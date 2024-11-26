Awards
Maldives celebrates record wins at World Travel Awards 2024
The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has announced that the Maldives received recognition in nine prestigious categories at the World Travel Awards 2024. Tourism leaders and dignitaries from across the globe gathered in Madeira, Portugal, for the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2024, which celebrated excellence, innovation, and prestige in the travel and tourism industry.
The Maldives secured the following accolades:
- World’s Leading Destination 2024
- World’s Leading Green Destination
- World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2024 – Trans Maldivian Airways
- World’s Leading Airport Resort 2024 – Hulhule Island Hotel
- World’s Leading Boutique Airport Hotel 2024 – JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort 2024 – Vakkaru Maldives
- World’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2024 – The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
- World’s Leading Private Island Resort 2024 – Velaa Private Island
- World’s Leading Water Villa Resort 2024 – Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are widely recognised as one of the most prestigious honours in the travel and tourism industry. These awards symbolise excellence and aim to celebrate achievements across all sectors of global tourism. The Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held in Madeira, honoured representatives from the Maldivian government and local properties.
These accolades are expected to further solidify the Maldives’ reputation as a premier luxury travel destination. They also reflect the confidence and admiration of visitors toward the destination. MMPRC expressed pride in showcasing the Maldives’ dedication to delivering exceptional visitor experiences and in promoting and advancing the country’s tourism industry.
Maldives celebrates fifth consecutive win as World’s Leading Destination
Maldives has defended its World’s Leading Destination Award at the World Travel Awards for the fifth time.
Tourism Minister Ibrahim Faisal, and Shiuree Ibrahim, Managing Director and CEO of Maldives Marketing and PR Corporation (MMPRC), received the World’s Leading Destination Award at a ceremony held in Portugal.
Faisal, in a post on X, stated that the award was given to Maldives through the hard work of many people.
Maldives also won the World Leading Green Destination Award.
The Maldives successfully secured the title of the World’s Leading Destination in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The World’s Leading Destination title is the most distinguished in the annual programme, which itself is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive award in the global travel industry.
Coco Bodu Hithi wins ‘Best Service’ at 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi, a renowned boutique resort in the Maldives celebrated for its Maldivian-inspired elegance, has received recognition at the 2025 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.
This prestigious accolade honours outstanding quality across recommended properties worldwide and serves as a trusted benchmark for travellers and industry professionals alike. Coco Bodu Hithi was awarded the title of ‘Best Service’ by Condé Nast Johansens for its exceptional hospitality, which seamlessly blends serene surroundings with meticulous, personalised service.
Additionally, the resort was recently recognised in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, cementing its position as a leader in luxury travel. Offering a thoughtfully curated guest experience, Coco Bodu Hithi continues to set itself apart within the industry.
The resort also excels in culinary innovation, boasting four exceptional restaurants. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs frequently collaborate with Group Culinary Director and Michelin-starred chef Martin Cahill to craft exquisite dining experiences, reflecting Coco Bodu Hithi’s unwavering commitment to service excellence and world-class gastronomy.
Coco Bodu Hithi, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu shine at Seven Star Awards
Coco Collection, a leading Maldivian resort brand, has been honoured at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, with both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu recognised for their excellence in luxury hospitality.
Seven Stars Luxury and Hospitality Awards, celebrated as the premier authority in luxury recognition, serves as a trusted guide for the discerning travellers and lifestyle enthusiasts globally, particularly from India and Middle East.
Coco Bodu Hithi, known for its romantic charm and ambiance, has been named the Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in the Maldives, highlighting its exceptional service and unforgettable experiences for couples seeking an idyllic escape.
Welcoming high-profile celebrities from India such as Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti highlights the resort’s ability to cater to diverse guest profiles and needs, offering curated experiences that elevate every stay. Some of the most notable experiences include the Sunset Cruise and the intimate Dinner Under the Stars in a private pergola.
In addition, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, known for its environmental values, was honoured as the Best Barefoot Luxury Resort in the Maldives at the Seven Stars Awards. This recognition highlights the resort’s unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices, even 25 years after its inception.
These core island principles, built on ecological measures, have helped the resort achieve multiple accolades at this year’s World Luxury Hotel Awards and be recognised in prominent categories that Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu passionately advocates for.
This winter, embrace the sunshine at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu with the Discover Coco deals offering up to 40% off on spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve, contact reservations@cococollection.com and secure your extraordinary getaway.
