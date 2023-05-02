Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim visits Maldives twice in a month for luxurious vacation at Waldorf Astoria Maldives

The Maldives has always been a preferred destination for tourists seeking luxury and exclusivity, and it seems that even royalty is no exception to this trend. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani recently made not one, but two visits to the Maldives in just a month, including during the recent Eid al-Fitr holidays.

During his stay, the Emir and his family chose to stay at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi resort, which is owned by a businessman with ties to the Qatari royal family. The Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is operated by the Hilton group and is one of the top-tier luxury resorts in the Maldives. The resort is known for its unparalleled service, stunning location, and exclusive amenities, including a private island.

It’s no secret that the Maldives is a popular vacation spot among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, and the Emir’s visit to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi only reinforces this fact. The Emir’s choice of resort also highlights the close ties between Qatar and the Maldives, and the increasing popularity of the Maldives as a luxury travel destination.

The Maldives is home to some of the most exclusive and luxurious resorts in the world, and the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is no exception. With its stunning location, exceptional service, and exclusive amenities, it’s no surprise that the Emir chose to stay at this resort twice in just a month.