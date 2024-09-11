Coca-Cola teams up with Marvel for limited-edition packaging launch in the Maldives

Coca-Cola has launched its limited-edition packaging featuring iconic characters from the Marvel Universe, now available in the Maldives. This collaboration brings together the beloved worlds of Coca-Cola and Marvel, offering fans a unique and immersive experience.

The Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes campaign in Maldives showcases 13 Marvel characters, including fan favourites like Deadpool and Wolverine on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottles and cans. The packaging features a striking design with a balance of white, red, and black tones, making each product a collectible item.

Consumers in the Maldives can scan the QR codes on these limited-edition products to unlock exclusive AR animation experiences for each hero or villain across all PET and Can packs. This interactive feature allows fans to engage with their favourite characters in a whole new way, bringing the Marvel Universe to life right in their hands.

In select outlets, customers who buy any two large PET bottles will receive a Marvel fridge magnet absolutely free, adding another layer of excitement to the campaign.

“This campaign is about merging two beloved global brands to offer something special to our consumers here in the Maldives,” said Kaushali Kusumapala, Country Director for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “We’re excited to give fans the chance to engage with their favourited Marvel heroes in a way that’s interactive, immersive, and above all, fun.”

Coca-Cola will support the launch with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including a captivating TV commercial, Out-of-Home advertising, and engaging social media content. The TV spot will transport viewers to a world where the simple act of opening a Coca-Cola can unlocks a gateway to the Marvel Universe, creating magical moments of connection and excitement.

This collaboration is part of a global campaign that spans over 50 countries, including North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Japan, and the Asia Pacific region. Fans worldwide have been collecting these special edition products, and now it’s time for the Maldives to join the celebration.

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most famous and best-loved brands and has been refreshing the world for 138 years. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Maldives Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to Maldives. The Coca-Cola brand has also sought to brighten consumers’ lives through a variety of engaging projects and activities.