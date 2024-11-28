Coca-Cola and MAWC: Responsible business partner for Maldives

Ahmed Rasheed and his fellow students from K. Thulusdhoo Island School love football. Several days a week, after school, they gather at the island’s futsal ground, playing passionate, spirited matches. Dividing into teams, often based on favourite clubs or national teams, they bring the game to life, with Ahmed always choosing to support Brazil. Football has become a way of life, a shared joy that unites the youth of Thulusdhoo in friendship, teamwork, and competition.

However, their beloved futsal ground had started to fall apart. The artificial turf was worn out, creating uneven patches that made the surface risky to play on. The metal fence was rusted and broken in places, and the floodlights were old and dim, often flickering out just as the players prepared for an evening game. These conditions led to injuries and discouraged evening play, limiting what was one of the few leisure activities available on the island. With growing concern, the players turned to the school and island council, fearing the pitch would soon become unusable.

In response, the Thulusdhoo Island Council reached out to Male’ Aerated Water Company (MAWC), the local bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. MAWC, with its long-standing presence in Thulusdhoo, stepped in to sponsor the renovation of the futsal ground. With the company’s support, the turf was replaced , the fencing repaired , and modern, bright floodlights installed. This simple, effective upgrade brought new life to the futsal ground, creating a safe and inviting space for youth and residents to play. “Now we can play football without any worries or injuries,” said Ahmed. “This means a lot to us as it’s one of the few leisure activities on the island.”

Lasting Commitment to Community

This futsal ground renovation is just one example of MAWC’s sustained and heartfelt commitment to Thulusdhoo. Since the Coca-Cola bottling facility was established on the island over 30 years ago, MAWC has engaged in various projects that directly address the needs and well-being of the local community. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the company has invested in education, infrastructure, water access, and recreational spaces for the people of Thulusdhoo.

According to Milind Derasari, Chief Operating Officer of MAWC, this commitment goes beyond business. “We’re proud to be a part of Thulusdhoo and are dedicated to making a positive impact here. Supporting the community enriches both our relationship with Thulusdhoo and our own business. We see this as an opportunity to grow alongside the island, contributing to its future and development,” Derasari explained.

Providing Essential Water Access

One of MAWC’s most essential contributions to Thulusdhoo has been addressing the island’s water scarcity issues. Since 2013, MAWC has provided free drinking water to the residents, meeting over 12% of the island’s total water demand. The company has set up and continues to maintains five strategically placed water distribution points at key locations, including government offices, the local school, and the hospital. This initiative has a tremendous impact on the local population, offering accessible, clean drinking water at no cost, which alleviates the island’s water challenges while supporting health and hygiene of the citizen’s and communities living in the island.

In addition to providing this vital resource, MAWC has also taken the opportunity to educate the community about water conservation. The company organizes awareness campaigns, encouraging residents to use water responsibly and highlighting the importance of water quality. This dual approach—offering both physical access to water and education about its conservation—has fostered a deeper understanding of sustainable resource use among residents, further strengthening the community’s relationship with Coca-Cola and MAWC.

Investing in Education and Infrastructure

MAWC’s commitment to Thulusdhoo’s development is evident in the wide range of projects it has funded over the years. In 2016, the company made a significant contribution of MVR 500,000 to the Thulusdhoo Island Council, designated for constructing a new pre-school. This investment in early education created an improved learning environment for over 100 children and their families. The new pre-school building was equipped with spacious classrooms, colourful furniture, and modern facilities that provide a nurturing space for young learners.

Two years later, MAWC further demonstrated its community-focused values by contributing funds to develop a children’s park on the island. The park, which includes a playground, garden, and fountain, has become a beloved recreational space for the island’s children. With the installation of fencing walls and seating areas, the park provides a safe, enjoyable space where families can gather and children can play freely. It has since become a central part of island life, with families often visiting together to enjoy the beautiful surroundings and spend quality time outdoors.

Supporting the Island Council’s CSR Initiatives

In addition to direct contributions, MAWC also supports Thulusdhoo Island Council’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund through regular monthly donations. This fund enables the council to allocate resources toward a variety of local development and welfare projects. With MAWC’s support, the CSR fund has been used to build a library, renovate a mosque, organize sports festivals, and support other essential community initiatives.

Aslam Moosa, President of Thulusdhoo Island Council, praised MAWC’s contributions, noting that “MAWC has been a consistent and reliable partner for us. They have supported our efforts to create a vibrant, healthy community, and we’re grateful for their generosity and the positive impact they have on our island. We look forward to continued collaboration with them in the future.”

Building a Deeper Partnership

Through its sustained community engagement, MAWC has become woven into the fabric of Thulusdhoo’s community life. The company’s comprehensive CSR program, which spans education, infrastructure, sports, water access, and cultural events, has not only uplifted the community but has also deepened the relationship between Coca-Cola and Thulusdhoo’s residents. For the people of Thulusdhoo, Coca-Cola is not just a brand; it has become a caring local partner, invested in the island’s progress and well-being. This strong partnership aligns with Coca-Cola’s broader mission to refresh the world and make a difference, demonstrating how businesses can create meaningful change through corporate responsibility.

“We’re committed to strengthening our ties with Thulusdhoo and supporting its prosperity,” added Derasari. “We see this island as our home and want to make it a better place for everyone. By investing in local initiatives and improving quality of life, we hope to continue making a positive impact here.”

In the eyes of the community, Coca-Cola and MAWC’s ongoing dedication to Thulusdhoo reflects a genuine, heartfelt commitment to the island’s development. As the partnership continues, both the residents and the company look forward to new projects and initiatives that will further enhance the quality of life on Thulusdhoo, fostering an enduring bond and a brighter future for the entire community.