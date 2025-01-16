Dream romantic getaway at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s season with its exclusive Romantic Escape Offer. Set on the picturesque island of Furanafushi in the North Malé Atoll, this luxurious five-star resort is a haven of tranquility and romance. Enveloped by crystal-clear lagoons, powder-soft white sands, and thoughtfully curated amenities, the resort offers an idyllic sanctuary for creating unforgettable memories.

Nestled within a secluded natural paradise, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides an intimate escape designed to inspire connection. Guests can retreat to elegant Overwater Villas, each designed in timeless Maldivian style and offering direct access to a serene lagoon. With a harmonious blend of Robinson Crusoe-inspired rustic charm and modern comforts, the resort epitomises barefoot luxury. The soothing rhythm of the ocean invites relaxation, while snorkelling adventures and breathtaking views set the perfect stage for love stories to unfold.

The resort pampers couples with a journey of rejuvenation at Shine Spa for Sheraton, a serene sanctuary set on its own private island amidst tropical greenery. The experience begins with a 50-minute aromatherapy massage for two, followed by two additional bespoke treatments. Using ingredients sourced from the surrounding ocean and gardens, each treatment ensures an immersive and restorative escape. The calming sounds of rolling waves enhance the tranquil atmosphere, creating an oasis of serenity.

Evenings at the resort are transformed into a feast for the senses. A private, five-course degustation dinner under-the-stars, complemented by premium wines, delivers an intimate dining experience. For an added touch of romance, the resort has curated bespoke events to enrich the Valentine’s celebration. On February 13, couples can gather around a crackling bonfire to toast s’mores beneath the Maldivian night sky. On Valentine’s Day, couples can savor a candlelit beach dinner, accompanied by the soothing symphony of waves. To conclude the festivities, February 15 features a sunset wine tasting, offering a chance to sip fine wines while watching the sun sink below the horizon.

Celebrate love in the most idyllic setting imaginable. Book the Romantic Escape Offer today and let Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa craft the perfect Valentine’s Day experience, turning dreams into cherished memories.

