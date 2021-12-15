Maldives, Singapore allow quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated Maldivians and Singaporeans will be allowed to travel between the Maldives and Singapore starting this Thursday without having to undergo mandatory quarantine.

An agreement has been signed between the Maldives and Singapore to establish a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL). According to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, the agreement was signed following discussions between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport of Singapore.

Those who wish to travel to Singapore or Maldives under the travel lane arrangement must register.

Under the VTL scheme, fully vaccinated travellers must meet other requirements as well. They include:

Travel on a flight operated under the VTL scheme

No travel history within the past 14 days to any destination on the list of countries banned from entering Singapore due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Having a digital vaccine certificate with a machine readable QR code issued by the official authorities of their respective country

Having a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP)

Singapore Airlines has decided to operate flights to the Maldives under the VTL scheme.