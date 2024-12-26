Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone

The Maldives has long been synonymous with romance, and now it takes centre stage in Condé Nast Traveller’s curated list of the ‘Most Romantic Places in the World’. The magazine highlights the archipelago’s unparalleled ability to create dreamlike escapes for couples, setting a gold standard for intimate getaways.

From the moment you set foot in the Maldives, the enchantment begins. Confetti-like tropical fish flit through crystal-clear lagoons, while overwater villas offer vistas of mantas gliding gracefully beneath. Add in the luxury of floating breakfasts served in your private pool and intimate dinners on pristine beaches, and you have the perfect recipe for romance.

Condé Nast Traveller notes that while the Maldives caters to families too, its essence of romance is unrivalled. The country’s private island resorts, nestled amid lush jungles and encircled by house reefs, redefine luxury. With world-class spas, fine dining, and starlit experiences, the Maldives effortlessly marries natural beauty with bespoke hospitality.

The Maldives is home to some of the world’s most celebrated resorts, and Condé Nast highlights a few that stand out:

Vakkaru Maldives: A lush retreat where couples can enjoy a private dinner and movie at the island’s jungle cinema under the stars.

Six Senses Laamu: The brand’s latest addition to the Maldives offers an exceptional spa experience, complete with a couples’ suite for ultimate relaxation.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives: This eco-luxury resort epitomises romantic aesthetics with its overwater villas set against one of the country’s most mesmerszing lagoons.

For hoteliers and hospitality professionals in the Maldives, this recognition underscores the archipelago’s enduring allure as a romantic haven. It’s a reminder of the importance of maintaining world-class service, crafting unique guest experiences, and preserving the pristine beauty that defines the Maldives.

The Condé Nast Traveller mention is more than just an accolade; it’s an opportunity for local hoteliers to further cement the Maldives’ position as the ultimate destination for couples seeking an off-grid escape steeped in romance.

As the Maldives continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, there’s no doubt that its reputation as a lovers’ paradise will only grow stronger. For the industry, this is a call to celebrate the archipelago’s unique offerings and ensure that each guest leaves with memories as enduring as the turquoise waters that surround them.