Dusit Thani Maldives wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2023

In a significant achievement, Dusit Thani Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2023 TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it in the top 10% of the global listing in the platform. This prestigious accolade honours the world’s best hotels and resorts based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from global travellers.

The resort, known for its unique blend of authentic Thai hospitality and Maldivian luxury, has been recognised for the exceptional service, superior accommodations, exquisite dining options, and an array of luxurious amenities it offers its guests. The award also highlights Dusit Thani Maldives’s dedication to delivering gracious hospitality to the world.

Mr. Reinhold Johann, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, shared his gratitude for the award, stating, “It’s a tremendous honour to be recognized by our guests and TripAdvisor. The Travellers’ Choice Award isn’t just an award; it’s a testament to the heart and soul our team puts into every guest’s stay. We extend our deepest thanks to our incredible team and our guests, without whom this achievement would not have been possible.”

Dusit Thani Maldives is located on its own 16-hectare island, Mudhdhoo Island, in Baa Atoll, which is The Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, just a 35-minute seaplane journey from Male’ International Airport.

The island’s natural beauty comes from the white sandy beaches, extensive lush vegetation, turquoise lagoon and 360-degree house reef, abundant with a huge variety of marine life and three underwater caves.

The resort’s 94 villas combine Thai furnishings with a Maldivian twist to reflect the Dusit Thani heritage and the local Maldivian culture.

Guests can take a dip in one of The Maldives’ largest infinity pools, explore the house reef, take a worldwide culinary journey at the restaurants and bars, or retreat to the award-winning Devarana Wellness, meaning ‘garden in heaven’ in Thai, with elevated treatment rooms among the coconut trees.

Other facilities include a well-equipped fitness centre, island jogging trail, Kids Club with indoor and outdoor play areas, yoga pavilion with resident yogi, two floodlit tennis courts, bicycles per guest, activity centre with conservation programmes, outdoor private cinema, cooking classes, wine tasting with a resident sommelier, behind-the-scenes tours and butler service for each villa.

Guided nature walks show guests the diversity of natural flora and fauna to be found around the island, including Banyan trees which are more than 100 years old, plants and flowers that are indigenous to the country and region, as well as naturally growing fruits and vegetables that are used in some of the chef’s recipes.

Snorkelers and divers can see hundreds of species of fish and underwater marine and plant life just in the house reef alone, plus different varieties of corals. Octopus, turtles, eagle rays are also often spotted in the house reef and is ideally located as one of the closest resort to Hanifaru Bay, where hundreds on Manta rays and whale shark join.