Maldives makes first-ever export of baled PET waste for recycling with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation

The Coca-Cola Foundation and partners have announced that a container of baled post-consumer Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastic was exported from Male as a part of Sustainable Island Waste Management and Plastic Recycling Initiative.

Completed on World Cleanup Day 2024, the event also marked the handover of The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF)-funded infrastructure, which includes pickups and balers, to the government-owned Waste Management Corporation (WAMCO).

The TCCF-funded initiative is a collaboration between the Maldives Ocean Plastics Alliance (MOPA), and WAMCO, and represents an important development to strengthen the PET collection process and address the issue of plastic waste in the Maldives.

This initiative will export baled PET to Malaysia and China for recycling. While PET bottles have been exported in the past, baling the waste significantly improves the efficiency of storage and transport, marking an advancement in the process.

The overall objective of the TCCF-funded Island PET Collection Project is to help provide a countrywide solution for plastic waste recycling in Maldives by establishing both the infrastructure and systems required.

Currently, much of the waste in Maldives is disposed of or incinerated in K. Thilafushi industrial island, and this project represents a shift toward better waste management practices.

The project focuses on expanding PET collection systems beyond Greater Male’, improving collection efficiency across the nation until local recycling capacity is developed.

“This project is a turning point for the Maldives in our fight against plastic waste,” said MOPA President Ahmed Maumoon. “By educating communities and aligning with national partners like WAMCO, we are not only improving how waste is managed today but also setting the stage for long-term sustainability and environmental health.”

By collaborating with WAMCO, MOPA has supported the roll-out of community education programs and has worked to ensure the infrastructure deployed with funding from TCCF, such as compactors and pickups are used effectively across Greater Male’ and across other islands.

“This initiative represents a crucial step toward improving plastic waste management and enhancing recycling efforts in the Maldives,” said WAMCO Managing Director Mujthaba Jaleel. “By equipping islands with the tools and infrastructure needed to collect and process PET waste, we are not only helping address the immediate challenge of plastic pollution but also building a foundation for a more sustainable future.”

WAMCO’s role is pivotal in overseeing the operational aspects of PET waste collection, ensuring that baling and export processes run efficiently.

“Our commitment to this project extends beyond waste collection,” said Carlos Pagoaga, President, The Coca-Cola Foundation. “By funding work of MOPA and WAMCO, we aim to foster a culture of sustainability in the Maldives and help support a circular economy.”