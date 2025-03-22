Celebration of relaxation, creativity, togetherness this Eid al-Fitr at SO/ Maldives

Nestled stylishly within the tranquil turquoise embrace of Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives is the avant-garde island paradise redefining modern luxury. This exquisite retreat welcomes those in search of a blissful escape, offering a spectacular and memorable stay. As the spirit of Eid fills the air, SO/ Maldives invites guests to mark the occasion with moments of relaxation, creativity, and shared experiences. A thoughtfully curated selection of activities and experiences sets the scene for a meaningful celebration.

With 80 beachfront and overwater villas, SO/ Maldives offers the ultimate Eid retreat. The spacious two- and three-bedroom villas boast private pools and breathtaking ocean views, ideal for celebrating with loved ones. A visit to the Wellness Camp offers a chance to reset and recharge, with special Eid packages designed for complete relaxation. A 60-minute body massage, followed by a 30-minute foot massage, allowing both mind and body to relax and unwind. With other packages also available, there’s an option to suit every need.

For those celebrating with family, the day is filled with opportunities to create and connect. Children can spend the morning painting, crafting, and decorating festive treats, while adults explore artistic traditions with a plate-painting session or a henna workshop by the beach.

As the sun sets, Hadaba Restaurant presents a five-course Middle Eastern set menu, blending classic flavours with a contemporary touch. The evening continues at Lazuli Beach Club, where guests can unwind with shisha and Arabic mint lemonade, letting the gentle ocean breeze carry the night forward.

The vibrant 5-star private island resort boasts a stylish collection of 80 beachfront and overwater villas, designed for open-plan living with panoramic ocean views. Each villa features a private pool and deck, and the accommodations range from one to three bedrooms across eight categories. The stylishly designed two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas offer families and groups the ultimate island experience, blending spacious layouts with avant-garde design elements and private pools that overlook mesmerising ocean views.

Whether it’s the quiet serenity of the Wellness Camp, the joy of creative expression, or the warmth of gathering over a beautifully prepared meal, each experience is designed to make the occasion truly special. As the evening settles over the island, guests can gather under the stars, sharing stories, laughter, and a sense of gratitude for the day’s moments, big and small. In the heart of paradise, Eid is not just observed—it is felt, savoured, and cherished.

Eid with an endless array of thrilling adventures at SO/ Maldives. The dedicated water sports team invites to dive into a world of excitement, whether it’s swimming with sharks, taking a thrilling boat ride to see dolphins, or jet skiing across the crystal-clear waters. The fun never ends with the exceptional offerings at the resort.

For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.