SO/ Maldives transforms into stylish Halloween wonderland with exciting activities
SO/ Maldives is preparing to kick off the Halloween season with a stylish and innovative celebration. Drawing inspiration from the resort’s signature blend of fashion, creativity, and playfulness, the island’s runway will be transformed into a chic Halloween destination. Combining eerie elegance with tropical sophistication, every moment promises to be a visual delight, perfect for capturing on Instagram.
The celebration includes a range of engaging activities, such as “Trick or Treat” experiences, a Halloween Runway fashion show, and movie nights under the stars. Guests will be able to create lasting memories amid the natural beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise.
At The Nest:
- Photography Class: Children will have the opportunity to learn the basics of photography in an interactive and fun class, guided by professional photographers. They’ll explore composition, lighting, and storytelling while enjoying a hands-on experience.
- Ghostly Crafts: A Halloween-themed crafting session will allow kids to create spooky decorations and themed art, encouraging them to unleash their creativity while celebrating the spirit of the holiday.
- Boo Bash Cookie Decoration: This delightful gathering invites guests of all ages to decorate Halloween-inspired cookies. It’s a perfect combination of artistic fun and delicious treats.
- Fun Play & Spooky Party: A day of fun and spooky excitement awaits, with playful activities designed for children. Costumes are encouraged, adding to the festive atmosphere, and the day promises laughter, surprises, and creative play.
At Lazuli Pool:
- Fang Club Pool Fitness: Guests can elevate their energy with a holiday-inspired fitness session by the pool, where wellness meets Halloween fun.
At the Arrival Pavilion:
- Trick or Treat & Halloween Runway Fashion Show: The spotlight will be on guests as they take to the runway to showcase their festive costumes. Whether playful or chic, each outfit will tell its own unique story.
Exclusive Offers:
- 50% Off Spooky Cocktails & Beverages: Guests can enjoy Halloween-themed cocktails and beverages at half price, expertly crafted to complement the festive mood.
- Halloween Movie Under the Stars: A relaxing outdoor movie experience will be offered, complete with drinks and delicacies from Lazuli Bar, providing the perfect end to a day of Halloween festivities.
SO/ Maldives aims to provide a memorable Halloween experience for everyone, whether they are seeking a family-friendly holiday, a romantic escape, or a glamorous getaway with friends. From adventurous activities to luxurious relaxation, the resort promises a celebration filled with unforgettable moments and lasting memories.
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
Prepare for an unforgettable escape at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, where Halloween festivities blend seamlessly with luxurious experiences. This year, the resort elevates the excitement with a full week of thrilling adventures, immersive Halloween-themed activities, and fun for the whole family. With an exclusive “Kids Stay & Eat Free” offer, there’s no better time to plan a family getaway at one of the top family resorts in the Maldives.
Beginning on 28th October, the Halloween festivities kick off with the Creepy Food Challenge at Anchorage, where guests can sample creatively eerie dishes that will excite both kids and adults alike. For those with an artistic flair, there will be a Halloween Sip & Paint session at Kakuni, allowing guests to sip cocktails while crafting their very own Halloween masterpiece. As night falls, Anchorage Bar will transform into a magical wonderland for the Witches & Wizards Disco Night, where the whole family can dance under the stars in costume, fully embracing the festive spirit of Halloween in paradise.
On 29th October, guests can dive into the day with Aqua Aerobics at the main pool, where spooky costumes and devil horns are encouraged! After splashing around, the fun continues with the Wrap the Mummy Station at Anchorage Bar, where participants can channel their inner mummy in this playful challenge. As the evening draws near, attendees can prepare for the spectacular Avatar Performance at Anchorage Bar, a show that will captivate guests with its mysterious, otherworldly magic.
30th October welcomes the Day of Vampires and Devils, starting with a special themed breakfast, where guests can snap a photo with a vampire. The eerie vibes continue in the afternoon with the Vampire Face Paint Station at Anchorage Bar, allowing kids (and adults) to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, complete with candy vampire teeth. The night promises to be unforgettable with a Vampire Pop-Up Performance and Karaoke session at Anchorage Bar, inviting guests to unleash their inner creatures of the night.
Halloween itself, 31st October, marks the pinnacle of the celebration, with the entire resort embracing a spooky atmosphere. The day begins with a ghostly surprise as haunting characters roam the resort for the Halloween Ghost Cosplay during breakfast, creating perfect photo opportunities for families. Later, guests can join the Pumpkin Carving session at Anchorage, where both kids and adults can showcase their creative skills. As the sun sets, the festivities reach their peak with the Thriller Night Flash Mob and DJ party at Anchorage Bar, followed by a hair-raising visit to the Haunted House, open from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm—perfect for families who love a good scare!
The evening culminates with a lavish Hollow Beach Buffet, where families can enjoy a mouthwatering spread of Halloween-inspired dishes while soaking in live music under the Maldivian sky.
Throughout the week, the Kids Club will be buzzing with special Halloween-themed activities, including pirate sword-making, “Find Jack Sparrow” treasure hunts, Halloween mocktail potion making, creepy cupcake decoration, and fun-filled pool parties, ensuring the little ones are fully immersed in the spooky spirit.
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘Enchanting Elements’ festive programme for holiday season
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 festive season programme, ‘The Enchanting Elements of Festive.’ From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests are invited to experience a series of luxurious, awe-inspiring, and entertaining events that promise an unforgettable holiday celebration in the heart of the Maldives.
The 2024 festive programme is inspired by the elements of fire, water, earth, and air, creating a magical holiday atmosphere where every moment feels like an adventure. The entire island will be transformed into a festive wonderland, with activities and events designed for all ages. Families, couples, and friends alike will immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, surrounded by the pristine lagoon and stunning surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi in Shaviyani Atoll.
One of the programme’s highlights is a spectacular “Fire & Earth” Gala Dinner on Christmas Eve, set on the beach under the stars. This barefoot celebration offers an exquisite buffet of flame-grilled dishes, live entertainment by the renowned 5-piece band “Limestone,” and magical performances, making it an unforgettable evening. The festivities continue with events like the Pirates Sirru Pool Party, where guests of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of treasure hunts and island fun.
For those seeking a more serene experience, the resort’s Rooftop Stargazing event provides the opportunity to explore the Maldivian night sky and learn about the ancient art of star navigation. Meanwhile, food and wine enthusiasts can indulge in an exclusive Champagne Dinner, a lavish culinary experience paired with the finest vintages of Louis Roederer Cristal.
As the year comes to an end, Sirru Fen Fushi invites guests to ring in the New Year with its “Masquerade of Ocean Blues” Countdown Party. This grand beachfront celebration will feature live music by Limestone, captivating performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display, welcoming 2025 in spectacular fashion.
Throughout the festive season, the resort’s award-winning Arufen Spa will offer exclusive wellness treatments, including a seasonal gingerbread scrub, allowing guests to rejuvenate in the tranquil island setting. Adventurous guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports, from turtle snorkelling to jet skiing, ensuring that every moment at Sirru Fen Fushi is filled with excitement.
General Manager Lukasz Prendke expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “Our unique blend of luxury, island charm, and festive entertainment ensures that every guest will leave with cherished memories of an extraordinary holiday in paradise.”
Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes travellers from around the world to celebrate this festive season in a setting where the spirit of the holidays blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, offering a truly magical escape.
Experience the magic of Broadway this festive season at Four Seasons Maldives Kuda Huraa
This festive season, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa unveils a world of theatrical wonder, bringing the Best of Broadway to its starlit beaches. With striking outdoor stages featuring West End performers, full-production lighting, sound systems, and elaborate costumes, the setting is perfect for a celebration filled with glitz, glamour, and electrifying energy, where dreams take centre stage.
Spanning 18 days, from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort’s festive program includes a series of live shows, enchanting entertainment, and themed dining experiences. Highlights include a glittering Winter Wonderland tree-illumination event on a secret beach, a Christmas Eve Sing-Along Spectacular in an enchanted forest where guests can dance under the Maldivian moon, a lively Mamma’s Mediterranean Medley accompanied by southern European cuisine at Reef Club, an Orthodox Christmas celebration blending tropical beats and barbecue specialties, and the New Year Kuda Cabaret, which promises an opulent close to 2024.
General Manager Didier Jardin commented on the upcoming festivities, stating: “We’re gearing up for our most energising holiday season to date. Combining the beauty of our tropical garden island with the excitement of top-tier actors and musicians promises to deliver a spirited spectacle of music, magic, and meaning.”
Alongside these stage performances, guests can indulge in a showcase of seasonal feasts. Christmas Eve on Vabou Huraa island features live food stations, offering everything from sizzling Singaporean street food and seafood dhonis to hot canapés and carving stations. Italian flavours take centre stage on December 27 at Reef Club, with pasta, risotto, and pizza stations, along with tiramisu, panna cotta, and gelato for dessert. The Orthodox Christmas Beach BBQ Menu offers succulent grilled meats and seafood, including wagyu beef ribeye and lobster tails, complemented by vegetarian options, all served under the starlit Maldivian sky.
Other festive highlights for 2024 include Santarina’s Wishing Counter and Santa Parade for children, an extended Showman’s Brunch on New Year’s Day, plus Pool and Cocktail Parties, Games Booths, and a pop-up Speakeasy Bar. Guests can also enjoy unique experiences such as a private outdoor cinema night with an ocean backdrop and beach barbecue or participate in a fun and interactive Maldivian cookery class. Additionally, there will be a chance to explore a new menu at the award-winning Baraabaru, created in collaboration with Chef Hari Nayak, a renowned master of modern Indian cuisine.
