion of traditional Easter festivities with the resort’s signature artistic and musical flair, creating a unique and unforgettable island escape, centred around the “Detective Kuku” mystery.
Adding an element of playful intrigue to your Easter getaway is the unfolding case of “Detective Kuku” and the missing eggs. Families are specially invited to become sleuths in this island-wide whodunit, collaborating to decipher clues strategically scattered across the resort. The investigation officially commences with “The Sundown Brief” cocktail soirée on April 19th, where the puzzling details of the Easter Bunny’s disappearance will be unveiled. The following day, the hunt intensifies as families embark on a trail of riddles and engaging challenges, interacting with a cast of quirky characters who may hold the key to solving the mystery. This collaborative adventure promises fun and excitement for guests of all ages, culminating in “The Debrief” Easter pool party where the truth behind the missing eggs will finally be revealed.
Beyond the captivating mystery, the resort’s Suvasthi Art Studio will be a hub of creativity, hosting daily “Free Flow” sessions where guests can explore various artistic mediums. From crafting bunny ears and Easter sun-catchers to exploring watercolour techniques with local artists, these sessions offer a unique opportunity for artistic exploration. The “Roots in Motion – Easter Edition” dance program will provide a dynamic range of dance styles, including Tutting, Dancehall, and House, catering to all skill levels and ages, with dedicated sessions for beginners, intermediate, and advanced dancers.
Evenings will be alive with music and entertainment, featuring performances by local bands like Vaguthee Trio, Affan and the King Coconuts, and Sandpaper, as well as solo acts like Naffah and Isse. The “O’Fire Night” and “Breeze & Bass” beach party will provide vibrant nightlife experiences, while the “Starlit Cinema” offers a more relaxed evening under the stars.
For families, the Fiyoh Club will offer a dedicated program of Easter-themed activities, including arts and crafts sessions, while children and teens can participate in the 10-day “Roots in Motion” dance program.
Oaga Art Resort warmly invites guests to partake in an Easter celebration like no other. Easter Week at Oaga guarantees a week of artistic immersion, cultural exploration, and joyful festivities in the breathtaking Maldivian islands.
Don’t miss out! Book your stay at Oaga Art Resort and experience the redefined limits of all-inclusive with the Greatest All-Inclusive plan. Enjoy Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, Floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and more.
Visit www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
Hop into adventure this Easter at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives
Prepare to spring into the season and secure your unforgettable Easter Escape at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Promising a basket full of fun for all ages, the resort is pulling out all the stops for its in-house guests with the ultimate Easter activity lineup. Running the entire Easter weekend, get into the festive spirit with culinary delights, family fun, lively celebrations, and more, as well as all the resort’s signature experiences.
This year’s Easter festivities take place from April 19th to April 21st and include an exciting array of activities for little ones, all hosted by Camp Safari, the resort’s engaging kids’ club. Younger guests will have plenty of opportunities to unleash their inner creativity with classic Easter crafts such as Easter egg painting, Easter hat-making, and designing their own Easter basket. Meanwhile, older kids can master the intricate art of palm leaf origami, creating an adorable keepsake to remember their tropical island escape.
The Easter lineup also includes plenty of options for those seeking to make cherished memories as a family, including an eggciting Easter hunt, where guests must search the island to uncover chocolate treats and win exciting prizes. Additionally, over at Water Sports Beach, guests of all ages can enjoy some Easter fun in the sun at the family beach games. Featuring a sack race, egg and spoon race, balloon fight, and tug of war, this is a great way to bond and laugh over some friendly competition.
As for entertainment, the resort will be brimming with celebrations over the holidays, such as the Easter Parade on April 20th. Led by the Easter Bunny and accompanied by traditional Boduberu drummers, the colourful spectacle will wind its way around the island, filling the air with rhythm and festive cheer. On April 21st, the energy shifts to the Main Pool Area for the Easter Pool Disco Party, where resident DJ Roshan will spin upbeat tracks under the stars, creating a vibrant, family-friendly celebration to cap off the day.
Of course, no Easter celebration would be complete without a flavourful feast, and this year, The Reef takes centre stage with a variety of indulgent dining experiences. Start the day with an Easter Buffet Breakfast, featuring a lavish spread of international favourites and live cooking stations to keep you energised for the festivities ahead. Later, gather with loved ones for a lively Easter Brunch filled with succulent meats, traditional trimmings, and decadent desserts, priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests.
Alternatively, those seeking a more relaxing experience can grab some popcorn and cosy up with a family movie night under the stars on April 19th. Wellness enthusiasts can also find their zen with a sunrise yoga session at North Beach on April 20th.
Alongside Easter activities, guests are also invited to dive into a world of marine wonder just steps from the shore. With visibility reaching over 30 metres during April, the resort’s house reef reveals a hidden world of vibrant corals, a beautiful shipwreck, and fascinating marine life, from nurse and leopard sharks to rays and reef-dwelling fish. The dive centre is your gateway to it all, offering expert guidance, gear, and tips on exploring responsibly while preserving the reef’s delicate ecosystem.
Hop into island adventures, sweet surprises, and sun-drenched celebrations at Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. From egg hunts and beach games to festive feasts and poolside parties, this Easter weekend promises eggstraordinary fun for all ages. Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Easter in the Maldives – book your island escape today.
- When: April 19th to 21st
- Offer: Exclusive Easter activities
- Price: Activities are complimentary for all in-house guests except for the Easter brunch**, which is priced at USD 99 for adults, 50% off for kids, and included for all-inclusive guests
Easter Schedule
Saturday, April 19th
- 10.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Family Easter Eggciting Hunt at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Pre-Easter Afternoon Tea at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Easter Family Beach Games at Water Sports Beach
- 7.00 pm to 10.00 pm: Movie and Popcorn Night at Reef Beach
Sunday, April 20th
- 6.30 am to 7.30 am: Communal Sunrise Yoga Session at North Beach
- 7.00 am to 10.00 am: Easter Buffet Breakfast at Reef
- 10.00 am to 11.00 am: Easter Egg Painting at Camp Safari
- 12.00 pm to 2.30 pm: Easter Brunch at The Reef
- 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm: Easter hat-making at Camp Safari
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Easter High Tea at the Library/ Camp Safari
- 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm: Easter Parade around the island
Monday, April 21st
- 3.00 pm to 4.00 pm: Afternoon Tea at the Library
- 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm: Palm Leaf Origami at Camp Safari
- 9.00 pm to 11.00 pm: Easter Pool Disco Party at the Main Pool Area
