Universal Foundation announces scholarship to honour late Dr Ibrahim Umar Maniku

Universal Foundation has announced a special scholarship opportunity in honour of the late Dr Ibrahim Umar Maniku.

Maniku completed his MBBS at the University of Leipzig, Germany and went on to specialise in Anesthesiology at the Universitätsklinikum in Halle. He became the first Maldivian anaesthesiologist at Male Central Hospital, where he played a key role in modernising the anaesthesiology department and facilitating the donation of modern equipment to the hospital.

Maniku’s work and contribution to the development of the Maldivian tourism industry was immense and he also played a crucial part in the introduction of several significant industries in the Maldives. In 1989, he established the Male Aerated Water Company (MAWC), which became the first bottling plant to introduce carbonated beverages in the country.

Additionally, he founded Palm Tree Resorts on Veligandu Huraa in South Male Atoll in 1987 and he was among the earliest Maldivians to play an essential role in bringing international joint ventures to the Maldives to enhance the tourism industry.

The scholarship is open to Maldivian nationals who wish to study at any medical university in the UK, with the aim of equipping Maldivian doctors with specialised skillsets in areas that are in high demand in the Maldives.

More information can be found from https://universalfoundation.org.mv/scholarship-in-memory-of-dr-ibrahim-umar-maniku/