Cooking
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
Leading luxury resort brand Coco Collection continues its celebrated chef residency programme by welcoming back world-renowned sushi master, Chef Pepi Anevski, to Coco Bodu Hithi on 27–28 October and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 30 October to 1 November.
Chef Pepi, a maestro in the art of sushi, gained international acclaim after winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo in 2013, earning the title of “World’s Most Creative Sushi Master” the following year. Certified by the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All Japan Sushi Association (AJSA), Chef Pepi is celebrated for his innovative approach to sushi, blending bold new flavours with elegant twists that surprise and delight the palate.
This October and November, Chef Pepi will offer another sensory experience at the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi, where guests will enjoy his renowned 8-course menu—an artistic culinary journey that has become his signature. Known for his unmatched knife skills and precision, Chef Pepi will take over the resort’s Tsuki restaurant, delivering dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.
Martin Cahill, Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, expressed the team’s excitement: “The entire team is super excited for Chef Pepi’s return. His mastery of sushi and his ability to inspire our guests—and even the chefs on the island—with his knife work and presentation is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”
As part of the residency, Chef Pepi will also host an exclusive Private Omakase lunch on the secluded island of Embudhoo and make his debut at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For the first time, guests there will experience his vibrant sushi creations. At Dhuni Kolhu, Chef Pepi will collaborate with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise and guiding them in the art of traditional sushi craft. Using fresh local catch and organic produce from the island, Chef Pepi will create a menu that blends the tropical flavours of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian influences.
Coco Collection remains committed to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were recently recognised among the ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA: new vegan dining experience
Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its acclaimed culinary experience with the launch of SALA, a new vegan restaurant that features nutrient-rich, plant-based dishes made from premium locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s own organic gardens.
SALA has been developed in collaboration with Chef Celia Lam, co-leader of the Slow Food Community Bangkok and an instructor at The Food School – Thailand’s premier academy of gastronomy with business incubation services, affiliated with Dusit Hospitality Education. The restaurant offers a carefully curated ‘plant-powered’ menu, with standout dishes like Greek orzo salad, baked spiced pumpkin, and eggplant steak a la plancha. A variety of salads, soups, and mains are also thoughtfully crafted to provide a delightful culinary experience.
Set in a traditional Thai-style house overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA reflects Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality. Its opening also aligns with Dusit International’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which focuses on environmental preservation, health, and well-being. By incorporating organic, plant-based cuisine into its dining options, Dusit Thani Maldives reaffirms its commitment to promoting sustainability and wellness within the luxury travel sector.
SALA will officially open on November 1, 2024. To mark the occasion, Chef Celia Lam will host exclusive masterclasses and interactive workshops from November 1-4, offering guests the chance to learn how to create exceptional vegan dishes using fresh, wholesome ingredients.
“This new organic restaurant underscores our commitment to fostering healthy, sustainable living while delivering an exceptional dining experience,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Celia Lam, whose passion for sustainability aligns with our vision. We are confident that SALA will appeal to health-conscious travellers looking for a transformative dining experience.”
Located in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a peaceful retreat that blends Thai-inspired luxury with Maldivian culture. Guests can enjoy unique experiences, including encounters with vibrant marine life, world-class wellness at Devarana Wellness, fine dining, luxurious villas, and a wide range of activities set against the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
IREKS and BBM collaborate to inspire resort chefs in Maldives
IREKS, a leading provider of premium baking ingredients and malts, has partnered with Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) to launch an exclusive series of baking demonstrations at some of the Maldives’ top resorts. Led by acclaimed IREKS master baker Chef Steven, this initiative aims to enhance the culinary skills of resort chefs and improve the overall dining experience across the islands. This collaboration reflects IREKS’ commitment to innovation and BBM’s dedication to enhancing the Maldivian tourism industry.
With a history of over 160 years, IREKS serves clients in more than 90 countries, offering a wide range of high-quality products, including artisanal bread mixes, gourmet confectionery mixes, as well as gluten-free and vegan ingredients. The baking demonstrations, organised in partnership with BBM—Maldives’ foremost supplier of premium food products—focus on the diverse and versatile offerings of IREKS, celebrated for their exceptional quality.
From September 21 to October 2, 2024, Chef Steven will visit luxury resorts across Kaafu, Dhaalu, Baa, Gaafu Alifu, and South Ari Atolls, showcasing advanced techniques using IREKS products. His sessions will feature innovative recipes, including artisanal breads, gourmet pastries, and specialty items designed to meet contemporary dietary preferences. Particular attention will be given to gluten-free and vegan baking, which is increasingly popular among health-conscious travellers. Chef Steven will also cover the important topic of preventing cross-contamination, equipping resort chefs with the skills needed to accommodate guests with specific dietary requirements.
“Our collaboration with IREKS enables us to introduce the finest baking ingredients to the Maldives,” stated Mr. A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, COO of BBM. “This initiative not only raises culinary standards in our resorts but also ensures that we cater to health-conscious guests looking for luxurious experiences. Chef Steven’s expertise is crucial in helping our chefs enhance their skills and creativity, allowing the Maldives to maintain its status as a premier global culinary destination.”
The well-received demonstrations provide hands-on training and inspiration for chefs, empowering them to create luxurious, imaginative, and health-conscious desserts and baked goods. With an increasing demand for vegan and gluten-free options in luxury dining, IREKS’ extensive product range offers an ideal solution, enabling Maldivian resorts to serve a broader clientele while upholding the high standards of resort cuisine.
Through this collaboration, BBM and IREKS aim to consistently deliver top-quality products and expertise, ensuring that the Maldives remains a leader in global luxury tourism, renowned not only for its stunning landscapes but also for its exceptional culinary experiences.
Michelin-Starred Chef Noom brings Thai culinary mastery to Anantara Kihavah
This October, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is set to host an extraordinary culinary event, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Noom, known for his innovative approach to Thai cuisine. Guests will have the unique opportunity to experience Chef Noom’s masterful creations during a series of exclusive dinners at the resort’s renowned SPICE restaurant.
Chef Noom, formally known as Thaninthorn Chantrawan, is celebrated for his exceptional talent and culinary achievements, having consistently earned a Michelin star for his Bangkok-based restaurant, Chim by Siam Wisdom. With a background that spans some of London’s most prestigious dining establishments—such as Zuma, Roka, and Sketch—Chef Noom has developed a unique blend of traditional Thai flavours with modern techniques, influenced by his training in European and molecular gastronomy.
After returning to Thailand, Chef Noom delved into the rich heritage of Royal Thai cuisine, elevating classic dishes to new heights. At Chim by Siam Wisdom, housed in a century-old traditional Thai home, Chef Noom has revived historical recipes with a contemporary twist, using the finest local ingredients to craft unforgettable dining experiences. His signature creation, Tom Yum Plachon Bo-Larn, offers a modern interpretation of the 19th-century tom yum soup, featuring tender snakehead fish in a spicy red broth enriched with smoky homemade chili jam. From 2018 to 2023, Chim by Siam Wisdom has maintained its prestigious Michelin star, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit destination for culinary enthusiasts.
Known for his appearances on “Iron Chef Thailand” and his dedication to combining time-honored techniques with contemporary flair, Chef Noom has firmly established himself as one of Thailand’s premier chefs.
From October 10th to 12th, 2024, Chef Noom will bring his culinary artistry to Anantara Kihavah’s SPICE restaurant, offering guests a rare opportunity to savour his signature style in the idyllic surroundings of the Maldives. Over three nights, diners can indulge in an exclusive multi-course menu that showcases the best of Thai cuisine, blending tradition with modern innovation.
In addition to these exclusive dinners, Chef Noom will host an interactive cooking class, providing participants with the chance to learn the secrets behind his most celebrated dishes. This hands-on session will offer a deep dive into the art of Thai cooking, making it a must-attend event for culinary enthusiasts eager to refine their skills and gain insight into the complexities of Thai flavours under the guidance of a Michelin-starred chef.
