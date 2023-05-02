The Cocoon Collection to unveil Joy Island in Maldives

Joy Island, the new addition to The Cocoon Collection properties will be welcoming guests from the 1st of September 2023. Nestled in the North Malé Atoll, it is home to magnificent beaches, incredible coral reefs and breathtaking scenery. Just 40 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, this beautiful island in the shape of a butterfly is surrounded by sweeping white sands and a turquoise lagoon.

The five-star resort will be The Cocoon Collection’s third resort in the Maldives and the sixth of the entire portfolio. An island of happiness, a name could never be more fitting for a joyful place. The contemporary design reflects the colours of nature harmonised with authentic Maldivian influences. Joy represents the pleasures to be enjoyed here, be it a romantic getaway, active family vacation or diving group seeking underwater adventure. The resort features 151 villas on the beach and in the lagoon with a choice of sunrise or sunset views and enjoy typical Maldivian designed open-air bathrooms.

The most anticipated dining in the main restaurant, ‘The Market’, aims to excite you in a showcase of world flavours with its different daily street food themes, while the most loved Italian dishes are served in il Basilico. Expect refreshing cocktails in the colourful ambience of Rainbow and tasty tapas and paella tempt guests at the Chiringuito on the tip of the island.

A sublime spa experience to heal mind, body and spirit awaits in the overwater Dream Spa, and for those in search of activities, an outstanding PADI centre, tennis, paddle, water sports and boat excursions to the majestic surrounding reefs ensure every guest a memorable vacation. A fully supervised Kids Club will keep younger guests happily entertained.

Book your next Maldives trip and find your happy moments on the Joy Island. For further information, write to: info@thecocooncollection.com.