Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience

IREKS, a leading provider of premium baking ingredients and malts, has partnered with Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) to launch an exclusive series of baking demonstrations at some of the Maldives’ top resorts. Led by acclaimed IREKS master baker Chef Steven, this initiative aims to enhance the culinary skills of resort chefs and improve the overall dining experience across the islands. This collaboration reflects IREKS’ commitment to innovation and BBM’s dedication to enhancing the Maldivian tourism industry.

With a history of over 160 years, IREKS serves clients in more than 90 countries, offering a wide range of high-quality products, including artisanal bread mixes, gourmet confectionery mixes, as well as gluten-free and vegan ingredients. The baking demonstrations, organised in partnership with BBM—Maldives’ foremost supplier of premium food products—focus on the diverse and versatile offerings of IREKS, celebrated for their exceptional quality.

From September 21 to October 2, 2024, Chef Steven will visit luxury resorts across Kaafu, Dhaalu, Baa, Gaafu Alifu, and South Ari Atolls, showcasing advanced techniques using IREKS products. His sessions will feature innovative recipes, including artisanal breads, gourmet pastries, and specialty items designed to meet contemporary dietary preferences. Particular attention will be given to gluten-free and vegan baking, which is increasingly popular among health-conscious travellers. Chef Steven will also cover the important topic of preventing cross-contamination, equipping resort chefs with the skills needed to accommodate guests with specific dietary requirements.

“Our collaboration with IREKS enables us to introduce the finest baking ingredients to the Maldives,” stated Mr. A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, COO of BBM. “This initiative not only raises culinary standards in our resorts but also ensures that we cater to health-conscious guests looking for luxurious experiences. Chef Steven’s expertise is crucial in helping our chefs enhance their skills and creativity, allowing the Maldives to maintain its status as a premier global culinary destination.”

The well-received demonstrations provide hands-on training and inspiration for chefs, empowering them to create luxurious, imaginative, and health-conscious desserts and baked goods. With an increasing demand for vegan and gluten-free options in luxury dining, IREKS’ extensive product range offers an ideal solution, enabling Maldivian resorts to serve a broader clientele while upholding the high standards of resort cuisine.

Through this collaboration, BBM and IREKS aim to consistently deliver top-quality products and expertise, ensuring that the Maldives remains a leader in global luxury tourism, renowned not only for its stunning landscapes but also for its exceptional culinary experiences.