Cora Cora Maldives appoints Justin Swart as General Manager

Cora Cora Maldives has announced the appointment of Justin Swart as General Manager of the new, luxury all-inclusive property situated in the Raa Atoll.

Born in South Africa, Justin Swart has over 15 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry, including being part of the team at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok, STAY Wellbeing & Lifestyle Resort, and Royal President Hotel & Kingston Suites Hotel, part of the Kingston Hotel Group.

Justin began his career in the hospitality industry as a Sports and Leisure Manager and quickly gained experience as a Pre-Opening Sales Director and Hotel and Wellness Manager in resorts across Thailand.

His dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction, knowledge of traditional Asian culture, and impressive experience in hotel and wellness management make Justin the perfect addition to the Cora Cora Maldives family.

He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and will ensure Cora Maldives’ Freedom ethos continues to be celebrated and embraced by all. Fluent in Afrikaans (Dutch) Justin can also speak excellent English and Thai.

Comprising of 100 beautiful villas overlooking the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean, Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate idyllic, island escape.

Cora Cora Maldives offers its guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience.

Located in the Raa Atoll, Cora Cora Maldives is just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight, followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey.