Action
Game, set, paradise: Petra Kvitová and Hideaway Beach Resort elevate luxury sports experiences
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recently hosted legendary tennis player Petra Kvitová, captivating guests with her remarkable presence and inspiring passion for tennis. During her stay, the two-time Wimbledon champion conducted exclusive tennis classes, giving guests a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s top athletes.
Petra Kvitová, a celebrated Czech tennis star, has had an illustrious career highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and numerous accolades on the WTA Tour. Known for her powerful left-handed game and extraordinary resilience, she has inspired fans worldwide. Her tennis classes at Hideaway were dynamic and filled with invaluable insights, creating memorable experiences for tennis enthusiasts and guests alike.
The festive season at the resort commenced with Padel professional Hernan Flores offering Padel lessons for both guests and staff, followed by consecutive tennis workshops led by tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Elena Vesnina. Both athletes conducted specialised tennis sessions for adults and children, helping participants enhance their skills and deepen their appreciation for the sport.
Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is renowned for its exceptional service, luxurious villas, and world-class amenities. Boasting immaculate beaches and exclusive experiences, the resort provides an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. With professional tennis courts and wellness facilities, including a Bali-inspired spa and in-house yoga instruction, Hideaway offers tennis enthusiasts the perfect setting to refine their game while enjoying the serene paradise.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, located in the remote Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway offers an extensive range of activities. These include a 5-hole golf putting green, an indoor golf simulator, Padel courts, indoor badminton, table tennis, and a state-of-the-art gym. Guests can also explore the island’s lush vegetation and scenic pathways by bicycle, combining leisure with exercise. For joggers, the island features excellent routes, approximately 1.4 kilometres long and 500 meters wide, providing a natural and invigorating fitness option.
Steve Cook, a fitness professional and former guest, remarked, “How often do you get a chance to swim in crystal-clear waters, cycle along sand pathways, and run through lush tropical landscapes? Hideaway Beach Resort is not just a retreat—it’s a paradise for fitness and adventure enthusiasts looking to embrace challenges in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.”
As an award-winning luxury resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to set the standard for recreation and relaxation in the Maldives. It offers guests more than just a vacation—delivering an unparalleled hideaway experience.
Action
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents Active Escapes 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of the Active Escapes retreats in 2025. The week-long Active Escapes Maldives Festival will be held from 27 April to 4 May 2025 at the private island resort. This event is set to be the largest Active Escapes event of the year, attracting those who enjoy combining energetic recreation with a serene holiday atmosphere. Prices for the retreat start from US$2,600++ per person, twin share.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed excitement about collaborating with Active Escapes again in 2025. “The week-long retreat-style festival offers a unique mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s perfect for individuals who prioritise health and fitness while on vacation or are looking to start fresh,” she said.
Garrett further noted, “It’s not a boot camp where you feel deprived of all the enjoyable aspects. On an Active Escapes retreat, guests can indulge in delicious cuisine prepared by the resort’s talented chefs and enjoy an impressive drinks list. The concept is to work out hard during the day and reward yourself in the evening.”
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences, from water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba diving and more. In addition to aqua-centric pursuits, there is also time for holistic well-being. This includes yoga sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking sunrises or sunsets, visiting the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens, or simply taking a moment to relax and reflect by the beach with the soothing sounds of the waves. Active Escapes emphasises both the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities, as well as the tranquility and balance that can be achieved by embracing nature’s beauty and being present in this island paradise.
The Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 is all about having fun and attracting people from all around the world. It’s not solely for fitness enthusiasts; on the contrary, it offers a welcoming environment where the goal is for participants to leave a bit fitter than when they arrived in the Maldives, although the ultimate decision on participation level is up to them. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the program to ensure that those seeking a more intense workout feel challenged, while those needing a less intense workout are well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age group is 20-40 years, although there have been guests in their late 50s on occasion.
The seven-night Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as the highly popular Peter Day and Nathan Ryles. ‘Second Release’ Packages start from US$2,600 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,500 for a single room, and include:
- Shared speedboat transfer airport-island-airport (Day 1 and Final Day)
- 7 nights accommodation at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
- Daily brunch at Kandooma Cafe (except on arrival day)
- Nightly dinner at Kandooma Cafe (except on departure day)
- Fitness, yoga, and other activities daily (starting on Day 2)
- Choose your activity (surfing, SUP, shark snorkelling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef boat trip
- Free scuba dive (certified divers only, terms and conditions apply)
- Breath work and ice baths
- Live music and DJs
- Open mic night
- Themed party day
- Reverse raffle – lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo package
- Active Escapes welcome pack
Featured
Beneath the waves: Ellaidhoo’s unmatched marine encounters
The Maldives is often described as a paradise on earth, but beneath its turquoise waters lies an even greater wonder—one that draws explorers, adventurers, and nature enthusiasts from around the world. The waters surrounding the islands are teeming with vibrant marine life and feature world-class dive sites, offering travellers an unparalleled underwater adventure.
At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, diving transcends being a mere activity, becoming a portal to an awe-inspiring, living masterpiece. Renowned for its House Reef, celebrated as one of the top 100 dive and snorkelling sites globally, Ellaidhoo provides encounters that are both exhilarating and humbling. Grey reef sharks glide effortlessly through the currents, while manta rays perform mesmerising underwater dances. One guest recently commented, “You can’t count all the sharks, too many here,” highlighting the abundance of life within this pristine ecosystem.
Among the remarkable marine inhabitants is “Tripod,” a rare three-fin turtle whose resilience and charm leave a lasting impression on divers fortunate enough to encounter him. The feather-tailed stingray, with its hypnotic movements, adds an extra layer of wonder to the underwater experience. From delicate reef fish to barracudas and the occasional hammerhead shark, each dive presents an opportunity to witness the extraordinary.
The marvels of the ocean do not cease with the setting sun. Night diving offers a completely different adventure, revealing an enchanting underwater world in a new perspective—or in near darkness. Lobsters venture out from their rocky shelters, turtles nestle into their sleeping spots, and the bioluminescent glow of plankton creates a surreal and otherworldly experience. This unique setting allows divers to observe the ocean’s nocturnal rhythm and its secretive, captivating creatures.
For those who prefer staying near the surface, the Maldives offers equally enchanting snorkelling experiences. The coral reefs surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives showcase a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours, with swaying anemones, clownfish darting from their homes, and moray eels gliding gracefully along the seabed. Family-friendly snorkelling excursions ensure that visitors of all ages can partake in these magical experiences.
Excursions
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
Fuvahmulah has been crowned the ‘Best Shark Diving Destination’ at the 2024 Diving Resort & Travel (DRT) Show held in Hong Kong. This prestigious recognition solidifies the Maldivian island’s reputation as a global hotspot for thrilling and sustainable shark diving experiences.
Renowned for its exceptional underwater ecosystem, Fuvahmulah offers divers a unique opportunity to encounter a wide variety of shark species. Among the highlights are its tiger sharks, rare and awe-inspiring predators that attract adventurers from around the world. The island’s pristine waters and vibrant marine life have consistently drawn accolades from the diving community, and this latest achievement underscores its unparalleled appeal.
This award is not only a celebration of Fuvahmulah’s natural beauty but also a testament to the dedication of its local community. Dive centres, guest houses, and tourism professionals have worked tirelessly to showcase the island’s marine wonders while prioritising sustainability and conservation efforts. Their collective passion and hard work have been instrumental in positioning Fuvahmulah as a must-visit destination for divers worldwide.
The recognition at the DRT Show not only celebrates Fuvahmulah’s achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving its unique underwater ecosystem. As visitors continue to flock to this diving paradise, the island remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism and marine conservation, ensuring that its breathtaking marine life can be enjoyed for generations to come.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
-
News1 week ago
Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition
-
Featured5 days ago
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives