Reethi Beach Resort wins Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

Reethi Beach Resort has announced that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, earning great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year has been, Reethi Beach Resort stood out by continuously delighting guests in one of the world’s most inspiring destinations.

This recognition marks yet another consecutive win for Reethi Beach Resort, a testament to its longstanding legacy of excellence and the unwavering support of its global guest community.

“We are truly honored to be named among the top 10% of hospitality establishments worldwide,” said Valentin Osolos, General Manager of Reethi Beach Resort. “This award reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to every team member who made this possible. From the warm welcomes to the smallest thoughtful details, your commitment continues to shape magical moments for our guests.”

In a poetic turn of timing, this award announcement arrives on the final day of operating as Reethi Beach Resort before the property enters a temporary closure. The resort will reopen in December 2025 under its exciting new identity: NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort. While the name may change, the heart of Reethi Beach — the team, the spirit, and the soul of hospitality remains unwavering.

“Congratulations to Reethi Beach Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.”