Action
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents Active Escapes 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of the Active Escapes retreats in 2025. The week-long Active Escapes Maldives Festival will be held from 27 April to 4 May 2025 at the private island resort. This event is set to be the largest Active Escapes event of the year, attracting those who enjoy combining energetic recreation with a serene holiday atmosphere. Prices for the retreat start from US$2,600++ per person, twin share.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed excitement about collaborating with Active Escapes again in 2025. “The week-long retreat-style festival offers a unique mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s perfect for individuals who prioritise health and fitness while on vacation or are looking to start fresh,” she said.
Garrett further noted, “It’s not a boot camp where you feel deprived of all the enjoyable aspects. On an Active Escapes retreat, guests can indulge in delicious cuisine prepared by the resort’s talented chefs and enjoy an impressive drinks list. The concept is to work out hard during the day and reward yourself in the evening.”
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences, from water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba diving and more. In addition to aqua-centric pursuits, there is also time for holistic well-being. This includes yoga sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking sunrises or sunsets, visiting the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens, or simply taking a moment to relax and reflect by the beach with the soothing sounds of the waves. Active Escapes emphasises both the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities, as well as the tranquility and balance that can be achieved by embracing nature’s beauty and being present in this island paradise.
The Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 is all about having fun and attracting people from all around the world. It’s not solely for fitness enthusiasts; on the contrary, it offers a welcoming environment where the goal is for participants to leave a bit fitter than when they arrived in the Maldives, although the ultimate decision on participation level is up to them. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the program to ensure that those seeking a more intense workout feel challenged, while those needing a less intense workout are well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age group is 20-40 years, although there have been guests in their late 50s on occasion.
The seven-night Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as the highly popular Peter Day and Nathan Ryles. ‘Second Release’ Packages start from US$2,600 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,500 for a single room, and include:
- Shared speedboat transfer airport-island-airport (Day 1 and Final Day)
- 7 nights accommodation at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
- Daily brunch at Kandooma Cafe (except on arrival day)
- Nightly dinner at Kandooma Cafe (except on departure day)
- Fitness, yoga, and other activities daily (starting on Day 2)
- Choose your activity (surfing, SUP, shark snorkelling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef boat trip
- Free scuba dive (certified divers only, terms and conditions apply)
- Breath work and ice baths
- Live music and DJs
- Open mic night
- Themed party day
- Reverse raffle – lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo package
- Active Escapes welcome pack
Featured
Beneath the waves: Ellaidhoo’s unmatched marine encounters
The Maldives is often described as a paradise on earth, but beneath its turquoise waters lies an even greater wonder—one that draws explorers, adventurers, and nature enthusiasts from around the world. The waters surrounding the islands are teeming with vibrant marine life and feature world-class dive sites, offering travellers an unparalleled underwater adventure.
At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, diving transcends being a mere activity, becoming a portal to an awe-inspiring, living masterpiece. Renowned for its House Reef, celebrated as one of the top 100 dive and snorkelling sites globally, Ellaidhoo provides encounters that are both exhilarating and humbling. Grey reef sharks glide effortlessly through the currents, while manta rays perform mesmerising underwater dances. One guest recently commented, “You can’t count all the sharks, too many here,” highlighting the abundance of life within this pristine ecosystem.
Among the remarkable marine inhabitants is “Tripod,” a rare three-fin turtle whose resilience and charm leave a lasting impression on divers fortunate enough to encounter him. The feather-tailed stingray, with its hypnotic movements, adds an extra layer of wonder to the underwater experience. From delicate reef fish to barracudas and the occasional hammerhead shark, each dive presents an opportunity to witness the extraordinary.
The marvels of the ocean do not cease with the setting sun. Night diving offers a completely different adventure, revealing an enchanting underwater world in a new perspective—or in near darkness. Lobsters venture out from their rocky shelters, turtles nestle into their sleeping spots, and the bioluminescent glow of plankton creates a surreal and otherworldly experience. This unique setting allows divers to observe the ocean’s nocturnal rhythm and its secretive, captivating creatures.
For those who prefer staying near the surface, the Maldives offers equally enchanting snorkelling experiences. The coral reefs surrounding Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives showcase a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours, with swaying anemones, clownfish darting from their homes, and moray eels gliding gracefully along the seabed. Family-friendly snorkelling excursions ensure that visitors of all ages can partake in these magical experiences.
Excursions
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
Fuvahmulah has been crowned the ‘Best Shark Diving Destination’ at the 2024 Diving Resort & Travel (DRT) Show held in Hong Kong. This prestigious recognition solidifies the Maldivian island’s reputation as a global hotspot for thrilling and sustainable shark diving experiences.
Renowned for its exceptional underwater ecosystem, Fuvahmulah offers divers a unique opportunity to encounter a wide variety of shark species. Among the highlights are its tiger sharks, rare and awe-inspiring predators that attract adventurers from around the world. The island’s pristine waters and vibrant marine life have consistently drawn accolades from the diving community, and this latest achievement underscores its unparalleled appeal.
This award is not only a celebration of Fuvahmulah’s natural beauty but also a testament to the dedication of its local community. Dive centres, guest houses, and tourism professionals have worked tirelessly to showcase the island’s marine wonders while prioritising sustainability and conservation efforts. Their collective passion and hard work have been instrumental in positioning Fuvahmulah as a must-visit destination for divers worldwide.
The recognition at the DRT Show not only celebrates Fuvahmulah’s achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving its unique underwater ecosystem. As visitors continue to flock to this diving paradise, the island remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism and marine conservation, ensuring that its breathtaking marine life can be enjoyed for generations to come.
Featured
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
Six Senses Laamu has achieved dual recognition for its innovative marine conservation efforts. The resort was included in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2024 ‘Bright Ideas in Travel’ list and was awarded the ‘Best Culture, Travel & Lifestyle Environmental Initiative’ at the inaugural Country & Town House Future Icons Awards.
The Future Icons Awards, presented by the UK’s esteemed Country & Town House magazine, celebrate visionary innovators who are redefining sustainability and environmental stewardship. Six Senses Laamu’s Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL) was lauded by judges as ‘an incredible conservation project,’ highlighting its success in bringing together diverse stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems.
Simultaneously, the resort’s inclusion in Condé Nast Traveller’s Bright Ideas in Travel list recognised SHELL and the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) as transformative solutions addressing some of the most critical environmental challenges in the travel industry.
SHELL, which opened in March 2023, represents a groundbreaking partnership between luxury hospitality and marine conservation. It serves as the base for the MUI team, a collaboration involving Six Senses Laamu marine biologists and three renowned NGOs: The Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation, and the Olive Ridley Project. Spanning 5,952 square feet, the facility is at the forefront of several pioneering research programs.
The SHELL team’s manta ray research has identified 138 individual manta rays in Laamu waters and developed the world’s first underwater contactless ultrasound scanner for studying manta ray reproduction. Their innovative ‘Eyes on the Reef’ project offers unprecedented 24/7 monitoring of manta ray behaviour at cleaning stations.
In the field of sea turtle conservation, the team has documented 1,383 hatchlings on the resort’s beaches between January and November 2024 alone. They also manage one of the Maldives’ largest turtle identification databases, with over 670 individually identified turtles in the Laamu Atoll. Their advocacy contributed to the designation of Gaadhoo, a vital turtle nesting site, as a Marine Protected Area in December 2021.
The coral reef monitoring program at Six Senses Laamu has also yielded impressive results, with coral cover on the house reef increasing by up to 55 percent. The team has identified 36 different coral genera on the house reef and 47 throughout the Laamu Atoll while conducting pioneering research on coral spawning patterns.
SHELL’s influence extends beyond research to impactful conservation campaigns, such as the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass initiative, which has led to the protection of over 910,000 square meters of seagrass meadows across 37 resorts. The facility also features an interactive gallery with LED display floors, educational viewing booths, and advanced technology designed to engage guests of all ages in marine conservation.
By blending scientific research, conservation, and luxury tourism, Six Senses Laamu continues to redefine sustainable travel in the Maldives. These prestigious accolades highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while providing enriching experiences for its guests.
Trending
