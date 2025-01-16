Maldives Mahautsav 2025: bringing the Sunny Side of Life to India

Couples are invited to experience a unique underwater romance with extraordinary ocean adventures in the South Ari Atoll this Valentine’s Day. Nova Maldives offers a natural retreat where connections are cherished, and unforgettable moments are created. Surrounded by crystalline lagoons rich in marine life, the island’s beach and overwater villas provide an ideal setting for relaxation, reconnection, and the pure enjoyment of paradise. The serene environment and exceptional marine biodiversity create a perfect backdrop for deepening bonds with nature, loved ones, and oneself. Visitors have the opportunity to dive alongside whale sharks, encounter manta rays, and explore vibrant coral reefs within the Atoll. Nova’s specially curated Valentine’s Day itinerary offers couples a one-of-a-kind getaway filled with shared experiences.

For those captivated by marine life, Nova presents opportunities to explore the underwater world together. Guests can capture timeless moments through a personalised underwater GoPro photoshoot, diving hand in hand to create cherished memories. As evening falls, private night dives reveal the reef’s nocturnal wonders beneath the moonlight. For couples seeking a bonding experience, “His & Hers” diving lessons offer a chance to develop skills and share the joy of discovery side by side. Located within the South Ari Marine Park (SAMPa), the Maldives’ largest protected area spanning 42 km² of coral reef habitat, Nova provides a unique chance to observe whale sharks and manta rays throughout the year. Snorkelling excursions alongside these gentle giants allow visitors to explore the Atoll’s underwater marvels while forming special connections with these majestic creatures.

Eco-conscious visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day with purposeful experiences. A guided Marine Biodiversity Tour, led by Nova’s Aquaholics Soulmates, offers snorkelers and divers an opportunity to explore diverse marine life and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s ecosystem. A couples’ coral planting session invites participants to contribute to reef restoration, leaving a lasting positive impact on Nova’s environment. Guests who adopt corals receive bi-annual updates on their growth, ensuring a continued connection to the conservation effort.

Relaxation and rejuvenation are also at the heart of Nova’s offerings. Couples can prepare for their aquatic adventures or unwind with a revitalising treatment at Eskape Spa, designed to relax both body and mind. For an unforgettable shared experience, a tranquil sunset cruise during golden hour provides stunning views, while a dolphin cruise offers a chance to observe playful pods in their natural habitat. Evenings at Nova are marked by serenity, with options for a private beach dinner, a secluded sandbank feast under the stars, or a gourmet meal at Flames or Mizu, all enhanced by the island’s natural beauty.

Nova Maldives invites guests to create lasting romantic memories and immerse themselves in its extraordinary adventures this Valentine’s Day.