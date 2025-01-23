Action
Emerald Maldives hosts tennis masterclasses with Filippo Volandr
Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a distinguished 5-star deluxe property and member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced a collaboration with Filippo Volandri, the esteemed coach of the Italian National Tennis Team.
From February 21 to 28, 2025, Volandri will conduct six exclusive tennis masterclasses, designed to cater to both children and adults seeking to improve their skills on the court.
As the coach behind Italy’s 2024 Davis Cup victory and a key figure in the Italian national tennis team, Volandri brings extensive expertise and a passion for the sport. Known for his strategic approach and ability to inspire players of all levels, he offers a coaching experience that is both insightful and engaging.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to enhance their tennis abilities under Volandri’s tailored guidance. Whether seasoned players or newcomers to the sport, attendees will benefit from expert insights into technique, strategy, and gameplay. These sessions will take place at the resort’s world-class tennis facilities, set against the serene backdrop of the Maldives, creating an unforgettable environment for skill development.
Rohit Chhettri, General Manager of Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The collaboration with Filippo Volandri provides our guests with an extraordinary opportunity to learn from one of tennis’s finest coaches while enjoying the unmatched luxury and natural beauty of our resort.”
Family fun meets Premier League coaching: Kuramathi and Campioni experience
Families seeking the ultimate summer escape in 2025 will find the perfect destination with Kuramathi and Campioni. These two exceptional partners offer a holiday experience where children can combine their love for football with the thrill of training alongside former Premier League players and UEFA coaches at breathtaking resorts. The exclusive Campioni football training camps cater to children aged 4-15 years, running across two weeks with three football legends. Liverpool and England star John Barnes MBE, accompanied by a UEFA coach, will lead sessions from July 28th to August 1st. Meanwhile, England icons Harry Redknapp and Stuart Pearce MBE will join from August 4th to August 8th, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for budding young footballers.
Campioni’s ethos, “Train Like A Pro,” offers a unique chance for children to be coached for two hours daily by some of English football’s most celebrated figures. These interactive and engaging sessions focus on fundamental skills while emphasising teamwork, strategy, and sportsmanship. With personalised guidance provided throughout, participants gain invaluable insights from the experts and create unforgettable memories.
While children hone their skills on the pitch, parents are free to unwind in a variety of ways. They can relax on the beach, explore the island, work out in the gym, visit the spa, or simply enjoy the vibrant energy of the training sessions from the sidelines.
The Campioni experience extends beyond football. Families are invited to participate in additional activities, such as welcome drinks at the start of the week, a mid-week parents’ game featuring the football legends, and an end-of-week medal and certificate presentation. These events ensure everyone in the family enjoys a dynamic and engaging holiday.
Kuramathi, a renowned Maldivian resort, serves as the ideal backdrop for this unique experience. Famous for its winding white sandbank and tropical jungle spanning the 1.8km island, the resort features 12 room categories, 12 restaurants, 6 bars, evening entertainment, and an array of facilities. Options range from one-bedroom Beach Villas and Two-Bedroom Beach Houses to overwater villas perched above the island’s turquoise lagoon, making it a perfect choice for families.
Off the field, Kuramathi’s complimentary Bageecha Kids’ Club caters to children aged 3-12 years with indoor and outdoor play areas, arts and crafts, splash pads, and a large swimming pool. Activities for older children include badminton, football, ping pong, baseball, and basketball. For couples seeking a romantic evening, extended kids’ club hours are available at an additional charge, alongside 24-hour babysitting for younger children.
The resort also offers unique environmental activities, such as eco-centre presentations, hermit crab trails, tree planting, and visits to hydroponics gardens, encouraging younger guests to learn about sustainable practices.
For adventurous families, Kuramathi provides a fully equipped dive school with multilingual instructors who guide participants through PADI and SSI courses, including options for children as young as eight. Guests can also explore the ocean through snorkelling safaris, turtle discovery trips, dolphin excursions, and semi-submarine tours. Water sports such as windsurfing, dinghy sailing, and catamaran lessons are available for children aged 12 and above.
While children are occupied, parents can relax at the spa or enjoy evening cocktails at the Champagne Loft or pool bars. Dining options include international cuisine at the buffet restaurant and specialty venues like The Reef, La Belle Vie, and Siam Garden. Nightlife on the island is vibrant, with live music, beachside movie nights, DJ performances, and more.
Kuramathi and Campioni promise a summer holiday filled with excitement, learning, and relaxation, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru
Tennis enthusiasts of all levels are encouraged to participate in an engaging five-day tennis camp hosted by former British tennis star Naomi Cavaday, as part of JA Manafaru’s ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’
From January 1st to 5th, 2025, Naomi Cavaday will provide expert coaching to both adults and children at the resort’s tennis court from 4 to 5 pm daily. With a career that includes competing at Wimbledon and in all four Grand Slam tournaments, Naomi offers players a unique opportunity to receive personalised guidance from a former WTA professional. Whether participants are beginners or advanced players aiming to refine their skills, her competitive spirit and passion for coaching promise to elevate their performance.
The tennis camp aims to deliver an inspiring and dynamic experience for all participants, offering a chance to learn from Naomi’s extensive expertise. Guests will benefit from high-quality coaching and gain valuable insights into the sport, all within a supportive and enjoyable environment.
Jason Kruse, General Manager at JA Manafaru, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Naomi Cavaday to host our tennis camp as part of our ‘Naturally Better Festive Programme.’ Her vast experience and genuine love for the game will undoubtedly inspire guests of all ages, helping them improve their skills and enjoy a memorable tennis experience during their stay.”
Naomi Cavaday, a former British tennis player, turned professional in 2006 and competed in WTA events and all four Grand Slam tournaments. She represented Great Britain as the number one player in the Billie Jean King Cup and has achieved significant victories, including matches against top players such as Venus Williams and Martina Hingis. Beyond her playing career, Naomi is a respected commentator for Sky, Eurosport, and the BBC, where she shares her expertise with global audiences. As a coach, she is dedicated to mentoring and developing new generations of tennis players.
Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
This festive season, the idyllic island of JA Manafaru has announced a unique experience for young football enthusiasts, as former England goalkeeper Robert Paul Green hosts an exciting football camp for children. The camp, which commenced on Friday, will be held daily from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the JA Manafaru Football Pitch, running until 30th December 2024.
Robert Green, widely regarded as one of England’s top goalkeepers during his career, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the pitch. Known for his impressive 20-year footballing journey, Green played at the highest levels, including the Premier League, Football League, and for the England national team. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a football legend will inspire children to develop their skills and confidence both on and off the field.
Career highlights of Robert Green:
- Premier League & Football League Career: Robert Green enjoyed a distinguished career as a goalkeeper in both the Premier League and Football League. He made over 500 professional appearances for clubs including West Ham United, Norwich City, and Queens Park Rangers.
- England National Team: Green earned 12 caps for the England senior national team, representing his country in major international tournaments, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
- West Ham United: A standout in Green’s career was his time at West Ham United (2006–2009), where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, earning the club’s Player of the Season award in 2007-08.
- Notable Performances: Green’s performances in key matches, including vital saves in high-stakes Premier League encounters, were pivotal to his clubs’ successes. His time with QPR and Norwich City further solidified his reputation as a reliable and skilled goalkeeper.
As part of the festive celebrations at JA Manafaru, this football camp is designed for children of all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced players. The sessions will focus on technique, teamwork, and developing a love for the beautiful game, all while ensuring a fun, safe, and supportive environment.
Each participant in the camp will receive a full set of jersey uniforms as a token, allowing the young players to feel like true athletes while they engage in this unforgettable football experience.
“We’re delighted to welcome Robert Green to JA Manafaru this holiday season. His wealth of experience and dedication to the sport will undoubtedly inspire young players from both near and far. The football camp is a fantastic addition to our “A Naturally Better Festive” programme, and it aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unique, enriching experiences for families. We look forward to seeing the joy and growth that these sessions will bring to the children, as well as how sports programmes like this will bring the entire resort together, creating a sense of community like a village of good friends,” says Jason Kruse, General Manager.
“As part of our vision to provide guests with both active and wellness-focused activities, we are thrilled to offer this football camp under Robert Green’s expert guidance. Our guests, particularly children, will benefit immensely from the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship that Robert brings to the pitch. It’s an exciting way for families to celebrate the festive season while fostering a love for the game in a beautiful, tropical setting,” remarks Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation.
The camp is exclusively available to children staying at the resort, ensuring a special and enriching opportunity for young guests to participate in this exciting initiative.
JA Manafaru, renowned for its exceptional service and award-winning CoolZone, which has earned the Worldwide Kids accreditation for two consecutive years, offers the ideal environment for young children and teens to enjoy a fun and safe experience.
