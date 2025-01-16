Love
Dream romantic getaway at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites couples to celebrate love this Valentine’s season with its exclusive Romantic Escape Offer. Set on the picturesque island of Furanafushi in the North Malé Atoll, this luxurious five-star resort is a haven of tranquility and romance. Enveloped by crystal-clear lagoons, powder-soft white sands, and thoughtfully curated amenities, the resort offers an idyllic sanctuary for creating unforgettable memories.
Nestled within a secluded natural paradise, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa provides an intimate escape designed to inspire connection. Guests can retreat to elegant Overwater Villas, each designed in timeless Maldivian style and offering direct access to a serene lagoon. With a harmonious blend of Robinson Crusoe-inspired rustic charm and modern comforts, the resort epitomises barefoot luxury. The soothing rhythm of the ocean invites relaxation, while snorkelling adventures and breathtaking views set the perfect stage for love stories to unfold.
The resort pampers couples with a journey of rejuvenation at Shine Spa for Sheraton, a serene sanctuary set on its own private island amidst tropical greenery. The experience begins with a 50-minute aromatherapy massage for two, followed by two additional bespoke treatments. Using ingredients sourced from the surrounding ocean and gardens, each treatment ensures an immersive and restorative escape. The calming sounds of rolling waves enhance the tranquil atmosphere, creating an oasis of serenity.
Evenings at the resort are transformed into a feast for the senses. A private, five-course degustation dinner under-the-stars, complemented by premium wines, delivers an intimate dining experience. For an added touch of romance, the resort has curated bespoke events to enrich the Valentine’s celebration. On February 13, couples can gather around a crackling bonfire to toast s’mores beneath the Maldivian night sky. On Valentine’s Day, couples can savor a candlelit beach dinner, accompanied by the soothing symphony of waves. To conclude the festivities, February 15 features a sunset wine tasting, offering a chance to sip fine wines while watching the sun sink below the horizon.
Celebrate love in the most idyllic setting imaginable. Book the Romantic Escape Offer today and let Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa craft the perfect Valentine’s Day experience, turning dreams into cherished memories.
For more information, visit the website at sheratonmaldives.com or book your Romantic Escape here.
Celebrate love and marine wonders this Valentine’s Day at Nova Maldives
Couples are invited to experience a unique underwater romance with extraordinary ocean adventures in the South Ari Atoll this Valentine’s Day. Nova Maldives offers a natural retreat where connections are cherished, and unforgettable moments are created. Surrounded by crystalline lagoons rich in marine life, the island’s beach and overwater villas provide an ideal setting for relaxation, reconnection, and the pure enjoyment of paradise. The serene environment and exceptional marine biodiversity create a perfect backdrop for deepening bonds with nature, loved ones, and oneself. Visitors have the opportunity to dive alongside whale sharks, encounter manta rays, and explore vibrant coral reefs within the Atoll. Nova’s specially curated Valentine’s Day itinerary offers couples a one-of-a-kind getaway filled with shared experiences.
For those captivated by marine life, Nova presents opportunities to explore the underwater world together. Guests can capture timeless moments through a personalised underwater GoPro photoshoot, diving hand in hand to create cherished memories. As evening falls, private night dives reveal the reef’s nocturnal wonders beneath the moonlight. For couples seeking a bonding experience, “His & Hers” diving lessons offer a chance to develop skills and share the joy of discovery side by side. Located within the South Ari Marine Park (SAMPa), the Maldives’ largest protected area spanning 42 km² of coral reef habitat, Nova provides a unique chance to observe whale sharks and manta rays throughout the year. Snorkelling excursions alongside these gentle giants allow visitors to explore the Atoll’s underwater marvels while forming special connections with these majestic creatures.
Eco-conscious visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day with purposeful experiences. A guided Marine Biodiversity Tour, led by Nova’s Aquaholics Soulmates, offers snorkelers and divers an opportunity to explore diverse marine life and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s ecosystem. A couples’ coral planting session invites participants to contribute to reef restoration, leaving a lasting positive impact on Nova’s environment. Guests who adopt corals receive bi-annual updates on their growth, ensuring a continued connection to the conservation effort.
Relaxation and rejuvenation are also at the heart of Nova’s offerings. Couples can prepare for their aquatic adventures or unwind with a revitalising treatment at Eskape Spa, designed to relax both body and mind. For an unforgettable shared experience, a tranquil sunset cruise during golden hour provides stunning views, while a dolphin cruise offers a chance to observe playful pods in their natural habitat. Evenings at Nova are marked by serenity, with options for a private beach dinner, a secluded sandbank feast under the stars, or a gourmet meal at Flames or Mizu, all enhanced by the island’s natural beauty.
Nova Maldives invites guests to create lasting romantic memories and immerse themselves in its extraordinary adventures this Valentine’s Day.
Fall in love again at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ third annual Month of Love
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced its third annual ‘Month of Love,’ a celebration dedicated to romance, connection, and cherished memories. Scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, the resort invites couples to escape to a tropical paradise and experience a thoughtfully curated series of intimate activities.
According to Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, the Month of Love offers couples an opportunity to create unforgettable memories amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. He highlighted the resort’s commitment to designing experiences that celebrate love, including romantic dinners under the stars and intimate wellness retreats, aimed at helping couples reconnect and unwind in magical moments together.
The resort offers exquisite dining experiences tailored for couples, such as:
- A Taste of Love: A six-course culinary journey with optional wine pairings in an elegant setting.
- Love Birds Under the Stars: A magical four-course dinner on the beach under a canopy of stars.
Couples can rejuvenate and reconnect through wellness experiences, including:
- Couples’ Massage Workshop: Guided sessions on relaxation techniques by expert therapists from Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
- Couples’ Rejuvenating Combo: A day filled with wellness-focused activities such as yoga, ice baths, and peaceful sunset sessions.
For those seeking excitement and adventure, the resort offers:
- Romantic Sunset Parasailing: A chance to soar above turquoise waters with professional drone-captured views.
- Love Boat Excursion: A private sandbank visit combined with a vibrant reef snorkelling experience.
- Sunset Jet Ski Tour: An exhilarating ride across sparkling waters during sunset.
To celebrate love and milestones, the resort presents:
- ‘Marry Me” Proposal: A curated beachfront dinner with floral decorations, a celebratory cake, and a romantic turndown service.
- Underwater Proposal or Wedding Ceremony: A unique underwater experience featuring scuba kits, a master of ceremonies, and a ring exchange beneath the waves.
- Elopements & Vow Renewals: Intimate beachfront ceremonies paired with a candlelit dinner, romantic bubble bath, and personalised details.
Couples can preserve their love story through a ‘Couples’ Beach Photoshoot’, featuring professionally captured moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
The Island Romance Package enhances the romantic getaway with accommodations in the villa of choice, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, personalised in-villa welcome amenities, and an indulgent breakfast in bed. Couples can enjoy a beach picnic lunch, an intimate beach dinner setup, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports. Certified divers can also take advantage of up to two complimentary scuba dives per person daily. Prices for this package start at USD 475++ per night for two adults, with flexible cancellation up to seven days before arrival.
From underwater proposals to vow renewals, sunset cruises, or candlelit beach dinners, every experience during the Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives has been meticulously crafted to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Unforgettable Valentine’s escapes at Milaidhoo Maldives
In February, Milaidhoo Maldives invites couples to experience a world of unmatched romance, where every moment is designed to celebrate love in its purest form. Renowned for its barefoot luxury and genuine hospitality, Milaidhoo offers a sanctuary for couples to rekindle their connections, create treasured memories, and honour their unique love stories.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo’s natural beauty provides an idyllic setting for love to thrive. With its pristine white sands, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and secluded luxury villas, this boutique island is a haven crafted for intimacy. From sunrise to moonlit evenings, every aspect of Milaidhoo exudes romance, making it a perfect destination for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Throughout February, a variety of bespoke experiences are curated to bring couples closer. Guests can begin their day with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa pool, accompanied by a bottle of Ruinart Champagne Rosé. A dessert cooking class led by a skilled pastry chef adds a sweet and interactive touch to the stay. Couples seeking exclusivity can enjoy a private dinner on a secluded sandbank, complete with a candlelit setting under the stars. On Valentine’s Day, a specially curated romantic dinner is offered beneath the starlit Maldivian sky, celebrating the essence of love.
For those desiring relaxation and reconnection, Serenity Spa presents a unique Love Reconnection Journey. This experience begins with a romantic bubble bath, followed by a soothing couple’s massage and a rejuvenating facial. The journey concludes with a refreshing cup of Avantcha tea or fragrant rosebud tea, leaving couples feeling renewed and deeply connected.
An extraordinary private movie screening on a secluded sandbank is the highlight of Milaidhoo’s romantic offerings. Couples can enjoy a cozy setup under the expansive Maldivian sky, surrounded by the serene sounds of waves and the shimmering ocean. Whether watching a timeless romance or a personal favourite, this experience promises to create an unforgettable memory.
At Milaidhoo Maldives, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to ensure an authentic and personal experience. In February, the island becomes a canvas for love stories, offering couples a chance to surprise their partners or embark on a shared journey of discovery. Each moment is designed to be as unique and special as the bond they celebrate.
