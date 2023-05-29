Tourist arrivals decline by 5.7% in Maldives during low season

Maldives has experienced a decline in tourist arrivals this month as the low season takes its toll on the country’s tourism industry. According to figures released by the Ministry of Tourism yesterday, the number of tourists arriving in the Maldives fell by 5.7% compared to the previous year, with a total of 782,889 tourists visiting the country so far this year.

As of the 24th of this month, 94,604 tourists arrived in the Maldives, marking a decrease of 6,626 visitors when compared to the same period last year. On average, approximately 5,437 tourists arrived daily, spending an average of 7.8 days in the tropical paradise.

Despite the overall decline, several countries have remained key contributors to the tourism industry in the Maldives. The top five countries in terms of tourist arrivals are Russia, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany. Russia accounted for the highest number of visitors, with 91,587 tourists representing 11.7% of the total arrivals. India closely followed with 89,619 tourists (11.4% of the total), while the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany accounted for 9.1%, 7.6%, and 7.3% respectively.

The Ministry of Tourism also shared data regarding the current state of tourist facilities in the country. Presently, there are 1,241 tourist facilities in the Maldives, providing a total of 60,734 beds for visitors. These accommodations play a crucial role in attracting tourists throughout the year, especially during the low season when occupancy rates tend to be lower.

May to September is typically considered the low season in the Maldives, characterized by reduced tourist arrivals and lower occupancy rates. However, the country’s government and tourism authorities continue to explore strategies to promote the Maldives as a year-round destination, aiming to mitigate the effects of the low season and attract more visitors during this period.

While the decline in tourist arrivals during the low season is not unexpected, efforts are being made to diversify the tourism sector and offer unique experiences to visitors, such as marine activities, wellness retreats, and cultural excursions. These initiatives aim to appeal to a broader range of travelers and reduce the reliance on seasonal peaks for tourism revenue.

As the Maldives navigates through the challenges posed by the low season, stakeholders in the tourism industry remain optimistic about the future. By implementing innovative strategies and capitalizing on the natural beauty and hospitality of the Maldives, the country aims to sustain its position as a leading tourist destination and continue attracting visitors throughout the year.

Photo courtesy Taj Exotica Resort & Spa