Americans dreaming of Maldives: honeymoon searches soar in 2025 rankings

Maldives has once again secured its place as one of the world’s most coveted honeymoon destinations, ranking second globally among Americans planning their post-wedding getaways in 2025.

According to a new study by UK-based swimwear brand Pour Moi, which analysed Google search data across the United States, the Maldives received 73,700 annual searches from honeymooning Americans eager to escape to its world-famous turquoise waters and luxury overwater villas.

The Indian Ocean paradise trails just behind Seychelles, which claimed the top spot with nearly 75,000 searches. Greece, Costa Rica, and Italy rounded out the top five.

The research examined over 490 global destinations to uncover where newlyweds are dreaming of heading this year. With its postcard-perfect beaches, serene lagoons, and opulent resorts offering private pools, spas, and gourmet dining, the Maldives continues to stand out as the ultimate destination for romance, relaxation, and indulgence.

“This stunning group of islands remains one of the most sought-after spots for couples who want an unforgettable start to married life,” said Marina Nicoli, Marketing Manager at Pour Moi. “The Maldives offers that rare combination of seclusion, natural beauty, and luxury that honeymooners crave.”

While entire countries were ranked based on interest, individual destinations within these countries also caught the spotlight. Santorini, Greece, emerged as the top individual honeymoon destination, followed by Bali in Indonesia and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. However, the Maldives’ reputation as an all-encompassing destination—offering entire islands as private resorts—cements its appeal to Americans looking for the perfect blend of privacy and pampering.

The Maldives’ second-place ranking highlights a continuing trend among U.S. couples seeking intimate, far-flung getaways. Pour Moi’s findings show a shift away from traditional city escapes toward nature-rich retreats that promise rest, romance, and Instagram-worthy moments.

Top 10 Countries for U.S. Honeymoon Searches in 2025:

Seychelles – 74,960 searches

Maldives – 73,700 searches

Greece – 49,100 searches

Costa Rica – 47,000 searches

Italy – 36,900 searches

Thailand – 25,800 searches

Fiji – 25,600 searches

Japan – 24,500 searches

New Zealand – 18,300 searches

Iceland – 15,180 searches

With the Maldives already a firm favourite among international travellers, this new data reaffirms its global status as a dream destination—especially for couples ready to celebrate the start of their forever.