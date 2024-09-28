Awards
Bandos Maldives recognised for excellence in business tourism with Silver Award at SATA 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious Silver Award for Leading Meeting & Conference Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This accolade reaffirms Bandos Maldives as a premier destination for business and conference tourism in the region.
At the heart of this success is the renowned Bandos Convention Centre, offering world-class facilities tailored to meet the needs of a global clientele. Conveniently located just minutes away from Velana International Airport and the capital city Malé, the convention center provides seamless access for international delegates and guests.
The convention centre boasts a versatile space that accommodates up to 350 attendees for large conferences, along with intimate meeting rooms designed for groups of up to 30 people. Each room is fully equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and comprehensive technical support to ensure a smooth and efficient event.
Bandos Maldives offers complete event solutions, from transportation arrangements to catering services, ensuring that every detail is taken care of. To enhance the experience, we can also provide Live Music or Maldivian cultural entertainment.
“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. We remain committed to offering unmatched conference facilities and an environment conducive to productivity and collaboration,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi wins Gold for Leading Dive Resort at SATA 2024
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a renowned luxury resort in the Maldives, has been awarded Gold for “Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The annual event, which celebrates excellence across the South Asian hospitality industry attracted prominent travel and tourism players from across the region.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a tropical paradise nestled on the southern tip of the South Malé Atoll, is no stranger to accolades. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, the resort has long been a favorite for diving enthusiasts. The resort offers access to some of the Maldives’ most spectacular dive sites, including coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, manta rays, and even sharks. Its reputation as a premier destination for both seasoned and beginner divers has grown over the years, thanks to its professional diving centre, PADI-certified instructors, and state-of-the-art equipment.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s dive centre provides a wide range of activities that cater to both new divers and experienced explorers. Guests can engage in guided dives, night dives, and underwater photography excursions, all while discovering the beauty of the Maldivian reefs. The resort’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism also plays a vital role in its ongoing popularity. By offering educational programs and eco-friendly practices, the resort allows visitors to enjoy the underwater world while helping preserve its delicate ecosystems.
Receiving the Gold Award at SATA 2024 cements Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s reputation as a top-tier resort that consistently delivers world-class service, breathtaking experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Recognised for excellence in wellness with prestigious Silver Award at SATA
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honoured with the Leading Wellness and Spa Award (Silver category) at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This prestigious award, presented on September 20th in Kathmandu, Nepal, acknowledges the resort’s commitment to providing world-class wellness experiences and luxurious spa services, reinforcing its status as a premier destination for relaxation and rejuvenation in the Maldives.
At the core of this achievement is The Spa by Thalgo France, which operates under the “Discover Nature” philosophy. The spa uniquely blends Eastern and Western healing traditions, leveraging Thalgo’s 50 years of expertise in Marine Intelligence to offer transformative wellness experiences. With Ayurvedic treatments, Chinese medicinal consultations, and yoga sessions, The Spa by Thalgo France delivers a holistic and luxurious rejuvenation journey.
The South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) continues to honour excellence in South Asia’s hospitality sector. Established in 2016, SATA is recognised as one of the most prestigious platforms in the region for celebrating outstanding individuals and organisations in the travel and hospitality industry. SATA’s mission is to acknowledge exceptional performance, annually bringing together the best of South Asia’s tourism community and highlighting those who deliver world-class experiences.
Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating that the Leading Wellness and Spa Award further solidifies the resort’s commitment to offering unparalleled wellness services and setting new standards in luxury and relaxation. He emphasised that this accolade reinforces the resort’s dedication to excellence in hospitality and strengthens its position as a premier wellness destination in the Maldives.
Equator Village celebrates success at SATA 2024 with dual Silver Awards
Equator Village has once again been recognised for its excellence at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024, securing Silver Awards in both the Leading Airport Hotel/Resort and Leading Heritage Hotel/Resort categories. These accolades reinforce the resort’s standing as an ideal destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of comfort, heritage, and history in the Maldives.
The triumph of Equator Village at SATA 2024 continues its remarkable history of success, as this marks the third consecutive year the resort has been honoured with the Leading Heritage Resort Award at the South Asian Travel Awards, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023. These consecutive awards underscore the resort’s commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural and historical heritage of Addu Atoll, where the property is located.
Additionally, the resort secured the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel Award at the World Travel Awards in both 2023 and 2024, marking two consecutive years of recognition for its outstanding service and prime location.
Set on the grounds of a former Royal Air Force Base in Addu Atoll, Equator Village offers guests a unique glimpse into the Maldives’ storied past. The continuing success of the resort at both the World Travel Awards and SATA reflects the dedication of its exceptional team in providing unmatched guest experiences while honouring the island’s historical significance.
“Winning these prestigious awards year after year is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team at Equator Village. We are truly honoured to be recognised both regionally and internationally for our efforts to maintain the highest standards of hospitality and heritage preservation,” stated Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager of Equator Village.
With its stunning location, rich history, and outstanding service, Equator Village continues to distinguish itself as a leading heritage and airport resort destination in the Maldives.
