Featured
Visit Maldives launches ‘Burunu Boma’: nation’s largest sports fishing tournament
The Visit Maldives Club (VMC) officially launched the Maldives’ largest sports fishing tournament, ‘Burunu Boma,’ on December 20, 2024, during a ceremony held at the Malé Table Tennis Hall. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam.
The launch represents a significant step in promoting sports tourism in the Maldives while underscoring the nation’s dedication to sustainable fishing practices. Scheduled to take place between April and May 2025, the Burunu Boma tournament aims to attract international fishing enthusiasts as well as participants from the Maldives tourism industry. During the ceremony, the Burunu Boma microsite and the winner’s digital shield were unveiled.
Minister Ahmed Shiyam highlighted the notable contributions of the sports fishing community, particularly within the Maldives. He described the Burunu Boma tournament as the largest of its kind in the country and announced Crossroads Marina as its upcoming venue, marking a first for the location. The Minister expressed confidence in the event’s potential to boost tourism and draw a larger number of sports fishing enthusiasts to the Maldives.
MMPRC CEO and Managing Director Ibrahim Shiuree outlined plans to diversify Maldivian tourism through this initiative. He emphasised that Burunu Boma is intended to become a flagship international sports fishing festival, with several events leading up to it. Shiuree expressed the goal of positioning the Maldives prominently on the international tourism calendar as a prime destination for sports fishing enthusiasts.
Visit Maldives Club President Ahmed Saaif emphasised the tournament’s long-term vision, stating that it is designed to be an annual event, establishing itself as a key fixture in the Maldives tourism industry.
The Burunu Boma tournament places strong emphasis on the ‘catch and release’ method, reflecting a commitment to protecting the Maldives’ marine environment. This focus aligns with the country’s broader tourism strategy, which has prioritised environmental conservation since the industry’s inception.
Through initiatives like Burunu Boma, the Visit Maldives Club seeks to elevate the Maldives’ status as a premier global destination, promoting sustainable practices and showcasing the nation’s potential for sports tourism.
Featured
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands unveils sustainable holiday centrepiece
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, has introduced the Maldives’ most sustainable Christmas tree for 2024, setting a new standard for environmentally conscious holiday celebrations. The tree, crafted entirely from natural materials such as dry rattans and bamboo, ensures that every component will be repurposed after the festive season, leaving no waste behind.
Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, emphasised the resort’s commitment to sustainability, stating that the Christmas tree exemplifies how luxury and environmental consciousness can coexist. He highlighted the use of thoughtful design and natural materials to create a visually striking centrepiece with a lasting positive impact.
The tree’s minimalist design reflects the resort’s dedication to balance and harmony with nature, showcasing the potential of renewable materials while embodying the festive spirit. Following the holiday season, the materials will be repurposed into practical or decorative items, aligning with the resort’s circular economy initiatives.
Guests are encouraged to view this remarkable centrepiece and engage in a festive experience that mirrors the resort’s core values of sustainability and thoughtful design.
This initiative complements Patina Maldives’ broader sustainability efforts, including renewable energy adoption, zero-waste kitchens, and marine conservation programs. By integrating these principles into holiday traditions, the resort reinforces its belief that luxury hospitality and environmental stewardship can work hand in hand.
Featured
Spa Ceylon Boutique opens at Reethi Beach Resort
Reethi Beach Resort has announced the grand opening of the Spa Ceylon Boutique, a luxurious sanctuary of wellness now located on the resort’s picturesque island.
The opening ceremony, held the previous evening, was an elegant event attended by esteemed guests, including Dr. Abdulla Niyaz, Minister of State for the Tourism Ministry, along with his family. Other notable attendees included Mohamed Ali, Managing Director, Captain Ibrahim Didi, Director, and Jerome Ricardo Decker, Country Director.
Spa Ceylon, a globally renowned luxury Ayurveda brand, is celebrated for its fusion of age-old traditions with modern elegance, offering a distinctive wellness experience. The brand is known for its use of natural and sustainable ingredients to create products that rejuvenate the body, mind, and soul. The new boutique at Reethi Beach Resort provides guests with an opportunity to experience this unique blend of heritage and holistic luxury.
Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed a vibrant cocktail reception, reflecting a spirit of celebration and togetherness. The event not only represented a significant milestone for the resort but also reinforced its dedication to delivering world-class experiences.
Valentin Osolos, General Manager of Reethi Beach Resort, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Spa Ceylon signifies a shared vision of creating spaces where luxury meets mindfulness. The addition of this boutique enhances our offerings, ensuring our guests have access to the finest wellness solutions during their stay.”
Visitors to the Spa Ceylon Boutique can explore a diverse range of wellness products, including soothing balms, aromatic oils, skincare solutions, and indulgent bath essentials. More than just a retail space, the boutique offers an immersive journey into the art of self-care, inspired by Ayurvedic traditions and royal heritage.
Featured
Maldives wellness economy soars with GWI and JOALI BEING collaboration
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a leading non-profit research organisation for the global wellness industry, announced a strategic collaboration with JOALI BEING, marking the Maldives as the 11th country to feature on GWI’s Geography of Wellness platform. JOALI BEING, which opened in 2021, is a pioneering wellbeing resort designed around biophillic principles and focused on delivering transformative, holistic wellness experiences.
The Maldives, as an island economy, has emerged as a premier destination for luxury wellness tourism and spas. The country’s wellness economy comprises two major segments: wellness tourism, valued at $1 billion following an impressive annual growth rate of 35.4% from 2022 to 2023, and the spa sector, valued at $448 million, with an exceptional 63.7% growth rate over the same period.
Through this collaboration with JOALI BEING, GWI has made detailed data on the Maldives’ position within the $6.3 trillion global wellness economy accessible to stakeholders interested in investing in the country’s expanding wellness tourism and spa industries. GWI’s chair and CEO, Susie Ellis, emphasised that by sponsoring the Geography of Wellness report, JOALI BEING is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of wellness tourism in the region. This collaboration aims to help the Maldives capitalise on the rising demand for wellness travel while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving wellness tourism sector.
Özgür Cengiz, global director of wellness development at Gürok Tourism Group, which operates JOALI BEING, expressed pride in the partnership with GWI. Cengiz highlighted the Maldives’ long-standing association with luxury and natural beauty and noted that the collaboration integrates data-driven wellness insights to enhance its global appeal. By aligning offerings with emerging trends such as nature connection, eco-wellness, and transformative travel, the initiative seeks to attract high-value travellers while promoting sustainability and community development.
The Maldives, spanning 1,192 islands across 26 atolls, is celebrated as a quintessential island paradise with jewel-like islands, white sands, turquoise waters, and luxury wellness resorts. Nature-centred wellness experiences, including encounters with vibrant coral reefs teeming with sea turtles, manta rays, and whale sharks, highlight one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. The Maldivian way of life fosters a deep connection to nature, with a diet rich in tropical fruits, herbs, and fresh seafood contributing to holistic wellbeing. Environmental sustainability remains a key priority, with government-led initiatives aimed at protecting coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds to ensure harmonious coexistence with tourism.
The Maldives’ traditional healing practice, Dhivehi beys, combines indigenous plant-based remedies with global influences to restore balance within the body. Emphasising harmony among the body’s ‘humours’ of hot, cold, and dry, Dhivehi beys uses natural herbs for healing. The government has recognised its cultural significance and is actively integrating this ancient tradition into tourism, allowing visitors to experience it alongside the country’s natural beauty.
The Global Wellness Economy: Maldives report provides critical data for industry stakeholders and is available for free download.
The Global Wellness Institute (GWI) is a nonprofit organisation recognised as a leading global research and educational resource for the wellness industry. It introduces major industry initiatives and hosts regional events to unite leaders in shaping the future of wellness. GWI aims to improve global health by educating institutions, businesses, and individuals on preventing disease, reducing stress, and enhancing overall quality of life, with a mission to empower wellness worldwide.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
-
Excursions1 week ago
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
-
Featured6 days ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence
-
Featured6 days ago
JW Marriott Maldives unveils luxury wellness escape
-
Awards1 week ago
Forbes Travel Guide ranks Maldives among top destinations for 2025
-
Celebration6 days ago
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
-
Fashion5 days ago
Aquazzura collaborates with JOALI Maldives to launch Maldives’ first-ever limited-edition capsule collection