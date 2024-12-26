Featured
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
For the first time in its history, Maldives has reached the milestone of welcoming two million tourists in a single year. This achievement marks a significant moment for the nation’s tourism industry, underscoring its global appeal as a premier travel destination.
The target of two million tourists, set for this year, was officially achieved today. To commemorate the occasion, a special ceremony was held at Velana International Airport, where the landmark visitor was welcomed with fanfare.
The two millionth tourist, Astrid Dirnegger from Austria, arrived in Maldives with her husband and two children. As part of the celebrations, she received a variety of souvenirs and a holiday package from SAii Lagoon Resort, offering her family the opportunity to experience the renowned hospitality and luxury of the Maldives.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives now hosts an average of more than 6,000 tourists daily, reflecting its sustained popularity among travellers worldwide.
China has emerged as the top source of visitors this year, followed by significant contributions from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, India, the United States, France, Spain, and Switzerland.
This milestone underscores the Maldives’ position as a leading destination for international tourism, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class resorts. As the nation celebrates this historic achievement, the tourism sector looks forward to continued growth and success in the coming years.
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
Dhigali Maldives has officially commenced its festive season in grand style, highlighted by the lighting of its sustainable driftwood Christmas trees—a cherished tradition that combines creativity with environmental awareness. Enhancing the evening’s charm, the resort’s Christmas carollers surprised guests with a lively dance performance, spreading festive cheer and excitement.
This year, the resort unveiled a captivating Christmas train, designed to transport guests around the island with a delightful touch of holiday magic. To celebrate the season’s arrival, a vibrant street market was organised, offering an array of cuisines prepared by the resort’s skilled chefs. The market created an authentic and lively atmosphere, bringing guests together in celebration.
The festivities continue with a dynamic lineup of events, including a Classic Christmas celebration and a Tropical Carnival-themed New Year’s party. Guests can anticipate live entertainment, mesmerising fire and samba dancers, and a cultural highlight with the Dhigali Island Fire Ritual, which blends tradition with dazzling performances to create unforgettable experiences.
This holiday season at Dhigali Maldives promises to deliver a truly magical experience, where the tropical allure of the island meets the joy of the holidays.
Condé Nast Traveller applauds Maldives as a lovers’ paradise
The Maldives has long been synonymous with romance, and now it takes centre stage in Condé Nast Traveller’s curated list of the ‘Most Romantic Places in the World’. The magazine highlights the archipelago’s unparalleled ability to create dreamlike escapes for couples, setting a gold standard for intimate getaways.
From the moment you set foot in the Maldives, the enchantment begins. Confetti-like tropical fish flit through crystal-clear lagoons, while overwater villas offer vistas of mantas gliding gracefully beneath. Add in the luxury of floating breakfasts served in your private pool and intimate dinners on pristine beaches, and you have the perfect recipe for romance.
Condé Nast Traveller notes that while the Maldives caters to families too, its essence of romance is unrivalled. The country’s private island resorts, nestled amid lush jungles and encircled by house reefs, redefine luxury. With world-class spas, fine dining, and starlit experiences, the Maldives effortlessly marries natural beauty with bespoke hospitality.
The Maldives is home to some of the world’s most celebrated resorts, and Condé Nast highlights a few that stand out:
- Vakkaru Maldives: A lush retreat where couples can enjoy a private dinner and movie at the island’s jungle cinema under the stars.
- Six Senses Laamu: The brand’s latest addition to the Maldives offers an exceptional spa experience, complete with a couples’ suite for ultimate relaxation.
- Gili Lankanfushi Maldives: This eco-luxury resort epitomises romantic aesthetics with its overwater villas set against one of the country’s most mesmerszing lagoons.
For hoteliers and hospitality professionals in the Maldives, this recognition underscores the archipelago’s enduring allure as a romantic haven. It’s a reminder of the importance of maintaining world-class service, crafting unique guest experiences, and preserving the pristine beauty that defines the Maldives.
The Condé Nast Traveller mention is more than just an accolade; it’s an opportunity for local hoteliers to further cement the Maldives’ position as the ultimate destination for couples seeking an off-grid escape steeped in romance.
As the Maldives continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, there’s no doubt that its reputation as a lovers’ paradise will only grow stronger. For the industry, this is a call to celebrate the archipelago’s unique offerings and ensure that each guest leaves with memories as enduring as the turquoise waters that surround them.
Ring in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
As the countdown to 2025 approaches, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to celebrate the New Year with a festive feast and a toast to new beginnings. This unforgettable evening promises an array of culinary delights, live music, and exciting giveaways.
On 31st December 2024, guests can indulge in an exquisite buffet at Azur Restaurant, featuring a wide variety of flavours, including a selection of tapas, live grills, and decadent desserts. The festive ambiance will be enhanced by live music, setting the perfect tone to welcome the New Year. In addition to the celebration, JEN Maldives will offer exclusive giveaways, providing guests with the opportunity to win amazing prizes.
“We are delighted to end the year on a high note by expressing our gratitude to our valued guests,” said Manisha Chhetri, F&B Manager at JEN Maldives Malé. “This New Year’s Eve, we aim to create an evening filled with joy, delicious food, and exciting surprises as we welcome 2025 together.”
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve gala dinner will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:
- A 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe room at Shangri-La Singapore, including daily breakfast for 2 adults
- An exclusive Pool Brunch experience for 2 people at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- A 1-hour Balinese massage for 1 person at Aristo Spa
The winners will be selected and announced on the same night, following the countdown celebration at Azur Restaurant. JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to join this unforgettable evening, with gala dinner tickets available for purchase directly at the hotel.
