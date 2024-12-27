Tropical Christmas wonderland: Sheraton Maldives delights with festive celebrations

The magic of Christmas enveloped Madifushi Private Island as Santa Claus made a VIP entrance, creating an unforgettable evening for the guests. The festivities began with a beautiful cocktail sundowner at the Splash Bar beach, where the tranquil ocean backdrop complemented the vibrant colours of the setting sun.

As the sun began to set over the azure Indian Ocean, everyone eagerly awaited the moment. Santa Claus made his grand entrance, emerging from the Tranquil Aqua Pool Villa in unmatched style. Flanked by a team of female bodyguards in sleek black suits, he arrived in a limousine-style buggy, adding an air of sophistication and exclusivity to the occasion. The heightened security, featured snipers and guards strategically positioned across the venue—including on the seawalls and the Hospitality Lounge deck on the second story above the bar. Guests also passed through a body scanner to enter the venue, adding to the excitement and exclusivity of the event.

On the beach, a grand chair awaited Santa, placing him at the center of attention in a lively and joyous atmosphere. Throughout the evening, his bodyguards remained vigilant, enhancing his VIP presence. The festivities were further elevated by a talented team of carol singers, who filled the air with heartwarming melodies, captivating guests, and spreading festive cheer.

As Santa mingled with the crowd, he delighted everyone by handing out gifts. The stunning sunset and the ambiance of creatively crafted cocktails and mocktails added to the magic of the evening. As the sun dipped below the horizon, Santa made his graceful departure, once again surrounded by his security entourage.

The evening seamlessly transitioned into the Christmas Eve gala dinner at Bluefin, where guests were treated to an opulent feast featuring a variety of seafood, premium meats, and gourmet dishes, all masterfully prepared by the exceptional culinary team. A live saxophonist set the mood with soulful tunes, creating an elegant and intimate dining experience. The night concluded on a high note with a DJ at the bar, keeping the festive spirit alive.

The holiday season at Madifushi Private Island officially began on December 22nd with a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony, illuminating the private island with the joy of the holidays. The team’s creative energy shone through the eco-friendly Christmas trees that adorned the resort. One stunning tree, standing 15 feet tall, was crafted entirely from coconut leaf stalks (referred to as Fan Budu in the native Dhivehi language), while another 14-foot masterpiece was made from dry coconuts (Kaashi in Dhivehi), showcasing the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.

On Christmas Day, guests enjoyed a delightful brunch featuring a wide selection of gourmet meals, providing something special for every palate. This year’s festivities at Madifushi Private Island not only brought holiday magic to life but also underscored the resort’s dedication to creating unique, memorable, and environmentally conscious celebrations. From Santa’s grand entrance to the opulent feast at Bluefin, every moment was an exceptional experience that the guests will cherish forever.