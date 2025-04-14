Awards
RAAYA by Atmosphere crowned ‘Opening of the Year’ at Travel Time Awards 2024
In a remarkable first year of operations, RAAYA by Atmosphere has claimed the title of ‘Opening of the Year’ at the Travel Time Awards 2024, one of Russia’s most prestigious travel industry honours. The accolade reflects Raaya’s unique appeal to the Russian market, blending tailored experiences with scenic island beauty and an elevated sense of family-friendly hospitality.
Held annually, the Travel Time Awards spotlight excellence across 24 categories, based on a combination of votes from Travel Time magazine readers, the editorial board, and travel agencies across Russia. From over 80 nominees, RAAYA by Atmosphere was among the 29 winners, celebrated for its vibrant, family-focused spirit and indulgent services.
RAAYA by Atmosphere has welcomed approximately 1,490 Russian guests, making Russia one of its top three source markets. Guests from the region are drawn to the resort’s stunning marine excursions, recreational activities including Padel tennis, speciality fine dining, and immersive destination dining experiences including the recently launched, sustainable harvest-to-plate concept at Seb’s Farm.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager at RAAYA by Atmosphere, says, “Raaya was created as a place to bring people together, be it families, couples, and adventurers from around the world. Curating a unique balance of escapism and energy in a setting of extraordinary natural beauty. We are truly honoured that this vision has been recognised by the Russian travel industry in our very first year. This award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team in elevating every guest experience, and to the warm and enthusiastic response we’ve received from the Russian market”.
RAAYA by Atmosphere features 167 beach and over water villas and seven varied dining choices infusing local tradition and global cuisine. Along with one of the most stunningly serene beaches, the island is a playground of adventure, offering water sports, diving, padel, futsal, a kids club, skate circuit, an art and craft studio, a playful mini-golf course, and a signature brand ELE|NA Ayur spa immersed in the quietude of nature.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.
This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.
Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.
Angsana Velavaru wins 2024 British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award
Angsana Velavaru has been honoured with the esteemed British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2024, a recognition that underscores the resort’s steadfast dedication to delivering outstanding service and unforgettable guest experiences. With an impressive overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, the resort has secured its position among the highest-rated hotels worldwide, as determined by unbiased reviews from its guests.
In a hospitality landscape where perfection is often pursued but seldom attained, Angsana Velavaru shines as a symbol of excellence. Its strong reputation is rooted in flawless service, breathtaking natural surroundings, and a deep connection to the untouched beauty of the Maldives. Guests are welcomed into a serene escape, featuring spacious InOcean villas and beachfront villas designed to provide not only comfort but a sense of home. The resort offers a wide range of experiences, from private dining to extraordinary marine excursions, ensuring that every stay becomes a lasting memory.
Ahmed Zahir, General Manager of Angsana Velavaru, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the award reflects the team’s dedication to delivering more than just a stay – but an experience that lingers with guests long after they depart. He emphasised that this recognition from British Airways Holidays further reinforces the resort’s commitment to excellence.
British Airways Holidays, a prominent name in the UK travel industry, bases its Customer Excellence Awards on over 72,000 independent guest reviews collected in 2024. These awards are determined through comprehensive evaluations focused on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.
Andrew Flintham, Managing Director at British Airways Holidays, shared his appreciation for Angsana Velavaru’s performance, noting that the awards celebrate hotels that mirror the company’s mission to provide unforgettable travel experiences. He highlighted that the recognition helps travellers make informed choices and ensures their holidays are truly memorable.
This award serves not only as validation of Angsana Velavaru’s outstanding offerings but also as a reaffirmation of its reputation as one of the Maldives’ most desirable destinations. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the resort continues to redefine what it means to experience paradise.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Atmosphere Kanifushi get Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR
Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU SELECT Lobigili have been recognised with the Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.
The Red Star Quality Award is DERTOUR Group’s top recognition, given to only 100 resorts in long-haul destinations and 50 in Europe, based on guest feedback and key performance metrics.
The recognition comes as Germany recorded over 47,000 tourist arrivals to the Maldives in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining its position as one of the top source markets for the destination.
The award reflects feedback and ratings collected from DERTOUR’s guests. Both properties are operated by Atmosphere Core, a hospitality company with a presence in several Maldivian islands.
“Thank you to all our guests and partners, and kudos to our teams on the ground – your hard work shines through every five-star review,” Atmosphere Core said in a social media post.
A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.
OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a charming paradise just a short 15-minute journey from Malé International Airport. In the Maldivian dialect of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Lobigili is, in essence, the island of love. Romance permeates the air here! Idyllic tropical vistas complemented by nature-inspired designs create a private, pristine getaway. Set along a dreamy white beach and over a sparkling turquoise lagoon are 68 stylishly designed villas. This contemporary adult exclusive five-star resort curates a palette of vibrant experiences. From colourful sunsets to exotic under ocean dining at Only BLU, from snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef to relaxing in the garden spa, you really have it all here. Let the easy-going island rhythm seep into your soul and our island hostesses look after you whilst you create heartfelt connections and memories.
Atmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.
