Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources

International hospitality company Atmosphere Core has announced the appointment of Milan Mookerjee as Vice President of Human Resources.

This appointment reflects Atmosphere Core’s ongoing commitment to enhancing guest experiences and fostering a people-centric culture across its portfolio of three brands and nine resorts.

Veteran Human Resources leader, Milan Mookerjee will oversee talent management and employee growth initiatives across the Atmosphere Core’s resorts in the Maldives. With over 15 years of industry experience, Milan is a seasoned professional known for aligning HR initiatives with business goals and fostering a human-centric culture.

Reflecting on his approach to human resources, Milan said, “Leadership is a privilege that we owe to our team. Intentionality with direction and purpose drives results, and I am committed to fostering a culture that empowers our people to grow and succeed. In hospitality, success begins with a motivated, engaged workforce, and I believe in creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired to deliver exceptional guest experiences. This includes investing in continuous learning, nurturing talent, and promoting a strong sense of belonging within the team.”

Before joining Atmosphere Core, Milan served as Head of Human Resources and Training at Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., where he led HR and training functions to drive business growth. He has also held several HR leadership roles at prominent companies in India, with a proven ability to develop talent and design learning programmes tailored to business needs.

Meanwhile, Maurice Lucien Van Den Bosch recently returned to the Atmosphere Core family as General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere.

Born in Australia, Maurice Lucien Van Den Bosch draws from the country’s renowned laid-back yet dynamic culture in his leadership style, fostering a spirit of inclusivity, adventure, and warm hospitality. He brings over 24 years of expertise in resort management, with a demonstrated ability to exceed profit targets, cost-effectively develop new projects, and lead culturally diverse teams with motivation and efficiency.

Maurice’s extensive experience includes leadership roles at some of the world’s top hospitality brands in the Maldives, Sri Lanka and the Caribbean. A familiar face within the Atmosphere Core family, Maurice has served as General Manager at both OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and Atmosphere Kanifushi.

As the General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Maurice will leverage his deep understanding of the brand to lead the resort with a focus on anticipating, crafting, and elevating guest experiences. “The culture and hospitality inspired by the Joy of Giving resonate deeply with me, and this shared value brings me back to the Atmosphere family”, Maurice said. “At RAAYA by Atmosphere, we are creating a castaway island experience of choice, a guest experience like no other, with a fine balance of escapism and energy. And I look forward to foster a collaborative working environment so that we create unforgettable moments for our guests.”

Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President of Operations at Atmosphere Core, emphasised the importance of a strong leadership team. “At Atmosphere Core, we foster a people-first culture built on trust, collaboration, and mutual respect, ensuring that every employee takes pride in their work. This dedication extends to curating experiences that guests cherish and return for. Maurice’s deep industry expertise and understanding of our brand, combined with Milan’s people-centric approach, will significantly enhance our operations and guest satisfaction across our resorts”.

Atmosphere Core is a dynamic international hospitality company with three distinctive lifestyle brands, THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. The company operates nine resorts in the Maldives and has a strong pipeline of one resort in the Maldives, one resort in Sri Lanka, and fourteen hotels and resorts across India – all set to open within the next three years. Distinctive design, an authentic sense of place, inspiring service styles, and the freshest and finest cuisine lend a unique flavour to every Atmosphere Core property.