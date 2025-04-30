Featured
Americans dreaming of Maldives: honeymoon searches soar in 2025 rankings
Maldives has once again secured its place as one of the world’s most coveted honeymoon destinations, ranking second globally among Americans planning their post-wedding getaways in 2025.
According to a new study by UK-based swimwear brand Pour Moi, which analysed Google search data across the United States, the Maldives received 73,700 annual searches from honeymooning Americans eager to escape to its world-famous turquoise waters and luxury overwater villas.
The Indian Ocean paradise trails just behind Seychelles, which claimed the top spot with nearly 75,000 searches. Greece, Costa Rica, and Italy rounded out the top five.
The research examined over 490 global destinations to uncover where newlyweds are dreaming of heading this year. With its postcard-perfect beaches, serene lagoons, and opulent resorts offering private pools, spas, and gourmet dining, the Maldives continues to stand out as the ultimate destination for romance, relaxation, and indulgence.
“This stunning group of islands remains one of the most sought-after spots for couples who want an unforgettable start to married life,” said Marina Nicoli, Marketing Manager at Pour Moi. “The Maldives offers that rare combination of seclusion, natural beauty, and luxury that honeymooners crave.”
While entire countries were ranked based on interest, individual destinations within these countries also caught the spotlight. Santorini, Greece, emerged as the top individual honeymoon destination, followed by Bali in Indonesia and Italy’s Amalfi Coast. However, the Maldives’ reputation as an all-encompassing destination—offering entire islands as private resorts—cements its appeal to Americans looking for the perfect blend of privacy and pampering.
The Maldives’ second-place ranking highlights a continuing trend among U.S. couples seeking intimate, far-flung getaways. Pour Moi’s findings show a shift away from traditional city escapes toward nature-rich retreats that promise rest, romance, and Instagram-worthy moments.
Top 10 Countries for U.S. Honeymoon Searches in 2025:
- Seychelles – 74,960 searches
- Maldives – 73,700 searches
- Greece – 49,100 searches
- Costa Rica – 47,000 searches
- Italy – 36,900 searches
- Thailand – 25,800 searches
- Fiji – 25,600 searches
- Japan – 24,500 searches
- New Zealand – 18,300 searches
- Iceland – 15,180 searches
With the Maldives already a firm favourite among international travellers, this new data reaffirms its global status as a dream destination—especially for couples ready to celebrate the start of their forever.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo earns prestigious spot in TripAdvisor’s top 10% global hotels
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has been honoured with a prestigious accolade, being named among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. This esteemed recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and earning rave reviews from travellers across the globe.
Selected from hundreds of thousands of listings, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s inclusion in the prestigious list is a testament to its dedication to offering authentic, heartfelt experiences for its guests. The resort’s personalised service and its ability to deliver unique, memorable stays have made it a favourite among travellers seeking tranquility and authenticity.
Situated in the pristine Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo is an adults-only boutique resort that blends local Maldivian culture with modern luxury. The resort features 68 beautifully designed villas that offer guests the ultimate in privacy and comfort. Known for its house reef teeming with vibrant marine life, the resort provides an immersive experience in the Maldives’ natural beauty. Guests can explore the coral reefs, enjoy a variety of international dining options, and indulge in a genuine sense of discovery.
With its focus on providing a serene escape for couples and solo travellers, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become a cherished destination for those looking to unwind and recharge in an idyllic setting. Its recent recognition from TripAdvisor further underscores the resort’s exceptional reputation in the hospitality industry.
Savour flavours of Asia at Inguru, Kuramathi’s lagoon-side gem
Nestled on the serene lagoon side of Kuramathi and overlooking the vast Indian Ocean, Inguru offers more than just a dining experience—it provides a sensory escape. The restaurant’s contemporary design, featuring elegant wooden accents, open-air seating, and soothing tones, harmonises with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Whether serving a casual lunch or hosting a romantic evening meal, Inguru creates a stylish yet relaxed ambiance that enhances every moment. Between 11:00 and 17:00 hrs, guests can enjoy light and flavourful Asian dishes with a Western twist—ideal for a leisurely midday break by the water.
As the sun sets, Inguru transforms into a refined dinner venue, offering a curated Asian Fusion menu from 19:00 to 22:30 hrs, open to guests aged six and above. The newly introduced dishes celebrate bold, fresh flavours, including Coconut & Pineapple Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Tarragon-Flavoured Octopus Tartare, and Soy Marinated Salmon Bruschetta. Main courses feature richly spiced Indonesian Beef Rendang, aromatic Mas Kirugarudiya reef fish curry, and Kukulhu Musanmaa presented with a modern twist on traditional recipes.
With its picturesque setting and flavourful cuisine, Inguru delivers a truly memorable island dining experience, whether by day or night.
From stillness to connection: explore Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s mindful island retreat
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, a serene barefoot sanctuary in the Maldives where eco-luxury meets authenticity, has announced the launch of Banyan Tree Connections—an exclusive, private holistic wellbeing experience for two. Available for bookings from May 2025, this programme is designed to foster meaningful connections through curated rituals that embrace mindfulness, movement, and shared renewal.
As a supplementary offering to villa reservations, the programme responds to a growing desire for intentional, immersive experiences that prioritise emotional connection in today’s fast-paced world. Rooted in Banyan Group’s 8 Pillars of Wellbeing, the journey encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, loved ones, and the rhythms of nature within the island’s tranquil setting.
According to Hery Koswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, “Banyan Tree Connections was created in response to a universal longing for deeper relationships, genuine presence, and time well spent together. Here at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, our tranquil island setting offers a natural canvas for this journey where each moment is intentional and every experience grounded in the essence of the original Maldives.”
Guests can choose between 2- and 3-night immersive wellbeing programmes, each carefully crafted to cultivate presence, balance, and connection amidst the stunning Maldivian seascape.
The 2-night programme begins with a Wellbeing Consultation and a Private Yoga Duo session, aligning body and breath. Participants are then guided through a Herbal Oil & Reflexology Workshop and a deeply calming Breathwork & Sound Meditation. A shared 90-minute Time Together Spa Treatment fosters physical and emotional restoration, while a Private Sunset Cruise across the atoll offers serene communion with the ocean. The day concludes with a sharing-style Saffron Thai Dinner, healthy in-room snacks, and a thoughtful welcome gift to initiate the journey.
The 3-night programme deepens the experience with additional rituals, such as a Conscious Grounding Session by the beach, a Maldivian Cooking Class rooted in local traditions, and a signature Lagoon Floating Therapy session—an exclusive offering unique to Vabbinfaru. Guests also receive a holistic wellbeing treatment with a choice between acupuncture or cupping therapy. Each evening ends with nourishing Saffron Thai dinners and in-room wellness amenities, allowing guests to fully absorb the stillness and beauty of the original Maldives.
With over three decades of leadership in holistic hospitality, Banyan Tree continues to expand its wellness offerings to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. Banyan Tree Connections at Vabbinfaru offers a rare opportunity for guests to pause, reflect, and reconnect in a setting that remains true to the timeless spirit of the Maldives.
