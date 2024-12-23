Visit Maldives launches ‘Burunu Boma’: nation’s largest sports fishing tournament

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a leading non-profit research organisation for the global wellness industry, announced a strategic collaboration with JOALI BEING, marking the Maldives as the 11th country to feature on GWI’s Geography of Wellness platform. JOALI BEING, which opened in 2021, is a pioneering wellbeing resort designed around biophillic principles and focused on delivering transformative, holistic wellness experiences.

The Maldives, as an island economy, has emerged as a premier destination for luxury wellness tourism and spas. The country’s wellness economy comprises two major segments: wellness tourism, valued at $1 billion following an impressive annual growth rate of 35.4% from 2022 to 2023, and the spa sector, valued at $448 million, with an exceptional 63.7% growth rate over the same period.

Through this collaboration with JOALI BEING, GWI has made detailed data on the Maldives’ position within the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy accessible to stakeholders interested in investing in the country’s expanding wellness tourism and spa industries. GWI’s chair and CEO, Susie Ellis, emphasised that by sponsoring the Geography of Wellness report, JOALI BEING is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of wellness tourism in the region. This collaboration aims to help the Maldives capitalise on the rising demand for wellness travel while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving wellness tourism sector.

Özgür Cengiz, global director of wellness development at Gürok Tourism Group, which operates JOALI BEING, expressed pride in the partnership with GWI. Cengiz highlighted the Maldives’ long-standing association with luxury and natural beauty and noted that the collaboration integrates data-driven wellness insights to enhance its global appeal. By aligning offerings with emerging trends such as nature connection, eco-wellness, and transformative travel, the initiative seeks to attract high-value travellers while promoting sustainability and community development.

The Maldives, spanning 1,192 islands across 26 atolls, is celebrated as a quintessential island paradise with jewel-like islands, white sands, turquoise waters, and luxury wellness resorts. Nature-centred wellness experiences, including encounters with vibrant coral reefs teeming with sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks, highlight one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. The Maldivian way of life fosters a deep connection to nature, with a diet rich in tropical fruits, herbs, and fresh seafood contributing to holistic wellbeing. Environmental sustainability remains a key priority, with government-led initiatives aimed at protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds to ensure harmonious coexistence with tourism.

The Maldives’ traditional healing practice, Dhivehi beys, combines indigenous plant-based remedies with global influences to restore balance within the body. Emphasising harmony among the body’s ‘humours’ of hot, cold, and dry, Dhivehi beys uses natural herbs for healing. The government has recognised its cultural significance and is actively integrating this ancient tradition into tourism, allowing visitors to experience it alongside the country’s natural beauty.

The Global Wellness Economy: Maldives report provides critical data for industry stakeholders and is available for free download.

The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is a nonprofit organisation recognised as a leading global research and educational resource for the wellness industry. It introduces major industry initiatives and hosts regional events to unite leaders in shaping the future of wellness. GWI aims to improve global health by educating institutions, businesses, and individuals on preventing disease, reducing stress, and enhancing overall quality of life, with a mission to empower wellness worldwide.