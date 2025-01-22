JA Manafaru celebrates romance with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences

This Valentine’s Day, JA Manafaru in the Maldives invites couples to experience an unforgettable celebration of love, offering a range of exclusive romantic activities and indulgent packages set against the stunning backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine beaches. From intimate dinners to rejuvenating spa treatments, guests will find everything they need to create cherished memories with their love done.

JA Manafaru’s Valentine’s Stay Offer provides the perfect romantic escape, with up to 20% off Best Available Breakfast Rates, a romantic beach dinner featuring a three-course menu, a bottle of Prosecco or sparkling juice upon arrival, and a unique in-villa floating breakfast. Couples who purchase a 60-minute treatment will also enjoy an additional complimentary 30-minute spa treatment, along with the option to enhance their experience with island-hopping yacht trips and excursions (additional costs apply).

For those seeking even more memorable moments, the resort presents a series of exclusive experiences. Guests can treat their loved one to a Romantic Floating Breakfast, where a continental spread is served on a floating platform in their pool villa, accompanied by Moët & Chandon Brut, for a truly serene start to the day. Alternatively, couples can enjoy a Romantic Cellar Champagne Breakfast, which offers gourmet delicacies paired with Champagne in the resort’s unique underground wine cellar, available for a limited number of guests.

On the evening of 14th February, couples can escape to their own private paradise with the Valentine Castaway BBQ for two, a delectable and romantic BBQ dinner set up on the beach with Don Perignon. For those who desire a more enchanting setting, the Love Under the Stars Beach Dinner invites couples to enjoy a romantic four-course menu with Champagne, under the vast starry sky. Only a select number of exclusive slots are available for these intimate experiences.

For those seeking an extraordinary dining experience, the Valentine Private Wine Cellar Dinner offers a seven-course meal in a private wine cellar, perfectly paired with fine wines, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable evening.

Finally, to pamper guests on this special day, The Calm Spa Sanctuary offers a Valentine’s Special Spa Treatment from 12th to 14th February. The treatment includes a 90-minute spa session, a relaxing herbal bath, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a choice of Harnn product, with a heart-shaped cookie or chocolate to complete the experience.

With a selection of exclusive events and packages designed to celebrate love, JA Manafaru promises an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration, offering couples the opportunity to create lasting memories in one of the most romantic destinations in the world.