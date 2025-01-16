Experience renewal and celebration at The Westin Maldives this Lunar New Year

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with its event, ‘Lunar Reflection: An Uplifting Beginning in the Year of the Wood Snake’. Situated within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort provides a serene environment for a rejuvenating holiday that harmoniously combines Maldivian hospitality with vibrant New Year festivities.

From January 28 to February 12, 2025, the resort offers a range of thoughtfully curated experiences. The celebrations commence with the Prosperity Buffet Dinner at Island Kitchen, featuring an Asian-inspired menu in a festive atmosphere. For a more intimate dining experience, the Taste of Asia at Hawker showcases a family-style sharing menu infused with regional flavours.

Festivities continue with a Lunar Pool Party, where music, cocktails, and festive cheer create a lively atmosphere under the Maldivian sun. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy a buffet dinner blending international and Chinese cuisines at Island Kitchen. Additional culinary highlights during the celebration include Izakaya Night at Pearl and the exclusive Chef & Sommelier Dinner, where Executive Chef Fahdrul and his team present a meticulously crafted menu paired with fine wines.

The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers rejuvenation through the ‘Lunar Detox Ritual’, available throughout the celebration period. This restorative spa package includes a detoxifying green tea body wrap followed by a 60-minute massage with a herbal poultice, designed to leave guests refreshed and invigorated for the year ahead.

Families are also catered to with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club. Children can participate in creative workshops such as crafting Hong Bao, making snake puppets, and designing lanterns. Adventure seekers can explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs of the Baa Atoll using complimentary snorkelling and ocean kayaking equipment, immersing themselves in the underwater wonders that make the region a diver’s paradise.

Renowned for its thoughtful design, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort emphasises comfort and sustainability. Its spacious overwater and beach villas, featuring the award-winning Heavenly Bed and panoramic ocean views, offer a luxurious retreat. Guests are encouraged to embrace the resort’s wellness pillars, which promote eating, sleeping, moving, feeling, and playing well.