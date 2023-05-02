Celebrity chef serves up culinary extravaganza at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi this May

To celebrate the increased popularity of customers enjoying plant-based food, from May 8th – 13th, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will welcome MasterChef India Season 4 Winner – Nikita Gandhi. A lacto ovo vegetarian expert, Gandhi will be serving up a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes, including workshops and food pairings, to give guests the opportunity to learn the art of mastering vegetarian-Indian cooking.

Born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Gandhi developed a love for intricate culinary techniques and food pairings from a young age, starting to cook independently at just eight years old. After working in finance, she auditioned for Season 4 MasterChef India, where she was crowned the youngest ever winner in 2015.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi who kicked off its successful celebrity chef residency program last year, has already hosted some of the world’s most sought-after chefs including Marcel Thiele, founder of SPICEHUNTER®; Michelin star chef Christophe Chiavola, and celebrity chef Hermant Oberoi from India.

Gandhi will host a range of breakfast and dining experiences for guests on the island, in addition to holding cooking demonstrations in the resort’s main kitchen. The schedule of events will include:

A hosted Indian vegan breakfast at Iru restaurant during the resorts regular breakfast sitting. The chef’s creations will be presented in a section of the breakfast buffet, followed by a meet and greet to explain the story behind the dishes

A showcase of Ghandi’s signature vegan dishes during the Indian night buffet dinner displayed in a section of the restaurant

A live Indian vegan cooking workshop to see how she pairs flavours from India and the Middle East, followed by a tasting of the dishes she has created

Ghandi will create an exclusive intricate vegan-four course set menu accompanied by refreshing drinks paired perfectly with the cuisine. Available on a first come first served basis with a supplement of $65.

Nikita comments, “MasterChef was really the turning point in my career. Throughout the competition I was challenged to re-imagine and create the non-existent, which to this day I still try to follow. My recipes and creations are always vegetarian, and I draw a lot of inspiration and innovation from my Indian roots and my Middle Eastern upbringing, which really helps to make every dish a unique affair.

“I am looking forward to bringing flavours that have not been seen before at Iru Fushi and inspiring the guests to try new dishes and provide them with the skills to try their hand at crafting them at home.”

With 14 bars and restaurants, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi prides itself on its exemplary cuisine. From award-winning Italian delicacies at Trio; mixology classes at Water’s Edge; a live show-cooking Japanese experience at Teppanyaki; French cuisine at the award-winning overwater restaurant Flavours; Asian fusion at Bamboo and Maldivian seafood at Islander’s Grill – Sun Siyam Iru Fushi can satisfy the most sophisticated of taste buds.

Nestled in the natural beauty of Noonu Atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane flight from Velana (Male) International Airport, the five-star Sun Siyam Iru Fushi spans 52 acres and boasts 221 villas and suites, perfecting the balance between rustic charm and understated luxury. This is a true island playground for families, groups of friends, couples and honeymooners alike. An award-winning Spa by Thalgo France with more than 140 treatments to choose from, makes this tropical island the perfect wellness getaway. And for families, kids under 15 sleep and eat for free with two paying adults in the same room and all whilst enjoying and discovering local marine life at Nemo’s Reef and recreational activities at Koamas Kidz Club.

