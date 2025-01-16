Featured
Maldives Mahautsav 2025: bringing the Sunny Side of Life to India
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) announced the Maldives Carnival 2025, ‘Maldives Mahautsav,’ organised by Pickyourtrail and endorsed by Visit Maldives. The event took place from January 11th to 12th, 2025, at the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, India, and was officially inaugurated by Aishath Azeema, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to India. The two-day event offered interactive activities and immersive experiences, highlighting the unique offerings available in the Maldives, also known as the Sunny Side of Life.
The Maldives Carnival 2025 included 17 resort booths where visitors could explore premium resort options and learn about the distinctive islands of the Maldives. Representatives from Pickyourtrail were present at each booth to provide personalised information and engage with attendees, offering tailored travel advice. Various activities were also designed to bring elements of the Maldives experience to life for the Indian audience.
The event aimed to connect Indian travellers with the Maldives’ unparalleled beauty and luxury, particularly during the peak North Indian wedding season. It highlighted opportunities for honeymoons, destination weddings, and other memorable getaways. Organised by Pickyourtrail, the initiative provided resorts with a platform to showcase their exceptional offerings to the Indian market. It also aimed to strengthen relationships between travel stakeholders and potential buyers while positioning the Maldives as a premier destination for family vacations, romantic escapes, and adventure experiences.
Pickyourtrail, a leading travel-tech platform specialising in personalised international itineraries, was founded in 2014. The platform allows users to customise all aspects of their trips, including flights, accommodations, activities, and experiences, focusing on seamless planning for popular destinations such as the Maldives. In recognition of its innovative approach, Pickyourtrail received the Best Holiday Brand award in 2024.
Celebration
Experience renewal and celebration at The Westin Maldives this Lunar New Year
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to celebrate the Chinese New Year with its event, ‘Lunar Reflection: An Uplifting Beginning in the Year of the Wood Snake’. Situated within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort provides a serene environment for a rejuvenating holiday that harmoniously combines Maldivian hospitality with vibrant New Year festivities.
From January 28 to February 12, 2025, the resort offers a range of thoughtfully curated experiences. The celebrations commence with the Prosperity Buffet Dinner at Island Kitchen, featuring an Asian-inspired menu in a festive atmosphere. For a more intimate dining experience, the Taste of Asia at Hawker showcases a family-style sharing menu infused with regional flavours.
Festivities continue with a Lunar Pool Party, where music, cocktails, and festive cheer create a lively atmosphere under the Maldivian sun. As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy a buffet dinner blending international and Chinese cuisines at Island Kitchen. Additional culinary highlights during the celebration include Izakaya Night at Pearl and the exclusive Chef & Sommelier Dinner, where Executive Chef Fahdrul and his team present a meticulously crafted menu paired with fine wines.
The Heavenly Spa by Westin offers rejuvenation through the ‘Lunar Detox Ritual’, available throughout the celebration period. This restorative spa package includes a detoxifying green tea body wrap followed by a 60-minute massage with a herbal poultice, designed to leave guests refreshed and invigorated for the year ahead.
Families are also catered to with engaging activities at the Westin Family Kids Club. Children can participate in creative workshops such as crafting Hong Bao, making snake puppets, and designing lanterns. Adventure seekers can explore the vibrant marine life and coral reefs of the Baa Atoll using complimentary snorkelling and ocean kayaking equipment, immersing themselves in the underwater wonders that make the region a diver’s paradise.
Renowned for its thoughtful design, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort emphasises comfort and sustainability. Its spacious overwater and beach villas, featuring the award-winning Heavenly Bed and panoramic ocean views, offer a luxurious retreat. Guests are encouraged to embrace the resort’s wellness pillars, which promote eating, sleeping, moving, feeling, and playing well.
Featured
Celebrate love and marine wonders this Valentine’s Day at Nova Maldives
Couples are invited to experience a unique underwater romance with extraordinary ocean adventures in the South Ari Atoll this Valentine’s Day. Nova Maldives offers a natural retreat where connections are cherished, and unforgettable moments are created. Surrounded by crystalline lagoons rich in marine life, the island’s beach and overwater villas provide an ideal setting for relaxation, reconnection, and the pure enjoyment of paradise. The serene environment and exceptional marine biodiversity create a perfect backdrop for deepening bonds with nature, loved ones, and oneself. Visitors have the opportunity to dive alongside whale sharks, encounter manta rays, and explore vibrant coral reefs within the Atoll. Nova’s specially curated Valentine’s Day itinerary offers couples a one-of-a-kind getaway filled with shared experiences.
For those captivated by marine life, Nova presents opportunities to explore the underwater world together. Guests can capture timeless moments through a personalised underwater GoPro photoshoot, diving hand in hand to create cherished memories. As evening falls, private night dives reveal the reef’s nocturnal wonders beneath the moonlight. For couples seeking a bonding experience, “His & Hers” diving lessons offer a chance to develop skills and share the joy of discovery side by side. Located within the South Ari Marine Park (SAMPa), the Maldives’ largest protected area spanning 42 km² of coral reef habitat, Nova provides a unique chance to observe whale sharks and manta rays throughout the year. Snorkelling excursions alongside these gentle giants allow visitors to explore the Atoll’s underwater marvels while forming special connections with these majestic creatures.
Eco-conscious visitors can celebrate Valentine’s Day with purposeful experiences. A guided Marine Biodiversity Tour, led by Nova’s Aquaholics Soulmates, offers snorkelers and divers an opportunity to explore diverse marine life and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s ecosystem. A couples’ coral planting session invites participants to contribute to reef restoration, leaving a lasting positive impact on Nova’s environment. Guests who adopt corals receive bi-annual updates on their growth, ensuring a continued connection to the conservation effort.
Relaxation and rejuvenation are also at the heart of Nova’s offerings. Couples can prepare for their aquatic adventures or unwind with a revitalising treatment at Eskape Spa, designed to relax both body and mind. For an unforgettable shared experience, a tranquil sunset cruise during golden hour provides stunning views, while a dolphin cruise offers a chance to observe playful pods in their natural habitat. Evenings at Nova are marked by serenity, with options for a private beach dinner, a secluded sandbank feast under the stars, or a gourmet meal at Flames or Mizu, all enhanced by the island’s natural beauty.
Nova Maldives invites guests to create lasting romantic memories and immerse themselves in its extraordinary adventures this Valentine’s Day.
Featured
Henry’s Pizza goes global: Verdy’s vision debuts at Patina Maldives
The celebrated Japanese artist and designer Verdy brought his distinctive creative vision to the tranquil shores of the Maldives through a pop-up experience that left a lasting impression on enthusiasts of art, fashion, and culinary arts. Hosted at Patina Maldives, the exclusive event marked the global debut of Henry’s Pizza outside Osaka and featured a meticulously curated line of limited-edition merchandise.
At the centre of the pop-up was Henry’s Pizza, Verdy’s iconic concept, known for its bold, handcrafted flavours inspired by Osaka’s vibrant food culture. Guests enjoyed signature creations reimagined to reflect the relaxed luxury of Patina Maldives.
The event also showcased a compelling merchandise collection. This creative collaboration with Chef Natsuko Shoji of the Michelin-starred restaurant été in Tokyo celebrated the fusion of art and culinary excellence. The collection embodied Verdy’s playful aesthetic while paying homage to the dynamic cultural exchange between Japan and the Maldives.
Verdy described the pop-up as an opportunity to bring the essence of Osaka to an unexpected setting. He highlighted the collaboration with Chef Natsuko and the Patina Maldives team as a unique blend of creativity, taste, and design that resulted in a memorable experience.
The pop-up attracted global tastemakers, including art enthusiasts, fashion insiders, and gastronomes, further solidifying Verdy’s reputation as a cultural innovator. Although the event has concluded, its impact continues to resonate as a benchmark for blending multidisciplinary creativity with luxury hospitality.
