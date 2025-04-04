Celebration of renewal, hope at Sun Siyam Iru Veli this Eid al-Fitr

At The Nautilus Maldives, wellness is more than a retreat – it is a deeply personal journey of realignment, restoration, and renewal. From 11th to 18th August 2025, The Nautilus welcomes back the globally acclaimed wellness experts from its esteemed partner, Ananda in the Himalayas, for an exclusive residency: “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies”.

Rooted in the timeless principles of Ayurveda and energy healing, this immersive retreat invites seekers of well-being to recalibrate their inner rhythm. Guided by expert practitioners from Ananda in the Himalayas – the multi-award-winning, world-renowned holistic wellness retreat – the experience draws upon elemental balance to restore vitality, emotional harmony, and a profound sense of inner peace.

Guests will be in the care of Ms Sunita Kumari and Mr Sandarbh, each bringing a wealth of knowledge that blends Ayurvedic tradition with contemporary therapeutic insight. With over nine years of international experience, Sunita is renowned for her intuitive ability to enhance circulation, revitalise the body, and support long-term resilience. As a senior trainer at Ananda, she curates bespoke programmes that address the complexities of modern life, while honouring ancient healing philosophies. Sandarbh brings a serene presence and a personalised approach to each treatment, gently encouraging the body’s natural rhythm to restore itself. His thoughtful techniques foster a deep sense of calm and release, guiding guests into a state of profound rest and renewal.

This intimate residency invites guests to experience Ananda’s signature energy-balancing therapies, including Manipura and Kundalini Back Massage, the harmonising Tibetan Ku Nye Massage, and Ananda Moksha – a ritual of release inspired by the concept of liberation and the unimpeded flow of prana. To ensure the journey continues with intention, each guest will receive a complimentary follow-up consultation with Ananda’s Ayurvedic physician, offering personalised guidance to support everyday life and wellbeing throughout the year. For those wishing to deepen their journey, curated glimpses of Ananda’s Ayurvedic cuisine will be available anytime, anywhere across the island.

With just 26 private houses and residences, The Nautilus is a haven of freedom set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll. Surrounded by ivory sands, vibrant coral reefs, and the tranquil waters of the Indian Ocean, this island sanctuary offers a space to breathe, to realign, and to simply be. Thoughtfully designed boho-chic interiors, exceptional spa rituals, and unscripted moments of stillness come together to create a true retreat for the soul.

Manipura Massage (85 mins)

Manipura means “beautiful, shining jewel” in Sanskrit. It refers to the solar plexus (navel) chakra, our centre of fire and sun energy that ignites our health and vitality. This transformative treatment is designed to stimulate and balance the solar ‘sun’ vitality within us through reflexology and Marma massage, lymphatic drainage, and the application of Himalayan herb poultices applied to the 10 petals of the solar plexus. This unique body ritual combines a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system with various techniques to harness and restore the energy of the body.

Kundalini Back Massage (85 mins)

Kundalini – a female goddess of awareness in the form of a coiled snake – is the dormant energy present at the base of the spine. When awakened, this powerful force travels up the spine to the third eye, leading to increased energy and spiritual enlightenment. This treatment begins with a Himalayan crystal scrub to purify, detox, and stimulate the lymphatic system, and also cleanse the energy body. This is followed by a back massage which is deeply soothing and relaxing, balancing the whole nervous system owing to the synergistic use of an essential oil blend combined with ancient techniques of massage and chakra healing.

Tibetan Ku Nye Massage (90 mins)

A Tibetan body massage designed to balance the five elements and restore a harmonious flow of energy and vitality in the body. A blend of five essential oils, chosen to balance the elements, is combined with traditional Tibetan techniques of cupping, kneading, and acupressure using hot Himalayan crystal salt poultices. The aim of this treatment is to restore the nervous system and stimulate a free flow of energy within the body.

Shiatsu (60/90 mins)

Ananda Shiatsu is a full-body pressure point experience involving the application of pressure with the thumbs, palms, elbows, and knees to specific points or areas on the body to maintain physical and mental wellbeing. Shiatsu is known for reducing stress, improving circulation, and boosting the immune system. It is also believed to have sedative effects and may alleviate insomnia. In a broader sense, Shiatsu is thought to enhance physical vitality and emotional wellbeing.

Deep Tissue Massage (85 mins)

Deep tissue massages involve an understanding of the different layers of the body and the ability to work with the tissues in these layers to relax, lengthen, and release holding patterns in the most effective and energy-efficient way possible. They are especially recommended for most forms of chronic muscle tension and are generally effective for individuals who experience overall body tension due to stress or overexertion.

Ananda Moksha (90 min)

The holistic therapy is inspired by the concept of Moksha, which signifies a liberation of the senses and a release for the free flow of prana, or energy. This treatment has been customised to work on different levels of the human body and consciousness to create a sense of overall physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Ananda Moksha is a full-body massage which uses traditional Ayurvedic therapeutic techniques practised for thousands of years in India. It begins with a traditional oil application using long strokes across the entire body, followed by the release of pressure points, thereby stimulating the musculoskeletal system and leaving you with increased energy and a heightened sense of vitality. This immediately eliminates sluggishness and simultaneously helps to ease discomfort, blockages, aches, and pain. The therapy continues with slow release along the spine, followed by abdominal circulation, and ends with relaxation, toning, and easing of muscle tension in the shoulders, neck, head, and scalp. The therapy works on the physical system, but its effects go deep into the recesses of the mind and emotions. The result is a feeling of complete rest, repair, and rejuvenation.

To learn more about the upcoming Ananda Wellness Residency at The Nautilus, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/ananda-wellness-residency. To reserve your place at the “Holistic Healing for Balancing Energies” retreat, please contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com.