MMPRC participates in virtual event celebrating AirAsia’s resumption of flights to Maldives from Thailand

Held on 09th December 2021, Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation, MMPRC (Visit Maldives) takes part in a virtual event held by AirAsia Thailand to celebrate the resumption of AirAsia flights from Thailand to Maldives.

The event provided the opportunity for MMPRC to highlight the latest travel guidelines of Maldives, direct flight connectivity to Thailand, and the promotion of tickets by AirAsia.

CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC Thoyyib Mohamed addressed the Thai trade community and spoke about the Maldives, while Pacific World Travel, PR appointed for SEA Market, gave the destination presentation on Maldives in Thai language.

“With easing of restrictions in Thailand, we remain optimistic that travellers from this particular market and of course the Southeast Asian market in general, will once again feel the Maldivian sand, sun, and sea. We remain ready to welcome you all once again to these beautifully scattered islands of ours,” stated Thoyyib Mohamed, speaking at the virtual event.

Over the years, Maldives has seen a steady growth in terms of tourist arrivals from the Southeast Asian region making it a promising market with great flight connectivity to the Maldives.

In 2019 Maldives welcomed over 87,636 tourists from the Southeast Asian market.

Despite travel restrictions, MMPRC is promoting the destination in the Southeast Asian market to ensure that Maldives remains as a top of the mind destination among travellers and to ensure that Maldives is the most preferred destination for Southeast Asian travellers once borders reopen for leisure travel and travel restrictions are lifted.

MMPRC has been holding several activities, including webinars, road shows, joint marketing campaigns on a variety of platforms while participating in fairs and exhibitions with the objective of maintaining destination momentum and increasing arrivals from the SEA market. Our marketing strategies are aimed at increasing arrivals from top, new and emerging markets.