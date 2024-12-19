Featured
Renew and recharge: Milaidhoo Maldives’ 3-Day Detox Journey
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to embrace the new year with a rejuvenating 3-Day Detox Journey this January. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, this private island sanctuary provides an idyllic setting for relaxation, disconnection, and restoration of balance to the mind, body, and spirit.
Designed in line with the latest wellness trends and the growing demand for holistic renewal, the exclusive program is curated in partnership with TheraNaka. Drawing inspiration from traditional healing practices and modern wellness insights, the journey focuses on dosha identification, balanced nutrition, mindful movement, and soul-soothing treatments, enabling participants to leave 2024 behind and step into 2025 feeling recharged and renewed.
The 3-Day Detox Journey:
- Day 1: Personalised Wellness – The detox journey begins with a 45-minute private consultation to identify the guest’s unique dosha—the body’s elemental energies—and includes a basic nutrition consultation tailored to individual needs. This insightful session provides the foundation for the days ahead, helping participants align their lifestyle for optimal balance and vitality.
- Day 2: Movement and Nourishment – The second day starts with a rejuvenating yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Following the practice, guests enjoy a refreshing detox juice crafted specifically for their dosha, accompanied by a carefully prepared dosha-balancing breakfast. The culinary team provides an explanation chart and ingredient list, ensuring participants can replicate the experience at home. The day concludes with a 90-minute treatment aimed at harmonising the body and senses.
- Day 3: Empowerment and Transformation – On the final day, participants dive deeper into the detox journey with a hands-on DIY class led by the resort’s chef, where they learn to create their own nutrient-rich, dosha-aligned meal. The experience continues with a two-hour chakra-balancing treatment to realign energy centres, leaving guests feeling grounded and restored. Before departure, a personalised consultation offers actionable takeaways for integrating wellness into daily life long after leaving the island.
Milaidhoo is described as more than just a destination—it is a haven of serenity, understated luxury, and heartfelt hospitality. From the turquoise waters surrounding the island to the gentle sway of palm trees, every detail is meticulously designed to help guests reconnect with nature and themselves.
The resort’s wellbeing program combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern approaches, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a fresh start. Whether a seasoned wellness enthusiast or new to the detox experience, the journey is tailored to meet participants wherever they are on their wellness path.
Celebration
From Atlantis to new beginnings: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s spectacular festive program
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced an enchanting Christmas season program themed ‘Atlantis and the Underwater World.’ Running from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort will transform into the mythical city of Atlantis, offering guests a magical underwater adventure.
The island resort will feature a variety of festive delights, including bountiful breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets designed to bring holiday cheer to visitors’ Maldivian getaway. Guests will experience stunning underwater-themed decor and a mesmerising ambiance that perfectly complements the island’s natural beauty.
The resort’s culinary team has curated a series of special dining experiences throughout the season, highlighting both local Maldivian flavours and international delicacies.
The festivities begin on December 22nd with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Pool Bar Deck, accompanied by a special dinner buffet and live holiday music. On December 25th, an opulent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will be held at the Alita Deck, featuring live Christmas carols, a visit from Santa Claus, and an opportunity to dance the night away to live music while indulging in a sumptuous feast.
The New Year will be welcomed with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark party featuring a live DJ, delectable appetisers, and signature cocktails. On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a Bubbly Brunch at Alita, a vibrant pool party at the Main Pool with live DJ music, and a Mediterranean dinner buffet in the Alita restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, from savoury mezze platters to succulent grilled seafood, crafted with the freshest ingredients.
As the new year begins, the resort has planned a range of recreational activities, including Aqua fitness sessions, sunset gatherings, and Pilates classes. Relaxation seekers can participate in sound healing and meditation sessions or take advantage of significant discounts on rejuvenating treatments at the Suvadiva Spa.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort aims to create magical moments and cherished memories for all its guests. This festive season offers a unique blend of the enchantment of Atlantis and the natural beauty of the Maldives, where every day is a celebration of joy, wonder, and togetherness.
Action
Game, set, paradise: Petra Kvitová and Hideaway Beach Resort elevate luxury sports experiences
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa recently hosted legendary tennis player Petra Kvitová, captivating guests with her remarkable presence and inspiring passion for tennis. During her stay, the two-time Wimbledon champion conducted exclusive tennis classes, giving guests a rare opportunity to learn from one of the world’s top athletes.
Petra Kvitová, a celebrated Czech tennis star, has had an illustrious career highlighted by two Grand Slam titles and numerous accolades on the WTA Tour. Known for her powerful left-handed game and extraordinary resilience, she has inspired fans worldwide. Her tennis classes at Hideaway were dynamic and filled with invaluable insights, creating memorable experiences for tennis enthusiasts and guests alike.
The festive season at the resort commenced with Padel professional Hernan Flores offering Padel lessons for both guests and staff, followed by consecutive tennis workshops led by tennis stars Petra Kvitová and Elena Vesnina. Both athletes conducted specialised tennis sessions for adults and children, helping participants enhance their skills and deepen their appreciation for the sport.
Nestled in the pristine beauty of the Maldives, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is renowned for its exceptional service, luxurious villas, and world-class amenities. Boasting immaculate beaches and exclusive experiences, the resort provides an idyllic escape for discerning travellers. With professional tennis courts and wellness facilities, including a Bali-inspired spa and in-house yoga instruction, Hideaway offers tennis enthusiasts the perfect setting to refine their game while enjoying the serene paradise.
As one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, located in the remote Haa Alifu Atoll, Hideaway offers an extensive range of activities. These include a 5-hole golf putting green, an indoor golf simulator, Padel courts, indoor badminton, table tennis, and a state-of-the-art gym. Guests can also explore the island’s lush vegetation and scenic pathways by bicycle, combining leisure with exercise. For joggers, the island features excellent routes, approximately 1.4 kilometres long and 500 meters wide, providing a natural and invigorating fitness option.
Steve Cook, a fitness professional and former guest, remarked, “How often do you get a chance to swim in crystal-clear waters, cycle along sand pathways, and run through lush tropical landscapes? Hideaway Beach Resort is not just a retreat—it’s a paradise for fitness and adventure enthusiasts looking to embrace challenges in one of the most beautiful settings in the world.”
As an award-winning luxury resort, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to set the standard for recreation and relaxation in the Maldives. It offers guests more than just a vacation—delivering an unparalleled hideaway experience.
Action
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents Active Escapes 2025
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of the Active Escapes retreats in 2025. The week-long Active Escapes Maldives Festival will be held from 27 April to 4 May 2025 at the private island resort. This event is set to be the largest Active Escapes event of the year, attracting those who enjoy combining energetic recreation with a serene holiday atmosphere. Prices for the retreat start from US$2,600++ per person, twin share.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed excitement about collaborating with Active Escapes again in 2025. “The week-long retreat-style festival offers a unique mix of adventure and relaxation. It’s perfect for individuals who prioritise health and fitness while on vacation or are looking to start fresh,” she said.
Garrett further noted, “It’s not a boot camp where you feel deprived of all the enjoyable aspects. On an Active Escapes retreat, guests can indulge in delicious cuisine prepared by the resort’s talented chefs and enjoy an impressive drinks list. The concept is to work out hard during the day and reward yourself in the evening.”
Active Escapes curates experiences that cater to a wide range of preferences, from water-based activities like snorkelling and kayaking to scuba diving and more. In addition to aqua-centric pursuits, there is also time for holistic well-being. This includes yoga sessions against the backdrop of breathtaking sunrises or sunsets, visiting the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala in the resort gardens, or simply taking a moment to relax and reflect by the beach with the soothing sounds of the waves. Active Escapes emphasises both the thrill of leisure pursuits and group fitness activities, as well as the tranquility and balance that can be achieved by embracing nature’s beauty and being present in this island paradise.
The Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 is all about having fun and attracting people from all around the world. It’s not solely for fitness enthusiasts; on the contrary, it offers a welcoming environment where the goal is for participants to leave a bit fitter than when they arrived in the Maldives, although the ultimate decision on participation level is up to them. There are varying degrees of difficulty in the program to ensure that those seeking a more intense workout feel challenged, while those needing a less intense workout are well catered for.
Active Escapes are particularly popular with solo travellers, who make up half of their bookings globally. The main age group is 20-40 years, although there have been guests in their late 50s on occasion.
The seven-night Active Escapes Maldives Festival 2025 hosts have been confirmed as the highly popular Peter Day and Nathan Ryles. ‘Second Release’ Packages start from US$2,600 per person twin share (excluding flights) and US$3,500 for a single room, and include:
- Shared speedboat transfer airport-island-airport (Day 1 and Final Day)
- 7 nights accommodation at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
- Daily brunch at Kandooma Cafe (except on arrival day)
- Nightly dinner at Kandooma Cafe (except on departure day)
- Fitness, yoga, and other activities daily (starting on Day 2)
- Choose your activity (surfing, SUP, shark snorkelling)
- Snorkel Maldives Reef boat trip
- Free scuba dive (certified divers only, terms and conditions apply)
- Breath work and ice baths
- Live music and DJs
- Open mic night
- Themed party day
- Reverse raffle – lots of prizes to be won!
- Photo package
- Active Escapes welcome pack
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Electrifying New Year’s Eve with Dj Luca Schreiner at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
-
Awards1 week ago
Atmosphere Core celebrates multiple wins at NSURE Safety and Sustainability Awards
-
News1 week ago
Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
Across Maldives: Shaff Naeem embarks on record-breaking dive expedition
-
Featured5 days ago
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives