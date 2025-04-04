News
Celebration of renewal, hope at Sun Siyam Iru Veli this Eid al-Fitr
Marking this year’s Eid Al-Fitr, Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated a season of new beginnings while embracing the roots of Maldivian culture. The evening of 30th March unfolded with a series of games on the beach as the island came alive with the festivities. The traditional activity of ‘Kula Jehun,’ a colour festival, painted the beach in bright hues as guests of all ages enjoyed the evening.
However, the true highlight of Eid at Sun Siyam Iru Veli took place two days later, on 1st April, with the official opening of Magoodhoo Beach. This was a moment that symbolised not only the joy of the season but also the resort’s commitment to preserving nature. Guests were invited to a sundowner cocktail celebrating the coconut palm—a plant deeply rooted in Maldivian history and symbolising growth and utility. As part of the celebration, guests were also invited to plant their own trees, leaving a lasting connection to the resort that they can return to and visit in years to come.
This event embodied the very essence of Eid, celebrating hope, renewal, and transformation. It honoured the Maldivian coconut palms on every front while showcasing the palm trees originally uprooted from N. Magoodhoo due to a road development project, which has now been preserved and relocated to their new home on the previously known Dolphin Beach. While 71 coconut palms had already been transplanted, 80 more trees were added by the guests. These resilient palms, along with the newly rooting ones, serve as a symbol of growth and new beginnings. They also represent the unwavering commitment of Sun Siyam Iru Veli to a greener future, where tradition and preservation coexist in perfect harmony.
In addition to learning about the journey of these trees, guests were also able to discover the many gifts brought to us by the coconut palm. From the handcrafted souvenirs made from palm leaves to the cocktails and canapés featuring coconut as the central ingredient, every experience highlighted the depth and versatility of the nation’s most iconic tree.
This event was not just a moment to reflect on the island’s conservation efforts but also an opportunity to witness a new sense of connection to the land. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, every replanted palm tree reflects the deep respect for nature and the resort’s dedication to nurturing the paradise we all cherish.
Family
Hop into Easter bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the pristine UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform into an enchanting Easter paradise this April, offering guests an extraordinary celebration that seamlessly blends hospitality, wellness, and family entertainment. From April 14 to 20, 2025, this exclusive island retreat will come alive with the spirit of spring, promising an unforgettable escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
The Easter festivities begin with an exclusive Chef & Sommelier beach dinner on April 14, setting the tone for a week of exceptional culinary journeys. Guests can savor the artistic creations at Island Kitchen, where a special Easter à la carte menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the Japanese Restaurant Pearl elevates the dining experience with traditional Teishoku dinners from April 15 to 20, featuring a traditional Japanese set menu with exquisite flavors.
The resort’s Easter celebration reaches its peak on April 20 with the magical Easter EGGstravaganza at the Westin Family Kids Club. Young guests will delight in creating their own sock bunnies, participating in an exciting Easter egg hunt, enjoying an exhilarating water balloon fun, and expressing their creativity through cookie decorating, wooden egg painting, and crafting festive bunny masks. These carefully curated activities create precious moments of joy and wonder for families to cherish. To conclude the celebration, a grand Easter Buffet Dinner in Island Kitchen promises a feast for both the eyes and palate.
For those seeking tranquility amidst the festivities, the Heavenly Spa by Westin offers a special Easter Renewal Package throughout the celebration week. This rejuvenating journey includes a blissful 60-minute massage with herbal poultice followed by a 30-minute rejuvenating facial treatment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to refresh both body and mind.
As the gentle sea breeze carries the spirit of renewal across the island, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience an Easter celebration where every moment is crafted to create memories that will last a lifetime. Just a scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé and with 69 thoughtfully designed villas, this exclusive retreat promises an unforgettable spring holiday for all.
News
Ananda in the Himalayas returns to The Nautilus Maldives for soulful healing residency
At The Nautilus Maldives, wellness is more than a retreat – it is a deeply personal journey of realignment, restoration, and renewal. From 11th to 18th August 2025, The Nautilus welcomes back the globally acclaimed wellness experts from its esteemed partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, for an exclusive residency: “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies”.
Rooted in the timeless principles of Ayurveda and energy healing, this immersive retreat invites seekers of well-being to recalibrate their inner rhythm. Guided by expert practitioners from Ananda in the Himalayas – the multi-award-winning, world-renowned holistic wellness retreat – the experience draws upon elemental balance to restore vitality, emotional harmony, and a profound sense of inner peace.
Guests will be in the care of Ms Sunita Kumari and Mr Sandarbh, each bringing a wealth of knowledge that blends Ayurvedic tradition with contemporary therapeutic insight. With over nine years of international experience, Sunita is renowned for her intuitive ability to enhance circulation, revitalise the body, and support long-term resilience. As a senior trainer at Ananda, she curates bespoke programmes that address the complexities of modern life, while honouring ancient healing philosophies. Sandarbh brings a serene presence and a personalised approach to each treatment, gently encouraging the body’s natural rhythm to restore itself. His thoughtful techniques foster a deep sense of calm and release, guiding guests into a state of profound rest and renewal.
This intimate residency invites guests to experience Ananda’s signature energy-balancing therapies, including Manipura and Kundalini Back Massage, the harmonising Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, and Ananda Moksha – a ritual of release inspired by the concept of liberation and the unimpeded flow of prana. To ensure the journey continues with intention, each guest will receive a complimentary follow-up consultation with Ananda’s Ayurvedic physician, offering personalised guidance to support everyday life and wellbeing throughout the year. For those wishing to deepen their journey, curated glimpses of Ananda’s Ayurvedic cuisine will be available anytime, anywhere across the island.
With just 26 private houses and residences, The Nautilus is a haven of freedom set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. Surrounded by ivory sands, vibrant coral reefs, and the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, this island sanctuary offers a space to breathe, to realign, and to simply be. Thoughtfully designed boho-chic interiors, exceptional spa rituals, and unscripted moments of stillness come together to create a true retreat for the soul.
Manipura Massage (85 mins)
Manipura means “beautiful, shining jewel” in Sanskrit. It refers to the solar plexus (navel) chakra, our centre of fire and sun energy that ignites our health and vitality. This transformative treatment is designed to stimulate and balance the solar ‘sun’ vitality within us through reflexology and Marma massage, lymphatic drainage, and the application of Himalayan herb poultices applied to the 10 petals of the solar plexus. This unique body ritual combines a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system with various techniques to harness and restore the energy of the body.
Kundalini Back Massage (85 mins)
Kundalini – a female goddess of awareness in the form of a coiled snake – is the dormant energy present at the base of the spine. When awakened, this powerful force travels up the spine to the third eye, leading to increased energy and spiritual enlightenment. This treatment begins with a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system, and also cleanse the energy body. This is followed by a back massage which is deeply soothing and relaxing, balancing the whole nervous system owing to the synergistic use of an essential oil blend combined with ancient techniques of massage and chakra healing.
Tibetan Ku Nye Massage (90 mins)
A Tibetan body massage designed to balance the five elements and restore a harmonious flow of energy and vitality in the body. A blend of five essential oils, chosen to balance the elements, is combined with traditional Tibetan techniques of cupping, kneading, and acupressure using hot Himalayan crystal salt poultices. The aim of this treatment is to restore the nervous system and stimulate a free flow of energy within the body.
Shiatsu (60/90 mins)
Ananda Shiatsu is a full-body pressure point experience involving the application of pressure with the thumbs, palms, elbows, and knees to specific points or areas on the body to maintain physical and mental wellbeing. Shiatsu is known for reducing stress, improving circulation, and boosting the immune system. It is also believed to have sedative effects and may alleviate insomnia. In a broader sense, Shiatsu is thought to enhance physical vitality and emotional wellbeing.
Deep Tissue Massage (85 mins)
Deep tissue massages involve an understanding of the different layers of the body and the ability to work with the tissues in these layers to relax, lengthen, and release holding patterns in the most effective and energy-efficient way possible. They are especially recommended for most forms of chronic muscle tension and are generally effective for individuals who experience overall body tension due to stress or overexertion.
Ananda Moksha (90 min)
The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha, which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for the free flow of prana, or energy. This treatment has been customised to work on different levels of the human body and consciousness to create a sense of overall physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Ananda Moksha is a full-body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques practised for thousands of years in India. It begins with a traditional oil application using long strokes across the entire body, followed by the release of pressure points, thereby stimulating the musculoskeletal system and leaving you with increased energy and a heightened sense of vitality. This immediately eliminates sluggishness and simultaneously helps to ease discomfort, blockages, aches, and pain. The therapy continues with slow release along the spine, followed by abdominal circulation, and ends with relaxation, toning, and easing of muscle tension in the shoulders, neck, head, and scalp. The therapy works on the physical system, but its effects go deep into the recesses of the mind and emotions. The result is a feeling of complete rest, repair, and rejuvenation.
To learn more about the upcoming Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency. To reserve your place at the “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies” retreat, please contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.
Family
Celebrate Easter of discovery at LUX* South Ari Atoll
This Easter, LUX* South Ari Atoll under The Lux Collective global hospitality group invites guests to escape to its sun-kissed shores for a week of extraordinary celebrations, where luxury meets adventure. From 14 to 21 April 2025, the acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards resort will immerse guests in a curated programme of island experiences and unforgettable moments, for adults and children alike.
Easter Festivities for the Whole Family
A series of signature island experiences are crafted to bring loved ones together. Families can embark on an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, where hidden treasures await beneath the palm-fringed canopy. Creativity flourishes at the Easter Egg Painting Workshop at Junk Art Studio, where guests of all ages can design their colourful masterpieces. The Easter Sand Castle Competition invites families to craft intricate sculptures on the shore, while the Easter Cinema Paradiso sets the stage for an open-air movie night under the stars. For those looking to add a touch of style to their celebrations, the Easter Cocktail Reception & Fashion Show blends elegance with island chic for an evening of glamour by the sea.
Adventures Await
With the resort uniquely situated in the world’s only year-round whale shark aggregation site, guests can swim alongside these ocean’s gentle giants on the Whale Shark Discovery Snorkeling trip—an experience that promises to leave them in awe.
Guests can start the day with a morning Dolphin Cruise, where playful dolphins leap through the turquoise waters, creating a magical spectacle at sunrise. For those eager to explore the wonders beneath the waves, our Sea Turtle Snorkeling and Manta Snorkeling excursions offer intimate encounters with some of the ocean’s most graceful marine creatures.
For fitness enthusiasts, the Ironman Triathlon is the ultimate endurance challenge, set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Meanwhile, the Island Treasure Hunt promises fun-filled exploration as guests uncover hidden surprises across the island.
As the day draws to a close, guests can sail into a sunset cruise, watching the sky transform into a canvas of golden hues—an idyllic way to unwind and embrace the beauty of the Maldives.
Wellness and Rejuvenation
At the award-winning LUX* ME Spa, relaxation takes center stage. A series of complimentary wellness workshops offer guests a chance to reconnect and refresh, including the Bastien Gonzalez Hand & Feet Beauty and the D.I.Y Facial & LUX* ME Product Discovery workshops. Each session offers a chance to win exciting prizes, adding a touch of luxury to their wellness journey.
Guests can delve deeper into holistic well -being with Discover the Five Elements workshop, designed to align body and mind. For an indulgent treat, the Chocolate Wrap for Hands offers a touch of self-care.
Culinary Delights
Easter at LUX* South Ari Atoll is a gastronomic celebration, where every meal is an experience in itself. The Lobster & Seafood Market at MIXE presents a feast of ocean delicacies, while the Easter Buffet Dinner at MIXE & East Market showcases an elegant spread of global flavors.
For those craving flame-grilled perfection, the Easter Roast Feast at Beach Rouge and the BBQ Party at Lagoon Bar offer mouthwatering selections in a beachfront setting. The Burger Shack at Veli Bar brings laid-back gourmet bites.
Plan Your Easter Getaway
Winning the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award for the second consecutive year, LUX* South Ari Atoll presents an exclusive Fabulous Offer for Easter, featuring accommodation and a lineup of unforgettable activities. Guests booking the special full-board meal plan will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive, making their stay a time of island luxury and culinary excellence.
For reservations or further information, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
