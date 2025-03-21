Amilla Maldives recognised for inclusive travel at 2025 Experientialist Awards

Villa Resorts has been recognized with three nominations in the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, highlighting the strength of its locally rooted hospitality. Villa Park is in the running for the Resort for Families and Resort Spa, while Villa Nautica has earned a spot in the Resort Pool category.

These nominations reflect what Villa Resorts has always done best, creating spaces that feel effortless yet considered, where service is warm, and the setting does most of the talking. With a deep connection to the Maldives, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to the essence of island life.

Villa Park’s nomination for the Resort for Families is a nod to the way the resort has perfected the art of multigenerational travel. Its expansive natural island setting allows children to explore freely, whether cycling through coconut groves, spotting baby reef sharks in the shallows, or making new friends at the Park Players Kids Club. Meanwhile, parents can unwind knowing they have access to everything from world-class snorkeling to intimate treetop dining at ZERO.

The resort’s second nomination, for the Resort Spa, highlights the reputation of Araamu Spa, a lush sanctuary known for its deeply restorative treatments. Among its standout experiences is the Pot Tub, an open-air soaking ritual that combines Maldivian traditions with modern wellness. It’s a place where time slows and relaxation takes on a new meaning.

Over at Villa Nautica, the Resort Pool nomination recognizes what has become one of the most photographed infinity pools in the Maldives. Positioned at the edge of the ocean, the pool’s sleek design and panoramic views make it a natural gathering place, whether for a lazy afternoon in the sun or a sunset swim with a cocktail in hand. It embodies the resort’s energetic, yacht-inspired aesthetic—sophisticated, stylish, and effortlessly inviting.

As voting opens for the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, Villa Resorts stands alongside some of the region’s most celebrated properties. These nominations are a reflection of the guests who return year after year, the dedicated teams who bring each experience to life, and the Maldivian spirit at the heart of it all.