The Ritz-Carlton Maldives presents immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer and TV presenter Rachel Khoo

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands presents an immersive gastronomic experience with best-selling food writer and international TV presenter, Rachel Khoo from October 29th – 31st as she headlines the resort’s Master of Crafts and Craftsmanship Calendar this year.

Equipped with her highly attuned arsenal of creative culinary credentials, Rachel Khoo will host a series of bespoke guest experiences featuring an exquisite choux pastry masterclass for adults and children, a delectable breakfast grazing table, ‘Guest Judge’ a bake-off amongst guests, visit a Maldivian farmer’s market and thereafter collaborate on a Maldivian Cooking Class with our award-winning culinary team.

The internationally-adored, multi-talented culinary bon vivant, Rachel Khoo brings a global wealth of knowledge with a unique perspective and approach to food – resulting in innovative recipes, a highly developed palate and an original outlook toward all she creates.

Known for her colourful flair, Rachel Khoo’s special appearances on the world stage and into the kitchens and living rooms of home cooks internationally through 15 TV shows, include BBC2s Remarkable Places to Eat, her famed TV series The Little Paris Kitchen, BBC Worldwide’s Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook series, Discovery Network UKs Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate, Food Network’s Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures and Rachel Khoo: My Swedish Kitchen – the TV show counterpart to Rachel’s best-selling cookbook, The Little Swedish Kitchen.

Rachel has judged and co-judged on multiple cooking competition shows including Zumbo’s Just Desserts alongside acclaimed pastry chef Adriano Zumbo, Australia’s popular My Kitchen Rules, BBCs Great British Menu and this summer, Rachel judges on The Great Australian Bake Off Season 6.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands guests can look forward to an up close and personal experience with Rachel Khoo by signing up to her choux pastry masterclass where guests will learn the secrets of making the perfect choux pastry, whip up a range of delicious creams and decorate their choux, making them pretty enough for a Parisian pâtisserie!

Guests can also expect to see Rachel curating and hosting a breakfast grazing table of mini choux pastries with exquisite fillings from classic pastry cream to fine Greek yoghurt, fruit coulis, fresh berries, chocolate, nuts and more.

On her first ever discovery of the Maldives, Rachel will travel to a Maldivian farmer’s market to discover indigenous ingredients, watch fisherman bring in their catch of the day and thereafter co-host a Maldivian cooking class as she learns the secrets of recipes handed down through the generations.

For enthusiastic guests, Rachel will preside over a bake-off as ‘Guest Judge’ where participants will present dishes from one of her many best-selling cookbooks and be evaluated based on taste, presentation, efficiency, and speed.

For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.