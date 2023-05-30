Cocoon, You & Me Maldives wins 2023 TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Award

The Cocoon Collection has announced that two of its properties, Cocoon Maldives & You & Me Maldives, have been awarded the prestigious TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice 2023 award, placing them among the top 10% of hotels worldwide.

Each year, TripAdvisor handpicks traveler’s favourite properties around the world, meticulously analysing reviews and ratings, in order to highlight best hotels that exceed guest expectations. Amongst these remarkable hotels, Cocoon Maldives & You & Me Maldives have stood out for their dedication to providing unforgettable experiences to our esteemed guests throughout the year.

“Our utmost priority has always been to provide our guests with impeccable service and this prestigious accolade is a true reflection of our unwavering commitment in delivering exceptional experiences. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continuous support, trusting us with their unforgettable moments in the Maldives. This award recognises our dedication to excellence and inspires us to continually raise the bar in providing unparalleled hospitality,” said Alex Azzola, Managing Director of The Cocoon Collection.

Situated in the enchanting Lhaviyani Atoll on Ookolhufinolhu Island, Cocoon Maldives seamlessly combines the captivating beauty of the Maldives with the finest Italian design. The interior spaces of Cocoon have been thoughtfully crafted by LAGO, a renowned Italian design company, ensuring a truly exceptional and aesthetically pleasing experience.

You & Me Maldives is an intimate, idyllic, and romantically rustic island situated in the pristine Raa Atoll. This exclusive adults-only retreat is specifically designed for couples, honeymooners, and friends seeking a serene and peaceful escape, far removed from the hustle and bustle of other resorts.

Joy Island – Opening September 1

With its convenient location just a 40-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport, Joy Island is the newest addition of The Cocoon Collection. Situated in the breathtaking North Malé Atoll, it emanates an atmosphere of pure JOY and presents an abundance of activities and services to ensure an utterly delightful stay.