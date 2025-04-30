From stillness to connection: explore Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s mindful island retreat

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a serene barefoot sanctuary in the Maldives where eco-luxury meets authenticity, has announced the launch of Banyan Tree Connections—an exclusive, private holistic wellbeing experience for two. Available for bookings from May 2025, this programme is designed to foster meaningful connections through curated rituals that embrace mindfulness, movement, and shared renewal.

As a supplementary offering to villa reservations, the programme responds to a growing desire for intentional, immersive experiences that prioritise emotional connection in today’s fast-paced world. Rooted in Banyan Group’s 8 Pillars of Wellbeing, the journey encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, loved ones, and the rhythms of nature within the island’s tranquil setting.

According to Hery Koswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Banyan Tree Connections was created in response to a universal longing for deeper relationships, genuine presence, and time well spent together. Here at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, our tranquil island setting offers a natural canvas for this journey where each moment is intentional and every experience grounded in the essence of the original Maldives.”

Guests can choose between 2- and 3-night immersive wellbeing programmes, each carefully crafted to cultivate presence, balance, and connection amidst the stunning Maldivian seascape.

The 2-night programme begins with a Wellbeing Consultation and a Private Yoga Duo session, aligning body and breath. Participants are then guided through a Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop and a deeply calming Breathwork & Sound Meditation. A shared 90-minute Time Together Spa Treatment fosters physical and emotional restoration, while a Private Sunset Cruise across the atoll offers serene communion with the ocean. The day concludes with a sharing-style Saffron Thai Dinner, healthy in-room snacks, and a thoughtful welcome gift to initiate the journey.

The 3-night programme deepens the experience with additional rituals, such as a Conscious Grounding Session by the beach, a Maldivian Cooking Class rooted in local traditions, and a signature Lagoon Floating Therapy session—an exclusive offering unique to Vabbinfaru. Guests also receive a holistic wellbeing treatment with a choice between acupuncture or cupping therapy. Each evening ends with nourishing Saffron Thai dinners and in-room wellness amenities, allowing guests to fully absorb the stillness and beauty of the original Maldives.

With over three decades of leadership in holistic hospitality, Banyan Tree continues to expand its wellness offerings to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. Banyan Tree Connections at Vabbinfaru offers a rare opportunity for guests to pause, reflect, and reconnect in a setting that remains true to the timeless spirit of the Maldives.