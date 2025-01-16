Celebration
Experience renewal and celebration at The Westin Maldives this Lunar New Year
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with its event, ‘Lunar Reflection: An Uplifting Beginning in the Year of the Wood Snake’. Situated within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort provides a serene environment for a rejuvenating holiday that harmoniously combines Maldivian hospitality with vibrant New Year festivities.
From January 28 to February 12, 2025, the resort offers a range of thoughtfully curated experiences. The celebrations commence with the Prosperity Buffet Dinner at Island Kitchen, featuring an Asian-inspired menu in a festive atmosphere. For a more intimate dining experience, the Taste of Asia at Hawker showcases a family-style sharing menu infused with regional flavours.
Festivities continue with a Lunar Pool Party, where music, cocktails, and festive cheer create a lively atmosphere under the Maldivian sun. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy a buffet dinner blending international and Chinese cuisines at Island Kitchen. Additional culinary highlights during the celebration include Izakaya Night at Pearl and the exclusive Chef & Sommelier Dinner, where Executive Chef Fahdrul and his team present a meticulously crafted menu paired with fine wines.
The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers rejuvenation through the ‘Lunar Detox Ritual’, available throughout the celebration period. This restorative spa package includes a detoxifying green tea body wrap followed by a 60-minute massage with a herbal poultice, designed to leave guests refreshed and invigorated for the year ahead.
Families are also catered to with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club. Children can participate in creative workshops such as crafting Hong Bao, making snake puppets, and designing lanterns. Adventure seekers can explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs of the Baa Atoll using complimentary snorkelling and ocean kayaking equipment, immersing themselves in the underwater wonders that make the region a diver’s paradise.
Renowned for its thoughtful design, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort emphasises comfort and sustainability. Its spacious overwater and beach villas, featuring the award-winning Heavenly Bed and panoramic ocean views, offer a luxurious retreat. Guests are encouraged to embrace the resort’s wellness pillars, which promote eating, sleeping, moving, feeling, and playing well.
Festive magic at Lily Beach Resort & Spa: artistic journey with Elvira Carrasco
Lily Beach Resort & Spa marked the festive season with a vibrant infusion of artistry, highlighted by the presence of world-renowned artist Elvira Carrasco. Her visit served as the centrepiece of the resort’s celebrations, captivating and inspiring guests with a series of extraordinary experiences that left a lasting impression.
The festivities commenced on December 25th with a special cocktail event on the beach, where Elvira unveiled her exclusive art exhibition. This enchanting evening seamlessly blended art, elegance, and the unique charm of the Maldivian ambiance, setting the stage for the events to follow.
On December 26th, guests had the opportunity to participate in a two-hour painting masterclass under the starlit Maldivian skies. Enhanced by premium Spanish wines, the session combined creativity and indulgence, allowing participants to paint and savour the moment in perfect harmony.
December 28th featured a rare and unforgettable event as Elvira performed a live face-painting demonstration on herself. Guests were mesmerised by her artistry, as the performance showcased her talent and left a profound impact on all who witnessed it.
On December 30th, Elvira transformed her art exhibition into an interactive celebration of creativity. Guests were invited to immerse themselves in a vibrant world of colour, emotion, and storytelling. This event extended beyond a traditional art showcase, offering an intimate journey into Elvira’s artistic vision and her experiences at Lily Beach.
Elvira’s warm and engaging demeanour infused the evening with joy and laughter. As she shared anecdotes about her inspirations and the stories behind her work, guests were not only captivated by her artistry but also charmed by her humour and passion. The exhibition became a standout highlight of the festive season.
Laurent Driole, General Manager of Lily Beach Resort & Spa, reflected on the significance of this collaboration, emphasising the transformative power of art:
“Art, often seen as the domain of the informed and discerning, has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries when approached with vision and sensitivity. While deeper understanding can enrich its appreciation, the true essence of art lies in its power to evoke emotion and create transformative experiences. At Lily Beach, we strive to embed this quality into our five-star philosophy—moments that touch the soul and remain etched in memory.”
Laurent continued, “Elvira Carrasco’s artistry epitomised this ethos. Through her expert interplay of colour, graphic design, and poetic photographic compositions, she offered more than aesthetic experiences—she invited our guests into a realm of creativity and self-expression. The image of Elvira painting her face on a pristine sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean’s turquoise hues was a moment of sublime inspiration, resonating deeply with all who witnessed it. This collaboration was not merely an artistic interlude but a lasting gift that will continue to inspire and be cherished for years to come.”
The festivities concluded on January 1st, 2025, with a closing art exhibition, during which guests eagerly selected personalised art pieces to take home. These bespoke creations served as timeless mementos, reflecting Elvira’s exceptional talent and the unforgettable experiences of their time at Lily Beach. Each piece embodied the beauty and magic of the festive season and the personal connections formed during the events.
The celebrations continued at Lily Beach until January 5th, leaving guests enchanted and eager for future experiences.
As one of the first all-inclusive, premium resorts in the Maldives, Lily Beach remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences while redefining luxury in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape. The resort honours its cherished guests, many of whom return year after year, becoming lifelong members of the Lily Beach family and creating enduring memories in paradise.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives brings Holiday cheer: spectacular end to 2024
As the year came to a close, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives transformed into a festive wonderland, offering guests an unforgettable Christmas and New Year experience. With picturesque settings, sumptuous feasts, enchanting decorations, and vibrant entertainment, the celebrations created cherished memories for all who attended.
Culinary indulgence took centre stage during the festivities, as each resort presented an array of delectable dishes inspired by global and Maldivian traditions. Guests enjoyed an impressive selection of Christmas-themed buffets, live cooking stations, and decadent desserts, all perfectly paired with fine wines and tropical cocktails. The New Year’s Eve gala dinners were particularly noteworthy, featuring exquisite menus that provided a delightful conclusion to 2024.
The festive atmosphere was enhanced by breathtaking decor throughout the resorts. Twinkling fairy lights, intricately crafted ornaments, and shimmering Christmas trees added a magical touch, beautifully set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Each resort embraced the festive theme in its own unique way, creating a warm and joyous ambiance that immersed guests in the holiday spirit.
Entertainment options ensured the celebrations were filled with excitement. Live performances and cultural experiences added vibrant energy to the festivities. Children were not forgotten, as fun-filled activities, games, and a special visit from Santa Claus made the season especially magical for families.
Building on the success of this year’s celebrations, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives invites travellers to plan their next holiday in the Maldives. With upcoming events such as Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Summer Escapes, and year-end celebrations, the resorts promise more incredible experiences tailored to make every occasion memorable. Guests are encouraged to stay informed about upcoming events and exclusive offers to ensure their next visit is unforgettable.
Fall in love again at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ third annual Month of Love
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced its third annual ‘Month of Love,’ a celebration dedicated to romance, connection, and cherished memories. Scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, the resort invites couples to escape to a tropical paradise and experience a thoughtfully curated series of intimate activities.
According to Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, the Month of Love offers couples an opportunity to create unforgettable memories amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. He highlighted the resort’s commitment to designing experiences that celebrate love, including romantic dinners under the stars and intimate wellness retreats, aimed at helping couples reconnect and unwind in magical moments together.
The resort offers exquisite dining experiences tailored for couples, such as:
- A Taste of Love: A six-course culinary journey with optional wine pairings in an elegant setting.
- Love Birds Under the Stars: A magical four-course dinner on the beach under a canopy of stars.
Couples can rejuvenate and reconnect through wellness experiences, including:
- Couples’ Massage Workshop: Guided sessions on relaxation techniques by expert therapists from Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
- Couples’ Rejuvenating Combo: A day filled with wellness-focused activities such as yoga, ice baths, and peaceful sunset sessions.
For those seeking excitement and adventure, the resort offers:
- Romantic Sunset Parasailing: A chance to soar above turquoise waters with professional drone-captured views.
- Love Boat Excursion: A private sandbank visit combined with a vibrant reef snorkelling experience.
- Sunset Jet Ski Tour: An exhilarating ride across sparkling waters during sunset.
To celebrate love and milestones, the resort presents:
- ‘Marry Me” Proposal: A curated beachfront dinner with floral decorations, a celebratory cake, and a romantic turndown service.
- Underwater Proposal or Wedding Ceremony: A unique underwater experience featuring scuba kits, a master of ceremonies, and a ring exchange beneath the waves.
- Elopements & Vow Renewals: Intimate beachfront ceremonies paired with a candlelit dinner, romantic bubble bath, and personalised details.
Couples can preserve their love story through a ‘Couples’ Beach Photoshoot’, featuring professionally captured moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
The Island Romance Package enhances the romantic getaway with accommodations in the villa of choice, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, personalised in-villa welcome amenities, and an indulgent breakfast in bed. Couples can enjoy a beach picnic lunch, an intimate beach dinner setup, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports. Certified divers can also take advantage of up to two complimentary scuba dives per person daily. Prices for this package start at USD 475++ per night for two adults, with flexible cancellation up to seven days before arrival.
From underwater proposals to vow renewals, sunset cruises, or candlelit beach dinners, every experience during the Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives has been meticulously crafted to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
