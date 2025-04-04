Hop into Easter bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled in the pristine UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform into an enchanting Easter paradise this April, offering guests an extraordinary celebration that seamlessly blends hospitality, wellness, and family entertainment. From April 14 to 20, 2025, this exclusive island retreat will come alive with the spirit of spring, promising an unforgettable escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

The Easter festivities begin with an exclusive Chef & Sommelier beach dinner on April 14, setting the tone for a week of exceptional culinary journeys. Guests can savor the artistic creations at Island Kitchen, where a special Easter à la carte menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the Japanese Restaurant Pearl elevates the dining experience with traditional Teishoku dinners from April 15 to 20, featuring a traditional Japanese set menu with exquisite flavors.

The resort’s Easter celebration reaches its peak on April 20 with the magical Easter EGGstravaganza at the Westin Family Kids Club. Young guests will delight in creating their own sock bunnies, participating in an exciting Easter egg hunt, enjoying an exhilarating water balloon fun, and expressing their creativity through cookie decorating, wooden egg painting, and crafting festive bunny masks. These carefully curated activities create precious moments of joy and wonder for families to cherish. To conclude the celebration, a grand Easter Buffet Dinner in Island Kitchen promises a feast for both the eyes and palate.

For those seeking tranquility amidst the festivities, the Heavenly Spa by Westin offers a special Easter Renewal Package throughout the celebration week. This rejuvenating journey includes a blissful 60-minute massage with herbal poultice followed by a 30-minute rejuvenating facial treatment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to refresh both body and mind.

As the gentle sea breeze carries the spirit of renewal across the island, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience an Easter celebration where every moment is crafted to create memories that will last a lifetime. Just a scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé and with 69 thoughtfully designed villas, this exclusive retreat promises an unforgettable spring holiday for all.