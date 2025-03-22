News
Celebration of relaxation, creativity, togetherness this Eid al-Fitr at SO/ Maldives
Nestled stylishly within the tranquil turquoise embrace of Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, SO/ Maldives is the avant-garde island paradise redefining modern luxury. This exquisite retreat welcomes those in search of a blissful escape, offering a spectacular and memorable stay. As the spirit of Eid fills the air, SO/ Maldives invites guests to mark the occasion with moments of relaxation, creativity, and shared experiences. A thoughtfully curated selection of activities and experiences sets the scene for a meaningful celebration.
With 80 beachfront and overwater villas, SO/ Maldives offers the ultimate Eid retreat. The spacious two- and three-bedroom villas boast private pools and breathtaking ocean views, ideal for celebrating with loved ones. A visit to the Wellness Camp offers a chance to reset and recharge, with special Eid packages designed for complete relaxation. A 60-minute body massage, followed by a 30-minute foot massage, allowing both mind and body to relax and unwind. With other packages also available, there’s an option to suit every need.
For those celebrating with family, the day is filled with opportunities to create and connect. Children can spend the morning painting, crafting, and decorating festive treats, while adults explore artistic traditions with a plate-painting session or a henna workshop by the beach.
As the sun sets, Hadaba Restaurant presents a five-course Middle Eastern set menu, blending classic flavours with a contemporary touch. The evening continues at Lazuli Beach Club, where guests can unwind with shisha and Arabic mint lemonade, letting the gentle ocean breeze carry the night forward.
The vibrant 5-star private island resort boasts a stylish collection of 80 beachfront and overwater villas, designed for open-plan living with panoramic ocean views. Each villa features a private pool and deck, and the accommodations range from one to three bedrooms across eight categories. The stylishly designed two-bedroom and three-bedroom villas offer families and groups the ultimate island experience, blending spacious layouts with avant-garde design elements and private pools that overlook mesmerising ocean views.
Whether it’s the quiet serenity of the Wellness Camp, the joy of creative expression, or the warmth of gathering over a beautifully prepared meal, each experience is designed to make the occasion truly special. As the evening settles over the island, guests can gather under the stars, sharing stories, laughter, and a sense of gratitude for the day’s moments, big and small. In the heart of paradise, Eid is not just observed—it is felt, savoured, and cherished.
Eid with an endless array of thrilling adventures at SO/ Maldives. The dedicated water sports team invites to dive into a world of excitement, whether it’s swimming with sharks, taking a thrilling boat ride to see dolphins, or jet skiing across the crystal-clear waters. The fun never ends with the exceptional offerings at the resort.
For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Awards
Amilla Maldives recognised for inclusive travel at 2025 Experientialist Awards
Amilla Maldives has been awarded Highly Commended in the Most OutThere Initiative in Inclusive Travel category at the prestigious 2025 Experientialist Awards by OutThere. This recognition highlights Amilla’s ongoing commitment to making travel to the Maldives more welcoming, accessible, and enriching for all.
“Working towards accessibility for all is a journey we are honoured to be on. We are always learning, evolving our offerings for guests, and grateful for the people who share this vision with us,” said Narelle McDougall, General Manager.
A champion in accessible hospitality in the Maldives, Amilla is IncluCare-certified, offering thoughtful accessibility features, personalised services, and continuous staff training to ensure every guest feels seen, heard, and valued. From wheelchair-friendly villa options to sensory-inclusive dining experiences, Amilla continues to explore new ways to be as inclusive as possible.
The Experientialist Awards celebrate travel brands making a meaningful impact in fostering inclusivity and intersectionality within the luxury and experiential travel space. This recognition from OutThere, a leading luxury travel platform rooted in diversity and discovery, reaffirms Amilla’s dedication to making the Maldives a destination for all.
News
Noku Maldives invites guests to spellbinding Earth Hour 2025 celebration
Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection, invites guests to embrace the magic of Earth Hour 2025 at the heart of the secluded Noonu Atoll—a place where luxury meets untouched natural beauty. A bespoke evening of art, music, and mindful dining awaits, reflecting the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and meaningful guest experiences.
The festivities begin as the golden afternoon sun casts a warm glow over the island, marking the start of a sand art competition. Guests will be invited to judge this display of artistic expression and collaboration while savouring exquisitely crafted cocktails and delectable canapés. The experience is further elevated by the soothing melodies of live music, drifting through the island breeze.
As twilight deepens, the evening transitions into a special Earth Hour dinner, expertly curated by the resort’s culinary team. Guests will indulge in a menu that celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients, capturing the essence of Maldivian flavours while embracing the principles of sustainability. Whether dining beneath the swaying palms or within the serene privacy of an ocean-facing villa, the experience promises to be as enchanting as it is memorable.
The highlight of the Earth Hour initiative takes place at 8:30 PM, when the resort dims its lights in key guest areas. Tea light candles will illuminate the walkways, casting a soft, ethereal glow that mirrors the stars above. As guests revel in this moment of tranquillity, they are invited to reflect on the beauty of the natural world and the importance of preserving it for generations to come.
“At Noku Maldives, we celebrate Earth Hour as more than just a symbolic gesture—it is an opportunity to spark awareness and inspire action,” said Hussain Shahid, General Manager of Noku Maldives. “This event is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainable hospitality while delivering experiences in the most meaningful way.”
Featured
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.
Trending
-
Featured2 days ago
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
-
Food1 week ago
Savour extraordinary with Chef Ollie Dabbous at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Family1 week ago
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
-
Action1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025
-
Food1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives to host Coda Berlin’s Chef René Frank for Easter holidays
-
Awards1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award