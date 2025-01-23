Celebration
Ring in the Year of the Snake with unmatched celebrations at Sun Siyam Resorts
This Lunar New Year, Sun Siyam Resorts invites travellers to immerse themselves in a kaleidoscope of festivities across its stunning Maldivian properties. From January 27th to 31st, each resort will host unique celebrations that blend tradition, culture, and indulgence. Highlights include dazzling fireworks displays, vibrant dragon and lion dance performances, sumptuous gala dinners, and soothing spa treatments inspired by Chinese traditions, ensuring unforgettable moments for guests of all ages. With every property presenting its own distinctive take on the celebrations, Sun Siyam Resorts promises a truly memorable start to the Year of the Snake.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the Lunar New Year will be marked with a week-long celebration from January 27th to 31st, offering vibrant festivities and exclusive activities for guests of all ages. Highlights include a Gala Dinner featuring a lobster BBQ, live beachside music, traditional Chinese acrobatics, and a Red Envelope Raffle Draw. Guests can also enjoy a Premium Hot Pot Lunch, a beach party showcasing a Lion Dance performance, and DJ Watte’s lively beats, all culminating in a stunning fireworks display. Younger visitors will be entertained with activities such as Lunar Obstacle Games, Cookie Decoration, and the “Find the Fortune” Treasure Hunt. For relaxation, the resort offers a Lunar New Year Spa Special with 50% off selected treatments and exciting excursion packages to celebrate the festive season.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Chinese New Year celebrations on January 29th will feature an extraordinary mix of culture, entertainment, and culinary delights. Guests can look forward to a vibrant Snake Parade, live performances by renowned Chinese singer Zhu Jiayun, and a breathtaking fireworks display. The festivities will also include Zheng Bao’s magical Sichuan face-changing performance. A lavish New Year Gala Dinner on the beach will offer a blend of international and oriental cuisines in a festive atmosphere. Beyond the celebrations, the resort provides exclusive experiences, including stingray-watching excursions, introductory scuba diving adventures, and the “Bamboo Harmony” spa treatment, which combines traditional hand and bamboo massage techniques for ultimate relaxation.
At Siyam World, guests will experience an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration filled with cultural festivities and indulgence. The evening will feature a grand Gala Dinner at Baraabaru, accompanied by a mesmerising Lion Dance performed by talented Chinese artists and live music by the resort’s band. Following dinner, the excitement will continue with a special Chinese New Year show, an energetic party, and a dazzling fireworks display. To complement the celebrations, the resort offers Yin & Yang Spa Packages inspired by the ancient Chinese philosophy of balance and harmony, featuring a 45-minute aromatherapy massage followed by a 30-minute honey cucumber facial.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef will enchant guests with a vibrant Chinese New Year celebration. The evening will begin with management cocktails featuring tea-based creations, dumpling stations, and popcorn, creating a warm and welcoming ambiance for Chinese guests. A captivating lantern-lighting ceremony will illuminate the night, followed by a grand gala dinner showcasing authentic Chinese cuisine, live cooking stations, unlimited bubbly, and an exciting raffle draw. The celebrations will continue with lively DJ entertainment at the karaoke lounge, ensuring a festive and unforgettable start to the Lunar New Year.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Chinese New Year festivities will combine tradition and luxury. Guests can look forward to receiving traditional red envelopes (hongbao), participating in an authentic tea ceremony, and enjoying a lavish Chinese New Year feast featuring iconic dishes such as Peking duck, spring rolls, and longevity noodles. The celebrations will include a vibrant dragon dance on the beach, cultural performances such as the lotus and white peacock dances, and a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening. Unique experiences will feature calming Tai Chi sessions, spa treatments inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine, and a traditional Chinese hotpot served on the beach. The festive atmosphere will be enhanced by stunning decorations, including lanterns adorning the ocean villa jetty and photo points across the island, making Sun Siyam Iru Veli an ideal destination for the Year of the Snake.
Celebration
Immersive festivities and exquisite dining await at Jumeirah Olhahali Island
During the Year of the Snake, Jumeirah Olhahali Island offers an extraordinary escape, combining cherished traditions, culinary artistry, and serene wellness amid the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From January 21 to February 7, 2025, the resort presents a thoughtfully curated program to celebrate the Year of the Serpent, honouring time-honoured traditions with meaningful and immersive experiences.
A highlight of the festivities is the return of the ‘Flavours of China’ culinary pop-up event, now in its second year. Led by Chef Charles Liu, the Chinese Executive Chef at Jumeirah Guangzhou with over two decades of experience in prestigious five-star hotels and grand banquets, the event features an exquisitely crafted six-course menu. Guests can indulge in dishes such as Typhoon Shelter Crispy Fried Oysters and Deep-sea Grouper Broth, with main courses including slow-cooked Abalone with Fish Maw and braised Maldivian Lobster with Caviar. Additional offerings include pan-fried Australian MB9 Wagyu Beef, steamed Alaskan King Crab Leg, and a refreshing Raspberry Cheesecake paired with tropical fruits. To elevate the dining experience, a curated selection of fine Chinese wines is available to complement each course.
The culinary festivities also include a range of seasonal dining experiences. Guests can start their day with an Asian-inspired floating breakfast served in a private pool, featuring a vibrant medley of flavours. Evenings bring the charm of fragrant broths and fresh ingredients at an oceanside hot pot dinner, while the Asian market nights offer a lively atmosphere to savour regional delicacies against the backdrop of gentle waves.
For those seeking tranquility and renewal, the Talise Spa provides a sanctuary of pure bliss. Suspended overwater with glass floors, the spa allows guests to observe marine life during treatments, adding a distinctive element to relaxation. Mia Liu, a visiting spa therapist from Jumeirah Guangzhou, introduces moxibustion therapy—an ancient Chinese ritual combining therapeutic heat and deep tissue massage to promote harmony and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Shagnika Pradhan, a specialist in naturopathy and holistic wellness, hosts Reiki sound healing sessions, blending energy therapy with sound vibrations to restore balance and rejuvenate the spirit.
Immersive island activities further enrich the celebrations. At the MURACA Art Studio, guests can participate in creative workshops such as zodiac-inspired ceramic painting, candle crafting, and decorating traditional Maldivian coconut bowls, each reflecting the spirit of the season. For adventurers, opportunities abound to explore the surrounding marine ecosystem, with snorkelling excursions alongside turtles and tropical fish or dolphin-spotting in the open sea.
These bespoke experiences are complemented by Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s modern overwater and beach villas. Each of the 67 villas is bathed in natural light, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of palm-fringed shores and the vast ocean. Every villa is equipped with a private rooftop and infinity pool, offering unique spaces for relaxation and connection, whether through an intimate dinner or a personalised art class, ensuring that guests leave with lasting memories of their island retreat.
Celebration
Tradition and romance: twin-island escapes at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
This New Year, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru invite travellers to embark on an extraordinary twin-island escape. Nestled in the pristine North Malé Atoll, these sister resorts offer curated experiences that blend tradition, intimacy, and luxury to celebrate two cherished occasions: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Guests are encouraged to reconnect with family and honour time-honoured traditions through a sumptuous Chinese New Year feast. The curated menu includes a lavish seafood bar, handcrafted dim sum, and decadent desserts, symbolising unity and abundance. Featuring the freshest oysters, seafood, and artfully prepared traditional dishes, the feast is set against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers couples an opportunity to embrace love amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. For Valentine’s Day, the resort presents exclusive intimate experiences designed to create lasting memories.
Enchanting Experiences Include:
- Couple’s Spa Retreat: Couples can reconnect with a 60-minute massage at the Banyan Tree Signature Spa, which combines ancient Asian healing philosophies with the soothing touch of locally sourced herbs.
- Blissful Floating Breakfast: Guests can begin their day with a romantic floating breakfast served in their private pool. The menu includes freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and gourmet delicacies, complemented by a bottle of champagne and charming floral arrangements.
- To Infinity and Beyond Private Beach Dinner: Couples can enjoy an enchanting evening beneath the stars with a chef-curated five-course gourmet dinner, paired with Veuve Clicquot Brut. This experience features dining on soft sands, candlelight, red roses, and a special setup for an unforgettable celebration of love.
- Sakura Omakase Set Dinner: The award-winning Madi Hiyaa restaurant offers an intimate dining journey with a chef-curated four-course Japanese menu, paired with Whispering Angel Rosé. The romantic ambiance is enhanced with delicate floral touches and attentive service. Guests staying at Dhawa Ihuru can enjoy a 20% discount.
- Chocolate and Wine Pairing: Guests can indulge in a curated pairing experience featuring artisanal chocolates, berries, and four premium wines. This offering is available in several serene settings, including Naiboli Bar, Madi Hiyaa, or by the tranquil lagoon.
Exclusive Valentine’s Day Offers (available for bookings with a minimum three-night stay):
- One complimentary 60-minute massage for two
- 20% off the Private Beach Dinner and Floating Breakfast
- 20% off the Sakura Omakase set menu
- 20% off Chocolate & Wine Pairings
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru provide a haven of barefoot luxury, inviting guests to create unforgettable moments with their loved ones.
Celebration
Tropical elegance meets cultural heritage: SO/ Maldives’ festive celebration
Step into a realm of unparalleled luxury and avant-garde elegance as SO/ Maldives prepares to celebrate Chinese New Year in high style from 28 January to 31 January 2025. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives, this iconic celebration promises a curated experience of haute cuisine, holistic indulgence, and captivating festivities, transforming the holiday into a statement of sophistication.
Renowned for vibrant celebrations and rich heritage, this year’s Chinese New Year program offers an unforgettable lineup. Highlights include a spectacular light-up ceremony, spellbinding cultural performances, a chic DJ party, and elegant festive fairs, all steeped in glamour and refinement.
The theme for 2025, “Ushering Fortune and Unity for a Prosperous New Year,” emphasises joy, harmony, and good fortune. Anchored in multiculturalism and diversity, the festivities aim to bring families and couples together for a stylish celebration of new beginnings. Through vibrant events and a glamorous ambiance, SO/ Maldives sets the stage for a bright and prosperous year.
Guests can immerse themselves in a fusion of cultural traditions and tropical luxury. Highlights include the energetic Lion Dance, which winds through the resort, and thrilling adventures such as snorkelling in crystal-clear waters. Culinary experiences like the Asian Street Market and Beach BBQ showcase Chinese-inspired gourmet delights, while creative workshops such as Handmade Pottery and Canvas Bag Painting ensure magical moments for younger guests.
SO/ Maldives elevates the festive allure with dazzling red lantern installations and breathtaking dragon dance performances on pristine beaches. Villas adorned with bespoke Chinese New Year decor blend cultural heritage with contemporary chic, creating an atmosphere of bold sophistication.
“At SO/ Maldives, we reinvent luxury celebrations, merging vibrant traditions with a cutting-edge, fashion-forward perspective. This Chinese New Year, the experience will be as bold and dazzling as the Year of the Wood Snake itself,” says Olivier MOIESDELVAL, General Manager of SO/ Maldives.
SO/ Maldives invites guests to embrace the finer things in life, where every taste, touch, and moment sparkles with creativity and glamour.
