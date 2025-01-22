Love
Say ‘yes this Valentine’s at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives
Set in Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives extends an invitation to couples seeking an extraordinary escape to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day. As one of the least commercialised regions in the Maldives, Vaavu Atoll is a paradise where quiet beaches, thriving dive sites, and abundant marine life come together to offer a perfect blend of privacy and adventure.
The journey begins as you touch down at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives either by a scenic 25-minute seaplane flight or a speedboat ride across the Indian ocean and feel the rhythm of Maldivian culture as Boduberu drummers greet you on the jetty, setting the tone for your stay. Whether you choose the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi or the luxurious Water Suite with Pool, you’ll find yourself immersed in comfort and intimacy, with private spaces to bask in the golden hues of the Maldivian sunset, creating the perfect prelude to your getaway.
Start your mornings or unwind in the evenings with yoga sessions led by the resort’s in-house instructor, designed to revitalise both body and mind as you stretch and meditate against the breathtaking backdrop of a sunrise or sunset. For those looking to elevate their relaxation, the Mandara Spa offers a sanctuary of serenity. Indulge in a shared “Mandara moment,” experiencing traditional Balinese massages, rejuvenating treatments, and therapies that leave you refreshed, relaxed, and deeply connected.
Plan a dream proposal with a private five-course dinner on the beach, paired with fine wines and personalised service, or indulge in a champagne breakfast to start the day on a decadent note.
Speaking of the breakfast experience, the resort’s Food & Beverage Manager – Chamil Pathirana shares, “Our champagne breakfast is more than a meal. Alongside the finest champagne, guests enjoy fresh juices, a pastry basket, cereals, yoghurt, cold cuts, waffles, and more, served with impeccable attention to detail to create a great start to your day.”
For seafood lovers, the grilled Maldivian lobster served in its shell is a culinary highlight, while a private BBQ dinner under the stars offers an intimate feast featuring the finest meats and seafood.
Complete your getaway with the resort’s signature “Golden Horizon” cruise, a truly enchanting experience aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. As the boat glides over the shimmering waters of Vaavu Atoll, you’ll be treated to a selection of delectable canapés, crafted beverages, and the soothing melodies of jazz music. The gentle sea breeze, combined with the rhythmic sway of the dhoni, sets the perfect stage for romance, leaving you with unforgettable memories of this magical evening on the water.
This Valentine’s, let Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives bring your love story to life. From golden horizons to barefoot bliss, every moment is thoughtfully designed to celebrate connection, inspire romance, and invite couples to say “I do” to a lifetime of memories.
Love
JA Manafaru celebrates romance with exclusive Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, JA Manafaru in the Maldives invites couples to experience an unforgettable celebration of love, offering a range of exclusive romantic activities and indulgent packages set against the stunning backdrop of turquoise waters and pristine beaches. From intimate dinners to rejuvenating spa treatments, guests will find everything they need to create cherished memories with their love done.
JA Manafaru’s Valentine’s Stay Offer provides the perfect romantic escape, with up to 20% off Best Available Breakfast Rates, a romantic beach dinner featuring a three-course menu, a bottle of Prosecco or sparkling juice upon arrival, and a unique in-villa floating breakfast. Couples who purchase a 60-minute treatment will also enjoy an additional complimentary 30-minute spa treatment, along with the option to enhance their experience with island-hopping yacht trips and excursions (additional costs apply).
For those seeking even more memorable moments, the resort presents a series of exclusive experiences. Guests can treat their loved one to a Romantic Floating Breakfast, where a continental spread is served on a floating platform in their pool villa, accompanied by Moët & Chandon Brut, for a truly serene start to the day. Alternatively, couples can enjoy a Romantic Cellar Champagne Breakfast, which offers gourmet delicacies paired with Champagne in the resort’s unique underground wine cellar, available for a limited number of guests.
On the evening of 14th February, couples can escape to their own private paradise with the Valentine Castaway BBQ for two, a delectable and romantic BBQ dinner set up on the beach with Don Perignon. For those who desire a more enchanting setting, the Love Under the Stars Beach Dinner invites couples to enjoy a romantic four-course menu with Champagne, under the vast starry sky. Only a select number of exclusive slots are available for these intimate experiences.
For those seeking an extraordinary dining experience, the Valentine Private Wine Cellar Dinner offers a seven-course meal in a private wine cellar, perfectly paired with fine wines, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable evening.
Finally, to pamper guests on this special day, The Calm Spa Sanctuary offers a Valentine’s Special Spa Treatment from 12th to 14th February. The treatment includes a 90-minute spa session, a relaxing herbal bath, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a choice of Harnn product, with a heart-shaped cookie or chocolate to complete the experience.
With a selection of exclusive events and packages designed to celebrate love, JA Manafaru promises an unforgettable Valentine’s celebration, offering couples the opportunity to create lasting memories in one of the most romantic destinations in the world.
Featured
From sunrise to sunset: Valentine’s Day bliss at Kuda Villingili
This Valentine’s Day, love takes centre stage at Kuda Villingili, a premier romantic retreat in the Maldives. With its sun-drenched beaches, indulgent dining options, and rejuvenating spa experiences, Kuda Villingili provides couples with an idyllic setting to rekindle joy and celebrate their love stories.
Since its inception, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been synonymous with romance. Its powdery white shores, crystal-clear waters, and expansive vistas offer a sanctuary where serenity and passion intertwine. The resort’s private villas are thoughtfully designed to enhance intimacy, featuring Beach Villas with private pools and views of both sunrise and sunset. Meanwhile, the Water Villas, perched over a vibrant blue lagoon, promise complete privacy and panoramic views of turquoise waters. Whether guests wake to the gentle hues of sunrise from ocean-facing beds or savor sunset’s fiery glow from their private pools, every moment in these villas is crafted to be a dream come true.
For Valentine’s Day 2025, Kuda Villingili invites couples to immerse themselves in romantic experiences as unique as the destination itself. Guests are encouraged to create joyful memories and redefine their love stories within this tropical paradise.
One of the highlights is the floating breakfast experience, offering an indulgent start to the day. Served in the privacy of villa pools, the breakfast includes gourmet selections paired with a bottle of Victoire Prestige Brut Rosé Champagne, setting the tone for a luxurious day.
In the evening, the ‘Crimson and Aqua’ dining experience by the largest pool in the Maldives promises an unforgettable culinary journey. Guests can savour Cantonese-style lobster, dumplings, and an array of desserts amidst tranquil waters and a lush tropical garden. Handcrafted cocktails, sparkling wine, or a bottle of red or white wine ensure every detail is perfect for the occasion.
For a more intimate setting, Mar-Umi Beach offers Peruvian-Japanese fusion cuisine in a curated menu designed for couples seeking both culinary adventure and romance. The dining experience is elevated with a bottle of sake or the finest sparkling wine, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.
Alternatively, couples can indulge in the ‘Sands of Love’ buffet at The Restaurant, featuring tropical delicacies and live cooking stations. Set beneath swaying palms and a starlit sky, this culinary offering blends exquisite flavours with an enchanting ambiance.
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa provides a Valentine’s package designed for connection and indulgence. This 2.5-hour coconut-inspired journey includes full-body massages, scrubs, and a floral bath, offering rejuvenation for the body and soul.
Throughout the day, guests can toast to love with specialty cocktails and mocktails at The Bar, crafted to capture the joy of connection. In the evening, The Bar transforms into a cozy venue for screenings of classic romantic movies, complemented by snacks and an intimate atmosphere.
To further celebrate love, Kuda Villingili offers complimentary activities such as partner yoga, couples’ painting sessions, heart-opening yoga flows, and outdoor games. Each experience is curated to foster connection and create enduring memories.
Kuda Villingili embodies the essence of romance through its pristine beaches, lush landscapes, and turquoise waters. From private destination dining to stargazing under Maldivian skies, every moment is tailored to inspire intimacy and celebrate the extraordinary.
This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili invites couples to rediscover romance in a haven where love is celebrated, cherished, and immortalised.
Featured
Turquoise waters, starry nights: Valentine’s Day magic at Dusit Thani Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, couples are invited to immerse themselves in the ultimate romantic escape at Dusit Thani Maldives. Surrounded by turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and unparalleled luxury, the resort provides an idyllic setting for celebrating love.
Situated in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers an unforgettable experience for those seeking to rekindle romance and create cherished memories.
The resort’s All-Inclusive Escape to Romance package has been specially designed to elevate Valentine’s Day celebrations. This exclusive offer includes:
- Luxurious accommodations in either beachfront or overwater villas.
- Delectable dining experiences with all-inclusive options.
- A private dining experience under the stars.
- Couples’ spa treatments at the award-winning Devarana Wellness, ensuring complete relaxation.
Valentine’s Day Highlights
On February 14th, a series of enchanting events will be hosted to mark the occasion:
- Romantic Beach Dinner: Guests can savour a gourmet meal paired with fine wines under a starlit sky, accompanied by the soothing sounds of the ocean.
- Couples’ Sunset Cruise: A magical experience on the water allows couples to admire the beauty of the Maldivian sunset.
- Devarana Wellness for Two: Signature spa treatments will provide an opportunity for relaxation and reconnection.
- Love-Inspired Cocktails: Handcrafted cocktails will be available at the resort’s bars for a special Valentine’s toast.
Dusit Thani Maldives is described as more than just a destination—it is a place where love blossoms. According to Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives, “This Valentine’s Day, we are delighted to offer couples an opportunity to celebrate their love in one of the most romantic settings in the world.”
Couples are invited to celebrate the season of love at Dusit Thani Maldives, where the natural beauty of the Maldives serves as the perfect backdrop for a memorable Valentine’s Day.
Trending
