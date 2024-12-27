News
Tropical Christmas wonderland: Sheraton Maldives delights with festive celebrations
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa kicked off the holiday season with joy and magic, hosting a spectacular Christmas celebration that brought guests and locals together for unforgettable moments. From a vibrant festive parade and a creative gingerbread house decorating activity to a lavish Christmas Eve gala dinner and Santa’s grand arrival, the resort transformed into a holiday wonderland, brimming with festive cheer.
The festivities began with a lively festive parade that set the tone for the celebration. Guests were enchanted by cheerful music and vibrant decorations, filling the air with holiday magic. Families came together for a fun-filled gingerbread house decorating activity, where creativity flowed, and colourful confections turned into edible masterpieces, fostering family bonding and holiday joy.
On Christmas Eve, guests enjoyed a sumptuous gala dinner, featuring a delectable spread of culinary delights crafted by the resort’s talented chefs. The evening brought families and friends together, sharing laughter and connection over the finest flavours of the season.
The highlight of the celebration was Santa Claus’s grand arrival on a jet ski—a spectacle that captivated both children and adults alike. Santa’s warm greetings and delightful surprises added a magical touch, leaving smiles on the faces of everyone present.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa upheld its tradition of creating extraordinary festive experiences. This year’s celebration embodied the joy of the season and highlighted the spirit of community and togetherness, leaving guests with cherished memories to treasure.
Guests can look forward to ringing in the New Year at the glamorous Venetian-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. They will celebrate with tropical elegance, enjoying an unforgettable evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and a spectacular countdown under the Maldivian stars. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace new beginnings in paradise and create memories that will last a lifetime.
News
Madifushi Private Island hosts spectacular Christmas with Santa’s grand VIP arrival
The magic of Christmas enveloped Madifushi Private Island as Santa Claus made a VIP entrance, creating an unforgettable evening for the guests. The festivities began with a beautiful cocktail sundowner at the Splash Bar beach, where the tranquil ocean backdrop complemented the vibrant colours of the setting sun.
As the sun began to set over the azure Indian Ocean, everyone eagerly awaited the moment. Santa Claus made his grand entrance, emerging from the Tranquil Aqua Pool Villa in unmatched style. Flanked by a team of female bodyguards in sleek black suits, he arrived in a limousine-style buggy, adding an air of sophistication and exclusivity to the occasion. The heightened security, featured snipers and guards strategically positioned across the venue—including on the seawalls and the Hospitality Lounge deck on the second story above the bar. Guests also passed through a body scanner to enter the venue, adding to the excitement and exclusivity of the event.
On the beach, a grand chair awaited Santa, placing him at the center of attention in a lively and joyous atmosphere. Throughout the evening, his bodyguards remained vigilant, enhancing his VIP presence. The festivities were further elevated by a talented team of carol singers, who filled the air with heartwarming melodies, captivating guests, and spreading festive cheer.
As Santa mingled with the crowd, he delighted everyone by handing out gifts. The stunning sunset and the ambiance of creatively crafted cocktails and mocktails added to the magic of the evening. As the sun dipped below the horizon, Santa made his graceful departure, once again surrounded by his security entourage.
The evening seamlessly transitioned into the Christmas Eve gala dinner at Bluefin, where guests were treated to an opulent feast featuring a variety of seafood, premium meats, and gourmet dishes, all masterfully prepared by the exceptional culinary team. A live saxophonist set the mood with soulful tunes, creating an elegant and intimate dining experience. The night concluded on a high note with a DJ at the bar, keeping the festive spirit alive.
The holiday season at Madifushi Private Island officially began on December 22nd with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony, illuminating the private island with the joy of the holidays. The team’s creative energy shone through the eco-friendly Christmas trees that adorned the resort. One stunning tree, standing 15 feet tall, was crafted entirely from coconut leaf stalks (referred to as Fan Budu in the native Dhivehi language), while another 14-foot masterpiece was made from dry coconuts (Kaashi in Dhivehi), showcasing the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.
On Christmas Day, guests enjoyed a delightful brunch featuring a wide selection of gourmet meals, providing something special for every palate. This year’s festivities at Madifushi Private Island not only brought holiday magic to life but also underscored the resort’s dedication to creating unique, memorable, and environmentally conscious celebrations. From Santa’s grand entrance to the opulent feast at Bluefin, every moment was an exceptional experience that the guests will cherish forever.
Featured
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
For the first time in its history, Maldives has reached the milestone of welcoming two million tourists in a single year. This achievement marks a significant moment for the nation’s tourism industry, underscoring its global appeal as a premier travel destination.
The target of two million tourists, set for this year, was officially achieved today. To commemorate the occasion, a special ceremony was held at Velana International Airport, where the landmark visitor was welcomed with fanfare.
The two millionth tourist, Astrid Dirnegger from Austria, arrived in Maldives with her husband and two children. As part of the celebrations, she received a variety of souvenirs and a holiday package from SAii Lagoon Resort, offering her family the opportunity to experience the renowned hospitality and luxury of the Maldives.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives now hosts an average of more than 6,000 tourists daily, reflecting its sustained popularity among travellers worldwide.
China has emerged as the top source of visitors this year, followed by significant contributions from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, India, the United States, France, Spain, and Switzerland.
This milestone underscores the Maldives’ position as a leading destination for international tourism, renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters, and world-class resorts. As the nation celebrates this historic achievement, the tourism sector looks forward to continued growth and success in the coming years.
Celebration
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
Dhigali Maldives has officially commenced its festive season in grand style, highlighted by the lighting of its sustainable driftwood Christmas trees—a cherished tradition that combines creativity with environmental awareness. Enhancing the evening’s charm, the resort’s Christmas carollers surprised guests with a lively dance performance, spreading festive cheer and excitement.
This year, the resort unveiled a captivating Christmas train, designed to transport guests around the island with a delightful touch of holiday magic. To celebrate the season’s arrival, a vibrant street market was organised, offering an array of cuisines prepared by the resort’s skilled chefs. The market created an authentic and lively atmosphere, bringing guests together in celebration.
The festivities continue with a dynamic lineup of events, including a Classic Christmas celebration and a Tropical Carnival-themed New Year’s party. Guests can anticipate live entertainment, mesmerising fire and samba dancers, and a cultural highlight with the Dhigali Island Fire Ritual, which blends tradition with dazzling performances to create unforgettable experiences.
This holiday season at Dhigali Maldives promises to deliver a truly magical experience, where the tropical allure of the island meets the joy of the holidays.
