Say ‘yes this Valentine’s at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Set in Vaavu Atoll, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives extends an invitation to couples seeking an extraordinary escape to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day. As one of the least commercialised regions in the Maldives, Vaavu Atoll is a paradise where quiet beaches, thriving dive sites, and abundant marine life come together to offer a perfect blend of privacy and adventure.

The journey begins as you touch down at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives either by a scenic 25-minute seaplane flight or a speedboat ride across the Indian ocean and feel the rhythm of Maldivian culture as Boduberu drummers greet you on the jetty, setting the tone for your stay. Whether you choose the Sunset Water Bungalow with Jacuzzi or the luxurious Water Suite with Pool, you’ll find yourself immersed in comfort and intimacy, with private spaces to bask in the golden hues of the Maldivian sunset, creating the perfect prelude to your getaway.

Start your mornings or unwind in the evenings with yoga sessions led by the resort’s in-house instructor, designed to revitalise both body and mind as you stretch and meditate against the breathtaking backdrop of a sunrise or sunset. For those looking to elevate their relaxation, the Mandara Spa offers a sanctuary of serenity. Indulge in a shared “Mandara moment,” experiencing traditional Balinese massages, rejuvenating treatments, and therapies that leave you refreshed, relaxed, and deeply connected.

Plan a dream proposal with a private five-course dinner on the beach, paired with fine wines and personalised service, or indulge in a champagne breakfast to start the day on a decadent note.

Speaking of the breakfast experience, the resort’s Food & Beverage Manager – Chamil Pathirana shares, “Our champagne breakfast is more than a meal. Alongside the finest champagne, guests enjoy fresh juices, a pastry basket, cereals, yoghurt, cold cuts, waffles, and more, served with impeccable attention to detail to create a great start to your day.”

For seafood lovers, the grilled Maldivian lobster served in its shell is a culinary highlight, while a private BBQ dinner under the stars offers an intimate feast featuring the finest meats and seafood.

Complete your getaway with the resort’s signature “Golden Horizon” cruise, a truly enchanting experience aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. As the boat glides over the shimmering waters of Vaavu Atoll, you’ll be treated to a selection of delectable canapés, crafted beverages, and the soothing melodies of jazz music. The gentle sea breeze, combined with the rhythmic sway of the dhoni, sets the perfect stage for romance, leaving you with unforgettable memories of this magical evening on the water.

This Valentine’s, let Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives bring your love story to life. From golden horizons to barefoot bliss, every moment is thoughtfully designed to celebrate connection, inspire romance, and invite couples to say “I do” to a lifetime of memories.