Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2024 festive season programme, ‘The Enchanting Elements of Festive.’ From December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, guests are invited to experience a series of luxurious, awe-inspiring, and entertaining events that promise an unforgettable holiday celebration in the heart of the Maldives.

The 2024 festive programme is inspired by the elements of fire, water, earth, and air, creating a magical holiday atmosphere where every moment feels like an adventure. The entire island will be transformed into a festive wonderland, with activities and events designed for all ages. Families, couples, and friends alike will immerse themselves in the holiday spirit, surrounded by the pristine lagoon and stunning surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi in Shaviyani Atoll.

One of the programme’s highlights is a spectacular “Fire & Earth” Gala Dinner on Christmas Eve, set on the beach under the stars. This barefoot celebration offers an exquisite buffet of flame-grilled dishes, live entertainment by the renowned 5-piece band “Limestone,” and magical performances, making it an unforgettable evening. The festivities continue with events like the Pirates Sirru Pool Party, where guests of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of treasure hunts and island fun.

For those seeking a more serene experience, the resort’s Rooftop Stargazing event provides the opportunity to explore the Maldivian night sky and learn about the ancient art of star navigation. Meanwhile, food and wine enthusiasts can indulge in an exclusive Champagne Dinner, a lavish culinary experience paired with the finest vintages of Louis Roederer Cristal.

As the year comes to an end, Sirru Fen Fushi invites guests to ring in the New Year with its “Masquerade of Ocean Blues” Countdown Party. This grand beachfront celebration will feature live music by Limestone, captivating performances, and a breathtaking fireworks display, welcoming 2025 in spectacular fashion.

Throughout the festive season, the resort’s award-winning Arufen Spa will offer exclusive wellness treatments, including a seasonal gingerbread scrub, allowing guests to rejuvenate in the tranquil island setting. Adventurous guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports, from turtle snorkelling to jet skiing, ensuring that every moment at Sirru Fen Fushi is filled with excitement.

General Manager Lukasz Prendke expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “Our unique blend of luxury, island charm, and festive entertainment ensures that every guest will leave with cherished memories of an extraordinary holiday in paradise.”

Sirru Fen Fushi welcomes travellers from around the world to celebrate this festive season in a setting where the spirit of the holidays blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the Maldives, offering a truly magical escape.