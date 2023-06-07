India overtakes Russia as top source market for Maldives tourism

In a significant shift for the tourism arrivals in Maldives, India has once again emerged as the largest tourist market, surpassing Russia. The latest figures released by the Tourism Ministry reveal that a total of 821,247 tourists arrived this year as of Saturday.

India, with 95,851 tourists, now holds the position of the largest tourist source market for Maldives. This marks a notable comeback for India, as it has overtaken Russia, which previously held the top spot. The Russian market, although still substantial, has dropped to second place. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is in the third position with 73,929 tourists visiting the Maldives.

Apart from India, Russia, and the UK, several other countries have contributed significantly to the tourist influx in Maldives. Germany, with 60,998 tourists, ranks fourth in terms of the number of visitors, closely followed by Italy with 60,572 tourists. China, which opened post-COVID-19 international travel in January, occupies the sixth spot with 47,690 tourists visiting the tropical paradise.

The Ministry’s records also reveal that an average of 5,512 tourists arrive in Maldives daily. Moreover, these tourists typically spend an average of 7.8 days on their vacations, highlighting the allure and appeal of the Maldivian islands.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors, currently operates 1,243 such facilities, providing a staggering 60,816 beds.

The rise of India as the leading source market for Maldives can be attributed to various factors. Government’s efforts to enhance bilateral ties and recent marketing campaigns by Visit Maldives have highlighted the country’s beauty and affordability, and have resulted in a significant increase in Indian tourist interest. Additionally, the addition of new flights from Indian cities has made it easier and more affordable for Indians to travel to the Maldives. The proximity of the Maldives to India means that it is a relatively short flight, which is appealing to many Indian tourists.

Photo courtesy Sun Aqua Vilu Reef