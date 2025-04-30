Mercure Maldives Kooddoo earns prestigious spot in TripAdvisor’s top 10% global hotels

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has been honoured with a prestigious accolade, being named among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and earning rave reviews from travellers across the globe.

Selected from hundreds of thousands of listings, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s inclusion in the prestigious list is a testament to its dedication to offering authentic, heartfelt experiences for its guests. The resort’s personalised service and its ability to deliver unique, memorable stays have made it a favourite among travellers seeking tranquility and authenticity.

Situated in the pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an adults-only boutique resort that blends local Maldivian culture with modern luxury. The resort features 68 beautifully designed villas that offer guests the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Known for its house reef teeming with vibrant marine life, the resort provides an immersive experience in the Maldives’ natural beauty. Guests can explore the coral reefs, enjoy a variety of international dining options, and indulge in a genuine sense of discovery.

With its focus on providing a serene escape for couples and solo travellers, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become a cherished destination for those looking to unwind and recharge in an idyllic setting. Its recent recognition from TripAdvisor further underscores the resort’s exceptional reputation in the hospitality industry.