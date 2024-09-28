Bandos Maldives recognised for excellence in business tourism with Silver Award at SATA 2024

Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.

The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.

Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.

Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.

“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.

With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.