Cora Cora Maldives wins best 5-star premium all-inclusive resort award at Versatile Excellence Travel Award VETA 2023 Middle East

Cora Cora Maldives, a luxurious resort located in the heart of the Maldives, has recently been recognized as the “Best 5-star premium all-inclusive resort in the Maldives” by the Versatile Excellence Travel Award VETA 2023 Middle East. This prestigious award recognizes the best in the hospitality industry and is a testament to the resort’s commitment to excellence.

In a statement, the resort expressed its pride in its team for delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences for its guests. The team’s dedication and commitment to providing the highest standards of hospitality have earned the resort this coveted recognition, and it is honored to be among the best in the industry. The resort looks forward to welcoming more guests and continuing to exceed their expectations.

Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives, expressed his gratitude to the resort’s amazing team and valued partners for their unwavering dedication and hard work that led to the second consecutive Versatile Excellence Travel Award win. He acknowledged that the achievement would not have been possible without their support.

Cora Cora Maldives offers guests a one-of-a-kind immersive Maldivian cultural, experiential, and culinary experience. The resort boasts 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, MOKSHA Spa and Wellbeing Centre, water sports & diving centre, gym, overwater yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, CoraKids club, and Dutch Onion Art Gallery. Guests can reach Cora Cora Maldives by seaplane from Velana International Airport in just 45 minutes or via domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat journey.

Cora Cora Maldives is the ultimate island escape for those looking for a luxurious and unforgettable experience in the Maldives. With its stunning location, exceptional service, and commitment to excellence, it’s no surprise that the resort has been recognized as the best in its class.