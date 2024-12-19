Celebration
From Atlantis to new beginnings: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s spectacular festive program
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced an enchanting Christmas season program themed ‘Atlantis and the Underwater World.’ Running from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort will transform into the mythical city of Atlantis, offering guests a magical underwater adventure.
The island resort will feature a variety of festive delights, including bountiful breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets designed to bring holiday cheer to visitors’ Maldivian getaway. Guests will experience stunning underwater-themed decor and a mesmerising ambiance that perfectly complements the island’s natural beauty.
The resort’s culinary team has curated a series of special dining experiences throughout the season, highlighting both local Maldivian flavours and international delicacies.
The festivities begin on December 22nd with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Pool Bar Deck, accompanied by a special dinner buffet and live holiday music. On December 25th, an opulent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will be held at the Alita Deck, featuring live Christmas carols, a visit from Santa Claus, and an opportunity to dance the night away to live music while indulging in a sumptuous feast.
The New Year will be welcomed with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark party featuring a live DJ, delectable appetisers, and signature cocktails. On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a Bubbly Brunch at Alita, a vibrant pool party at the Main Pool with live DJ music, and a Mediterranean dinner buffet in the Alita restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, from savoury mezze platters to succulent grilled seafood, crafted with the freshest ingredients.
As the new year begins, the resort has planned a range of recreational activities, including Aqua fitness sessions, sunset gatherings, and Pilates classes. Relaxation seekers can participate in sound healing and meditation sessions or take advantage of significant discounts on rejuvenating treatments at the Suvadiva Spa.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort aims to create magical moments and cherished memories for all its guests. This festive season offers a unique blend of the enchantment of Atlantis and the natural beauty of the Maldives, where every day is a celebration of joy, wonder, and togetherness.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
The festive spirit came alive at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, where all four resorts—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon—lit up with joyous Christmas celebrations. Guests were immersed in the magic of the season, with each resort adding its own unique flair to the timeless tradition of tree lighting ceremonies against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
A highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—not by sleigh, but on a scooter! Led by a cheerful parade of team members riding decorated scooters, Santa’s island-style entrance was met with applause and laughter. The vibrant procession, complete with festive ribbons, twinkling lights, and plenty of holiday cheer, brought smiles to guests of all ages as Santa waved his way into the celebrations.
At each resort, the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree brought families, couples, and friends together in a moment of enchantment. The joyful sounds of carollers filled the evening air, adding a harmonious touch to the festivities. Guests were treated to a selection of seasonal goodies, including freshly baked cookies and other festive delights. Children revelled in Santa’s arrival, receiving special treats while families captured precious memories against the twinkling backdrop of the decorated trees.
With more celebrations planned over Christmas and the New Year, guests can look forward to a holiday filled with memorable moments at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives.
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
A Soaring Festive: celebrate the season in style at Ifuru Island Maldives
This festive season, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to a tropical paradise celebration under the theme ‘A Soaring Festive.’ Taking place from December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the event promises a vibrant, entertainment-filled program designed to create joy, excitement, and lasting memories.
Catering to diverse preferences, A Soaring Festive offers an array of experiences, from dynamic nightlife and unique performances to relaxed island vibes, ensuring there is something for everyone.
Renowned DJ Rawlo will headline the nightly entertainment, captivating audiences with high-energy performances and dynamic beats. Breaking away from conventional DJ stereotypes, Rawlo’s electrifying sets promise to keep guests dancing under the stars until late into the night.
Adding to the festive lineup, the talented duo Synthetic Seduction—comprising Evgeniya and Olcay—will deliver versatile performances, including soulful saxophone melodies, lively DJ sets, and engaging duo band shows. Whether guests are enjoying cocktails by the pool or dancing on the sand, this duo creates the perfect ambiance for both relaxation and high-energy fun.
For those seeking visual artistry, Jonas and Aygul will dazzle with awe-inspiring fire shows, mesmerising LED displays, skillful juggling acts, and elegant belly dancing. Their multi-faceted performances promise to light up the island with unforgettable entertainment.
Complementing the headline acts, ‘A Soaring Festive’ features a variety of activities designed to enhance the holiday experience. Guests can participate in beach games, competitions, and themed culinary events that celebrate the flavors of the season, ensuring a celebration filled with joy and excitement.
