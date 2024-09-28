Cocoon Maldives unveils fresh look for reopening on October 1

The Cocoon Collection has announced the highly anticipated grand reopening of Cocoon Maldives, set for October 1, 2024. Following a series of transformative upgrades, the resort is ready to welcome guests back to experience an elevated level of luxury and relaxation in the heart of the Maldives. Known for its unparalleled beauty and serene environment, Cocoon Maldives has introduced a variety of new features designed to enhance the guest experience and reaffirm its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality.

Among the most notable additions are five brand-new Beach Suite Pool Villas, each offering an exclusive beachfront experience with a private pool. These suites are perfect for those seeking both luxury and seclusion, allowing guests to relax in privacy while enjoying stunning ocean views. Adding to the excitement are five brand new lagoon suite with pool villas and ten Sunset Lagoon Suites, now equipped with water slides, catering to families, couples, and adventure-seekers alike. The thrilling slides offer a fun and unique way to enjoy the lagoon, especially during the Maldives’ mesmerising sunsets.

For guests looking to stay active and rejuvenate during their stay, the resort has introduced a state-of-the-art gym and a serene Sunset Yoga Pavilion. The new fitness centre provides modern equipment for a complete workout, while the yoga pavilion offers a tranquil space for meditation and relaxation, all with the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives as the backdrop.

The beloved Loabi Loabi Bar has undergone a significant extension, creating an even more vibrant atmosphere for guests to unwind and socialise. With its expanded space and enhanced beverage selection, it promises to be a convivial meeting spot for both relaxation and entertainment. Meanwhile, we are enhancing our lagoon and beach areas ensuring pristine views and improved beach access for our guests.

In addition, the Kurum Bar has received a makeover, offering a refreshed and stylish ambiance, making it the perfect place to enjoy a sunset cocktail. Guests will also notice substantial upgrades across all villa accommodations. Each villa has been carefully updated with new painting, varnishing, and wood replacements, creating a refreshed and inviting environment. The villas have been furnished with high-end LAGO furniture, Gamba linens, and Laufen and Grohe bathroom fixtures, ensuring an unmatched level of comfort. New mirrors and mattresses have been added to further elevate the guest experience.

With these new enhancements, Cocoon Maldives is set to redefine luxury in the Maldives, offering guests an unforgettable stay filled with comfort, adventure, and tranquility. The resort remains committed to delivering exceptional service and creating cherished memories in one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.

“At Cocoon Maldives, we are dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. The enhancements we are unveiling on October 1st are a testament to our commitment to quality and excellence. We are excited to invite our valued guests to enjoy our refreshed accommodations and new amenities that embody the beauty and tranquility of the Maldives,” said by Jay, Chief Operating Officer of The Cocoon Collection.