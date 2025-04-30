Awards
Reethi Beach Resort wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Reethi Beach Resort has announced that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, earning great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year has been, Reethi Beach Resort stood out by continuously delighting guests in one of the world’s most inspiring destinations.
This recognition marks yet another consecutive win for Reethi Beach Resort, a testament to its longstanding legacy of excellence and the unwavering support of its global guest community.
“We are truly honored to be named among the top 10% of hospitality establishments worldwide,” said Valentin Osolos, General Manager of Reethi Beach Resort. “This award reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to every team member who made this possible. From the warm welcomes to the smallest thoughtful details, your commitment continues to shape magical moments for our guests.”
In a poetic turn of timing, this award announcement arrives on the final day of operating as Reethi Beach Resort before the property enters a temporary closure. The resort will reopen in December 2025 under its exciting new identity: NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort. While the name may change, the heart of Reethi Beach — the team, the spirit, and the soul of hospitality remains unwavering.
“Congratulations to Reethi Beach Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.”
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa earns triple nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, nestled within the naturally lush embrace of the Haa Alifu atoll, has been nominated for three prestigious titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards: Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort.
Anchored by North Point, one of the Maldives’ most expansive natural beaches, the resort features a crescent of powder-soft sand bordered by vibrant tropical greenery. Just offshore, a unique double house reef thrives, bustling with marine life. Guests can step from their villas directly into an underwater world teeming with colorful fish, graceful rays, and the occasional elusive guitar fish — a dreamscape for snorkellers and divers alike. For the more adventurous, legendary dive sites such as ‘Heaven and Hell’ offer encounters with the Maldivian ecosystem at its most pristine.
Accommodation at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a masterclass in space and privacy. Villas and multi-bedroom residences are artfully positioned to offer generous sanctuaries suitable for honeymooning couples, families, and groups seeking both connection and retreat. The expansive spaces afforded to each guest represent a rare form of luxury.
For those seeking the pinnacle of indulgence, The Signature Collection presents nine ultra-luxury residences. These magnificent private estates offer grand living spaces, elevated privileges, bespoke in-villa dining curated to guests’ preferences, and the attentive service of a dedicated butler — the ultimate expression of refined Maldivian living.
Romance is perfectly cultivated at Hideaway. Honeymooners are invited to create unforgettable memories through experiences designed exclusively for two, including magical ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ screenings on the beach, complete with the gentle sound of waves, popcorn, and Champagne. Private ocean escapades aboard the elegant 65-foot Hideaway Majesty yacht further enhance romantic journeys. The resort specialises in transforming life’s milestones — proposals, anniversaries, vow renewals — into deeply personal, unforgettable moments set against a paradise backdrop.
Dining at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Guests can savour luxurious dishes at Oasis, the resort’s fine dining venue, featuring a signature menu crafted to captivate the most discerning palates. Culinary exploration continues across the main buffet restaurant, several à la carte options, a lively teppanyaki grill with live performances, and an Asian fusion restaurant offering exotic flavours from across the continent.
The Hideaway Spa, tucked amidst lush vegetation, adds another dimension to guest well-being. Treatments here become immersive rituals, accompanied by the natural soundtrack of rustling leaves and birdsong, offering profound relaxation, healing, and renewal for both body and soul.
In addition to luxurious accommodations and dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is celebrated for its exceptional recreation facilities. The expansive recreation centre includes two tennis courts, a Padel court, indoor badminton facilities, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, and a putting green. Guests enjoy active leisure surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and natural island landscapes, blending sport with nature. A fully equipped gym ensures that fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines, even while enjoying a tropical escape.
As a true guardian of natural luxury, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to embody the essence of refined Maldivian hospitality. Its unparalleled blend of natural beauty, absolute privacy, and heartfelt service has established it as a cherished sanctuary. These nominations at the 2025 World Travel Awards serve as a testament to the resort’s enduring appeal and the exceptional experiences awaiting those who seek paradise in its purest form.
Awards
Lily Beach Resort nominated in 3 prestigious categories at World Travel Awards 2025
Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives has announced its nomination in three distinguished categories at the upcoming World Travel Awards 2025: Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort 2025, Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2025, and Maldives’ Leading Family Resort 2025. These recognitions celebrate the resort’s enduring commitment to exceptional service, elevated luxury, and family-friendly excellence in the heart of the Maldives.
Renowned for its award-winning Platinum Plan, Lily Beach offers one of the most comprehensive all-inclusive packages in the region. The plan includes premium à la carte dining, top-shelf beverages, three exciting excursions, and a range of water sports—all thoughtfully designed to create a carefree and indulgent experience for guests. With a focus on both value and variety, the Platinum Plan stands as a benchmark for inclusive luxury in the Maldives.
For families seeking both connection and comfort, Lily Beach provides a rare balance of shared experiences and individual space. The resort features multi-bedroom accommodation options such as the Beach Residence and the Beach Family Villa, offering privacy and proximity for loved ones travelling together. The Turtles Kids’ Club is a paradise for young adventurers, complete with daily themed activities and safe, supervised fun. Meanwhile, adults can unwind in serene sanctuaries like AQVA, the adults-only overwater bar and restaurant, or enjoy dedicated adults-only time for quiet romance and uninterrupted relaxation. Additionally, the resort offers a fully equipped gym, along with a beautiful tennis court where adults and children can enjoy!
Dining at Lily Beach is a journey. From gourmet international buffets at Lily Maa to overwater signature Asian fusion at Tamarind, the culinary offering is both diverse and exceptional. Each meal is crafted to delight global palates, enhanced by spectacular ocean views and warm Maldivian hospitality.
Guests can also unwind with rejuvenating treatments at the serene Tamara Spa, set over the water and staffed by expert therapists who deliver deeply healing and restorative massages. Enhancing this holistic escape is Lily Beach’s exceptional dining experience, featuring fresh, wholesome cuisine crafted to nourish both body and soul. As the sun sets, the resort comes alive with curated evening entertainment, offering the perfect blend of laid-back luxury and lively island spirit.
Furthermore, whether you’re in search of deep relaxation, revitalisation, or a renewed sense of inner balance, this immersive seven-day retreat offers a transformative journey. Blending ancient sound healing practices with the serene beauty of the Maldives, the experience promises unparalleled tranquillity and holistic renewal. Wellness Week with Ali Young, taking place this November at Lily Beach, invites guests to reconnect with themselves in paradise—guided by the expert hands of a seasoned wellness practitioner.
These nominations reflect the resort’s consistent dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for families, couples, and discerning travellers alike. As Lily Beach continues to set new standards for inclusive luxury and family travel in the Maldives, it remains a destination of choice for those seeking the perfect balance of indulgence, adventure, and relaxation.
Voting is now open for the World Travel Awards 2025—show your support and help Lily Beach Resort & Spa claim these well-deserved accolades. To vote, click here.
Awards
Soneva Secret makes Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Hot List of best new hotels
Every year, the editors of Condé Nast Traveller dedicate months to exploring new travel experiences around the world, from groundbreaking dining concepts to reimagined retreats and ambitious new hotel openings. Now in its 29th edition, the Hot List is considered one of the most anticipated recognitions in the global travel and hospitality industry. This year’s theme? Joy. A fitting choice for a list that includes zip-lining to dinner in the Maldives, treehouse sleepovers in Kenya, and fine dining in unexpected corners of the world.
One of the standout selections in the 2025 list is Soneva Secret, the newest ultra-luxury concept from Soneva, which continues to push the boundaries of barefoot luxury in the Maldives. Located in Haa Dhaalu Atoll in the far north of the archipelago, Soneva Secret invites guests into a world of intimacy, privacy, and personalised service — reimagined through a hyper-exclusive lens.
Comprising just 14 villas, Soneva Secret embodies the group’s signature sustainable luxury with an even greater emphasis on privacy and bespoke experiences. Each villa comes with a dedicated “Barefoot Guardian” and “Barefoot Assistant,” ensuring every aspect of the stay is curated to the individual preferences of each guest. Some villas even feature retractable roofs for stargazing, waterslides directly into the turquoise lagoon, and direct access to thriving coral reefs.
True to Soneva’s commitment to wellness, sustainability, and fine cuisine, the property offers unique culinary experiences, including dinners on a castaway island, open-air beach kitchens, and a new interpretation of experiential dining that begins with a zip-line ride through the forest canopy. The resort also features glassblowing workshops, wellness therapies, and tailor-made adventures designed around guest interests.
Soneva Secret’s inclusion on the Hot List places it alongside other global trailblazers redefining travel. It also reinforces the Maldives’ position as a leader in ultra-premium, experience-led tourism.
With this recognition, Soneva Secret joins a prestigious global club of new hotels that are not only raising the bar for luxury but are also rethinking what travel can be — joyful, personal, and unforgettable.
For the Maldives, this recognition is more than just another accolade. It is a testament to the archipelago’s continuing allure and its growing portfolio of innovative, world-class hospitality offerings.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Jennifer Aniston dreams of Maldives escape
-
Action1 week ago
Patina Maldives partners with FC Bayern Munich to host exclusive football camps
-
Cooking1 week ago
Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Rosamund Pike escapes to paradise at Patina Maldives
-
Awards6 days ago
Soneva Secret makes Condé Nast Traveller’s 2025 Hot List of best new hotels
-
News1 week ago
One&Only Reethi Rah brings leading luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Gili Lankanfushi’s Celebration Escapes offers castaway-style vacation
-
News1 week ago
COLOURS OF OBLU’s 3 resorts in Maldives win British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award