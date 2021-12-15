The Nautilus beckons lovers to create own ultra-private romantic interlude for two in Maldives this Valentine’s Day

Nestled in the spellbinding UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll in the Indian Ocean, The Nautilus is an ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway that shines as an idyllic backdrop for the dreamiest of romantic escapes.

Cosy and intimate with just 26 private ocean and beach houses and residences, anytime, anywhere, and as you please are the guiding principles of The Nautilus, allowing couples to design exactly how they would like to spend their time during a romantic getaway. It is a safe haven of pure relaxation and liberating indulgence for those who wish to retreat from the world and bask in a sweet Maldivian rendezvous for two.

At The Nautilus, time stands still. Gone are the rigid restrictions of daily living. There are no rules or schedules to go by. Instead, your personal House Master (a dedicated, meticulously trained professional private butler) co-creates with guests highly bespoke experiences catered to their every whim, and to their own natural rhythm.

Among those bespoke experiences, couples may dine in truly magical places – on a secluded sandbank with millions of stars shining overhead, on one’s private patch of beach, on a luxury yacht with champagne and live music while sailing the Indian Ocean, or with a lovely floating breakfast in their house’s private infinity pool.

While guests of The Nautilus are able to craft their own menu should they desire it, The Nautilus’ veteran Executive Chef Michael Pataran has created some inspired specialty dishes to make the most romantic time of the year all the more unforgettable including: local spiny lobster-filled beet “culurgiones” dumpling with celeriac, saffron, oyster foam, shaved bottarga, fennel pollen and toasted egg yolk; for the beef lovers, Kagoshima beef A5 striploin tartare with imperial caviar, shaved black truffles and 62°quail egg; and for those craving something bold and hearty, a roasted lamb loin with foie gras, roasted beet and crimini in rosemary puff pastry with bittersweet chocolate-amarena cherry reduction. To end the meal, a canvas of passions will be served: peanut caramel praline, mango passionfruit-vanilla compote, milk chocolate mousse, raspberry sorbet, white chocolate powder, raspberry air and orange tulip-liquor bon bons.

Days can be as relaxed or action-packed as one chooses at The Nautilus. Such culinary joys as a chocolate truffle masterclass with the pastry chefs, a fresh pasta-making class, wine tastings, shared aphrodisiac cocktail concoctions, oyster and champagne indulgences, and ultra-romantic sunset cocktails at Naiboli are all in the offering. Live musical entertainment will regale every precious moment as couples bask in their romance around the island and beyond.

If free-spirited adventures are more the lovers’ cup of tea, myriad options in diving and watersports, inter-island excursions, big game fishing and skydiving are sure to forge the bonds of love ever deeper.

Indulgent and revitalising treatments featuring chocolate and cocoa may be enjoyed at Solasta Spa after a full day of activities. The Derma Drop TDA Facial is highly recommended for radiantly beautiful skin, from the inside out. TDA also offers a non-invasive holistic treatment ranging from facial and hair treatments, to a variety of body treatments. The active ingredient deposits formed during the session allow regenerative therapy, giving maximum deep care for the skin. Guests who are inclined to interactive spa experiences, can join Acroyoga (a physical practice that combines yoga and acrobatics) sessions, under the guidance of Solasta Spa’s resident yogis.

This Valentine’s season, create a world of your own making at The Nautilus.

The Nautilus’ Moments of Togetherness romantic package starts at USD3,016 per night before taxes and is inclusive of such experiences as spa retreats, cinema under the stars, guided house reef snorkelling, a private yoga session and a private cocktail experience in the comfort of home, amongst other benefits. It is bookable via https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offer/moments-of-togetherness.

Get to know The Nautilus at www.thenautilusmaldives.com, and on film. For reservations or enquiries, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or begin crafting a world of your own making by booking direct at www.thenautilusmaldives.com or call +960 660 00 00.